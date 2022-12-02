Read full article on original website
Vickie Guerrero Wants To Do More In AEW
Vickie Guerrero would like to do more in All Elite Wrestling. After being off WWE television for a while, she finally showed up in AEW in 2019 when she appeared as a guest commentator. At AEW Fight for the Fallen 2020, Vickie Guerrero announced herself as Nyla Rose’s manager. However, she hasn’t been featured consistently on AEW television.
Former WCW Announcer Criticizes Charlotte Flair’s Looks
Some people should just not talk. Chris Cruise is a former WCW ring announcer, but these days, he’s just more of a nuisance. Usually, you’ll get the occasional dumb Facebook post from old timers and this is just another case of that. Chris took to his Facebook yesterday to post a link to a photo of Charlotte Flair back in the ring training. During the training session, Charlotte is not wearing makeup and Chris had the audacity to say “why post a picture looking like this? I don’t get it.”
Dustin Rhodes Says 2023 Will Be His Final Year Wrestling
Dustin Rhodes sees the end ahead. Tonight at Great Lakes Championship Wrestling’s Blizzard Brawl, Dustin Rhodes made an appearance where he cut a promo saying that 2023 will be his last year wrestling. The current AEW star is also a coach and producer for the company as well. Dustin...
This Week’s SmackDown Viewership And Key Demo Improves Off Last FS1 Episode
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of Friday Night SmackDown. According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday’s WWE SmackDown on FS1 drew 902,000 viewers. This number is up the 835,000 viewers the last FS1 edition of SmackDown drew on October 28. Friday’s show drew a 0.25 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is up from the 0.23 rating the October 28th edition of the show drew.
Update On Ticket Sales For This Weeks AEW Dynamite In Phoenix, AZ
AEW Dynamite still has some tickets available. This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite is live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. As of last night around 9PM eastern, there were 1,712 tickets available for the event, according to WrestleTix. The current set up holds 6,217 seats and thus far, 4,505 tickets have been sold. There’s still three days to buy tickets including today, so if you’re in the area, get them before they’re gone. You can see the seating map for available tickets below.
Sami Zayn Explains How He Used His Real Friendship With The Uso’s In The Bloodline’s Current Storyline
Sami Zayn’s storyline with The Bloodline began several months ago and it became one of the most intricate storylines in years. Zayn has become close with the faction, especially after Survivor Series. While speaking on Peter Rosenberg’s Cheap Heat podcast, the Bloodline member explained how his friendship with The...
Update On Ticket Sales For Tonights WWE RAW In Washington, DC
RAW has some tickets left to sell. Tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW hails from Washington, DC at 8/7c. As of last night around 9PM eastern time, RAW still had 932 tickets available according to WrestleTix. The current set up is for 8,271 seats and thus far, they’ve sold 7,339 tickets. There are tickets still available online and most likely will be tickets available at the door if you’re in the area. You can see the available tickets on the seating map below.
ACTION Bangers Only 3 Results (12/2/22)
ACTION Wrestling held its Bangers Only 3 event on December 2 from Roger Spencer Community Center in Tyrone, Georgia. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the results for the show below. – Out Of This World (Arik Royal & BK Westbrook) def. The Re-Up (Ashton Starr & Rico...
This Week’s AEW Rampage Viewership Sees A Steep Drop While Key Demo Hits All Time Low
This week’s edition of AEW Rampage was a bad night at the office in the ratings. According to Showbuzz Daily, Friday’s AEW Rampage drew 360,000 viewers. This number is downfrom the 411,000 viewers the show drew on November 25. This is the lowest viewership number that the show has drawn since June 17. Friday’s show drew a 0.08 rating in the 18 to 49 demographic, which is down from the 0.11 rating the show drew last Friday. This is the lowest demo rating that AEW Rampage has ever reported.
Sasha Banks Wraps Shooting Her First Motion Picture
Sasha Banks was a main event star in WWE and one of the marquee attractions of the company. However, Banks, alongside Naomi, famously walked out of Monday Night RAW back in May 2022. After maintaining a low-profile for a few months, Sasha became more active on social media. The Blue...
