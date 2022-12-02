ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stetson Bennett defies all odds and becomes Heisman Trophy finalist

CODE RED ALERT — Georgia football starting quarterback Stetson Bennett aka the Mailman/Milkman, is heading to New York City as one of the four Heisman Trophy finalists. This statement is no joke, but the cold hard truth as the former walk-on finally got the respect he deserved. As Georgia...
Deion Sanders’ first message to Colorado players: I will replace you

Deion Sanders made a strong first impression after meeting with his new Colorado players. Right away, Deion Sanders told the Colorado football team that things will be different now. The greatest cornerback of all time is leaving HBCU powerhouse Jackson State to take over one of the worst programs in...
Nick Saban responds to Alabama being left out of College Football Playoff

The Alabama Crimson Tide had hoped the committee would push them into the College Football Playoff after USC and TCU’s losses. But Nick Saban was left out. Whenever the Alabama Crimson Tide suffered its second loss of the season to LSU after having gone down to Tennessee earlier in the year, it seemed as if the College Football Playoff hopes of Nick Saban’s team were circling the drain. The CFP selection committee disagreed.
Pros and cons of 49ers signing Baker Mayfield to save their season

The Carolina Panthers releasing Baker Mayfield could save the San Francisco 49ers’ season. With Baker Mayfield being released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, this leaves open an intriguing possibility for the NFC-contending San Francisco 49ers to put in a claim. While San Francisco improved to 8-4 on the...
4 Heisman Trophy snubs that deserved an invite to NYC

Caleb Williams, C.J. Stroud, Max Duggan, and Stetson Bennett were named 2022 Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday. Here are four players who got snubbed. The 2022 college football season has ended, with conference champions being crowned this past weekend. On Sunday, the participants in all bowl games were announced, including the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, it is awards season, and perhaps the most followed individual award is the Heisman Trophy.
What will Cowboys depth chart look like if Odell Beckham Jr. signs?

If the Dallas Cowboys were to sign free agent Odell Beckham Jr., here’s what their depth chart would look like. Odell Beckham Jr. could be very close to making a decision as to who to sign with for this season and beyond. After being cleared to play following a torn ACL in Super Bowl 56, Beckham went on visits with the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills last week. On Monday, he began a two-day visit with the Dallas Cowboys.
Peyton and Eli Manning to coach 2023 Pro Bowl Games

Peyton and Eli Manning revealed during Monday Night Football that they will be the coaches for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games. The NFL Pro Bowl has been a heavily scrutinized event over the years, due in part to the play on the field. Back in September, the NFL announced that they would move on from the tackle game and instead implement a week-long event that features skill competitions and a flag football game among the AFC and NFC’s top stars.
Hawks analyst Bob Rathbun suffers health episode on-air

Atlanta Hawks analyst Bob Rathbun suffered a scary health episode on-air on Monday, and he’s reportedly doing okay after medical attention. Atlanta Hawks analyst Bob Rathbun raised many concerns after suffering a scary health episode on-air during Monday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Luckily, multiple reports have shared that he’s doing okay with the most recent stating he was treated for dehydration.
