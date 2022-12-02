AEW Dynamite still has some tickets available. This Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite is live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ. As of last night around 9PM eastern, there were 1,712 tickets available for the event, according to WrestleTix. The current set up holds 6,217 seats and thus far, 4,505 tickets have been sold. There’s still three days to buy tickets including today, so if you’re in the area, get them before they’re gone. You can see the seating map for available tickets below.

23 HOURS AGO