Matt Hardy Reveals The Relationship Between Jeff Hardy And Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon likes Jeff Hardy. Matt and Jeff Hardy have been everywhere and nearly every company there is to offer. But, they were in WWE for the longest time. Jeff Hardy was even a WWE champion at one point and a multi-time world and tag team champion with the company. Though he was the top guy at one point, how did Vince really feel? Well, Matt Hardy recently spoke on The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy Podcast where he revealed the dynamic between Jeff and Vince.
Claudio Castagnoli Confirms He Will Not Feature On AEW Fight Forever’s Roster
Claudio Castagnoli will not feature on the roster for the upcoming AEW video game. Claudio Castagnoli confirmed to The Dallas Morning News that he will not feature in the video game at launch considering he joined the promotion when the game was in the finishing stages. “[I am] not in...
NXT Level Up Results (12/2/22)
WWE aired the latest episode of NXT Level Up on December 2. Matches were taped from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL on November 29. The show aired on Peacock. If you enjoy Bodyslam’s content, you can help donate to the site here. You can also visit our PWTees store and buy Bodyslam official merchandise here.
Alexa Bliss Advances To Next Weeks Number One Contenders Match On RAW
We have a contenders match for next week. Earlier tonight on RAW, Bayley won a triple threat match to advance to next week’s RAW Women’s Title contender match. But, who will she face? Well, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss and Nikki across battled in the second triple threat match of the night to see who would also advance. After a fun back and forth match, Becky Lynch picked up the big win after Damage CTRL eliminated Becky from the match. now go head to head with Bayley next week.
Viewership Down For Episode 10 Of WOW In Syndication, Key Demo Rating Steadily Remains
Viewership information has been released for the tenth syndicated episode of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the tenth episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on November 20th was watched by 218,000 viewers in syndication, down from the 247,000 viewers on November 13th. The episode garnered a 0.04 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, with 56,000 viewers in the demo. The same as the previous week. Through ten weeks, the show is averaging 258,000 viewers and a 0.05 P18-49 rating.
Limitless Dirty Laundry Results (12/3/22)
Limitless Wrestling held its Dirty Laundry event on December 3 from Yarmouth Amvets Post #2 in Yarmouth, Maine. The event aired on IWTV. You can read the full results for the show below. – Dezmond Cole def. Bryan Keith. – B3CCA def. Kylie Rae. – Channing Thomas def. CPA. –...
WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 Effectively Sold Out
WWE’s return to Montreal, Canada is selling well for Elimination Chamber 2023. This will be the first premium live event in Montreal since Breaking Point 2009. Ticket demand was already quite high and now the results speak for themselves. According to WrestleTix, the show is now effectively sold out...
United States Championship Contenders Match Added To Next Weeks RAW
It was announced tonight on RAW that next week, Seth Rollins will battle Bobby Lashley and the winner will be the new number one contender for Austin Theory’s United States Championship. Theory defeated both Bobby and Seth at Survivor Series War Games two weeks ago to recapture the United States Title. Now, he has to battle one of them again, but who will it be?
Live Monday Night RAW Results – 12/5/22 – Women’s Triple Threats, JBL’s Poker Tournament And More
Welcome to Bodyslam.net’s Monday Night RAW live coverage. You can see the full advertised show below. – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) vs. Elias & Matt Riddle. – JBL hosts a poker tournament. – Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley. – Nikki...
Kevin Nash Asks Fans To Subscribe To His YouTube Channel
A simple subscribe is all that’s needed. Kevin Nash took to Twitter earlier today to ask for one favor, just subscribe to his YouTube channel so he can hit 100k subs in order to get a YouTube plaque for his son, who passed away six weeks ago. Kevin went on to state that the plaque would sit next to his late sons urn in his honor. As of this writing, Kevin’s “Kliq This” YouTube has hit over 100k. But, there’s no need to stop. Now we need to hit the 500k and 1 million mark to get more plaques in honor of his son.
