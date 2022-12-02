Brazil are raining goals against South Korea. In their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, Brazil took a commanding 3-0 lead in just 28 minutes. Vinicius Jr. and Neymar got the first two goals within the first 12 minutes, and Richarlison added his name to the score sheet about 15 minutes later. The celebrations among the players were already in full effect, but it went up another level when the striker went to the touchline and started his pigeon dance with manager Tite.

13 HOURS AGO