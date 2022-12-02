ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amoxicillin shortage causing frustration; how are local pharmacies adapting?

By Alexis Padilla, Carina Branson
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – During a peak time when illnesses are spreading, pharmacies across the nation are struggling to find amoxicillin, and it’s no different here in Kansas.

Amoxicillin is commonly used to treat kids with certain infections caused by bacteria, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, and infections of the ears, nose, throat, urinary tract, and skin. It is typically pink in color and goes down easily because it tastes like bubble gum.

The shortage is causing frustration for some.

FDA reports shortages of amoxicillin

At Dandurand Drugs West , Pharmacy Manager Ashley Shogren says they have been seeing a demand for the liquid antibiotic, especially after the Thanksgiving holiday.

“We’ve called four or five different pharmacies, and we just need to find amoxicillin for our children,” said Shogren.

The search for the pink liquid is a common struggle across the country.

“So we ran out of suspension. About two weeks ago,” said Shogren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BozLx_0jUU6am500
Amoxicillin at Dandurand Drugstore in Wichita, Kansas (KSN Photo)

Luckily, some local pharmacies are finding solutions.

“We actually are in a great position where are able to compound it,” said Shogren.

At Barney’s Deep Discount Drugs , there is still amoxicillin on their shelves, but not as much as there used to be.

“You go to reorder what you dispense most the time you can’t get it. You keep trying every day. Might take a week before you find some somewhere. Hasn’t been a horrible issue, but it can be,” said George Saghbene, Barney’s Deep Discount Drugs Pharmacy Owner and Manager.

Saghbene says they are able to compound it if needed.

“We have lot of plenty of the capsules on hand. There is a way to dissolve those contents of the capsule, make them into suspension, and add flavorings so the little baby will be able to take them,” said Saghbene.

‘Kind of scary’: Amoxicillin shortage has some parents panicking

If amoxicillin is not available, there are some other alternatives doctors can prescribe.

“But that means sometimes we have to kind of go up in the class that we’re using a little more potent, so kiddos might be a little more prone to some stomach upset or some diarrhea,” said Dr. Amy Seery, Ascension Via Christi Pediatrician.

Dr. Seery stresses that the public should not hoard any amoxicillin or other prescribed medications, adding that they can expire or be taken away from someone who really needs it.

