World Cup 2022: Brazil get their groove on as the last-16 ties conclude – live
All the latest news and build-up to the final pair of last-16 matches – Morocco v Spain, Portugal v Switzerland
What World Cup Games Are on Today? Match Schedule for Dec. 5
The 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 is halfway over. France and England became the latest teams to punch a ticket to the quarterfinals in Qatar on Sunday. Kylian Mbappe powered reigning champion France past Poland 3-1, while England cruised to a 3-0 win over Senegal. Les Bleus and the Three Lions will now meet in the quarterfinals.
Argentina Own Goal Gives Australia Life, Still Leads 2-1
Right as the light was beginning to dim on Australia’s 2022 World Cup run, the Socceroos turned up the heat. In the 77th minute, Australia’s Craig Goodwin scored and brought the yellow shirts back to life. The goal actually counted as an own goal against Argentina’s Enzo Fernandez.
Brazil, Neymar Strike Early For 3-0 Lead in Opening Minutes vs. South Korea
Brazil isn't messing around. In the first 30 minutes of Monday's round of 16 game against South Korea, the five-time World Cup champions asserted their dominance by taking a commanding 3-0 lead. First it was Vinicius Junior finding the back of the net in the seventh minute. A cross found...
Brazil Manager Joins Dance Celebration for Third Goal Vs. South Korea
Brazil are raining goals against South Korea. In their round of 16 matchup in the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday, Brazil took a commanding 3-0 lead in just 28 minutes. Vinicius Jr. and Neymar got the first two goals within the first 12 minutes, and Richarlison added his name to the score sheet about 15 minutes later. The celebrations among the players were already in full effect, but it went up another level when the striker went to the touchline and started his pigeon dance with manager Tite.
Fans Explode With Pride as Argentina Advances to Quarterfinals Following 2-1 Victory Over Australia
Let’s just say Lionel Messi has been prolific. He is part of a well-oiled Argentine football squad. Throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the star forward has scored three goals for Argentina, including one on Saturday, which led the Blue and Whites to dominate Australia and advance to the quarterfinals.
Raheem Sterling's Home Robbed in England, Left Qatar to See Family
Raheem Sterling left England’s World Cup squad ahead of its round of 16 matchup against Senegal on Sunday after a robbery occurred at his London home on Saturday night. It is believed that the intruders were armed and that Sterling’s family were inside the home when the robbery occurred, according to The Athletic.
Croatia Beats Japan on Penalty Kicks, Advances to World Cup Quarterfinals
The Vatreni went into extra time three times in their run to the 2018 World Cup Final, and they used that experience to keep their 2022 hopes alive. The team edged Japan 1-1 (3-1) on penalty kicks in its round of 16 contest at Al Janoub Stadium on Monday. Nikola Vlašić, Marcelo Brozović and Mario Pašalić scored in the penalty shootout, but the story for Croatia came in goal.
Apple expands DIY iPhone and Mac repairs to UK and Europe
Those brave enough to attempt to fix their own iPhone or Mac with Apple’s tools can now do so in the UK and parts of Europe. The tech company is expanding its self-repair programme to Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the UK, allowing the public to buy genuine parts and repair kits for certain iPhones and Macs launched from 2020 onwards.
World Cup boosts drinks sales at pub chain Marston’s; cost of Christmas dinner jumps 9% – business live
Drinks sales up 50% at England’s first two World Cup games, reports Marston’s…. while Christmas dinners will cost 9% more than last year according to Kantar
Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies to North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
