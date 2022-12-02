ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KCSO searches for shooting suspect

By Miabelle Salzano
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect they said was involved in a shooting on June 28.

The incident happened at 301 Morning Drive. Officials with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said a male victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Surveillance photo of the suspect believed to be involved in the Morning Drive shooting.

If anyone has information on the suspect they are asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.

