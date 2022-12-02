Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
VDOT sets public meeting for proposed US Route 23 improvement in Wise County
BRISTOL — The Virginia Department of Transportation will hold a design public meeting on Dec. 12 in Wise for proposed intersection and median crossover improvements on U.S. Route 23 in Wise County. The open house format public meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Central High School,...
Kingsport Times-News
Mount Carmel BMA reviews the first draft of a parks and recreation master plan
MOUNT CARMEL — The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Alderman has received a copy of the first draft of a park and recreation master plan, which includes all the improvements they could make to the city park and stage/Main Street area. The plan was presented before the BMA’s...
Johnson City Press
Owner has less than two weeks to clean up West Sullivan Street property
A property owner who owns a lot on West Sullivan Street has less than two weeks to clean up the camper, vans and other yard junk that sits on the property. Keith Bruner, chief building officer for the city of Kingsport, made the decision on Thursday during a hearing about the state of the lot and said the owner, Robert Larkins, must get rid of everything on the site.
Kingsport Times-News
Casa Express is worth the drive to Greeneville
You may not believe it, but January 2023 begins the 11th trip ’round the sun for me in my role as your Mystery Diner. Ten years ago, our then features editor here at the Johnson City Press told me I would fulfill a most unique and historic role for our readers: the role once held by a medieval king’s food taster.
Kingsport Times-News
Victim in Sunday morning shooting in Carter County identified
ELIZABETHTON — The Carter County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victim of a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning in the Siam community. The man was identified as 58-year-old Andrew Gilbertson of 106 Countryside Drive. Cynthia Ellis, 69, also of 106 Countryside Drive has been charged with first-degree...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan schools earn Level 5 in academic growth, but lower middle school and attendance ratings
BLOUNTVILLE — The good news about the Sullivan County Schools Report Card for the 2021-22 academic year is that the system overall got a Level 5 in growth, the highest attainable. The bad news is that the system, like others in Northeast Tennessee, struggled at the middle school level...
Kingsport Times-News
That Christmas Story spirit – Wise County career students entertain hundreds of preschoolers
WISE — Nobody shot their eye out or froze their tongue to a flagpole at the Wise County Career and Technical Center Monday. The 120 Wise County preschoolers who visited the center’s Santa’s Workshop on Monday were the first wave of what Principal William Austin said will be as many as a thousand preschoolers and youngsters coming to enjoy a holiday celebration with a theme from the movie “A Christmas Story.”
Kingsport Times-News
Two men arraigned in Carter Sessions Court on Monday in Phillip Glass murder
ELIZABETHTON — Two men who have been charged with first degree murder in last Thursday’s shooting death of Phillip Glass had their first appearance in Carter County General Sessions Court on Monday. Brandon Lee Blackwell, 34, 524 Highway 321, Hampton, and Cody Alan Miller, 23, 232 Bear Branch...
Kingsport Times-News
Single mom looking for fresh start this Christmas
KINGSPORT — Starting over is never easy. Throw in a years-long struggle with addiction and a criminal record, and a fresh start begins to look like a mountain too tall to climb. “It’s hard to get people to understand you. We’re a small, close-knit community, and people know people....
Kingsport Times-News
Wardells turn love of music into school and store
NORTON — It has been a few years since Norton had a music store on Park Avenue, but Jim Wardell and son Ryan Tackett Wardell are bringing their professional and personal musical experience to a new retail business. The Music School and Shop opened in the last few days...
Kingsport Times-News
Tennessee government may not give up portion of state shared sales tax, legislator says
State Rep. John Crawford, R-Kingsport, told Kingsport city officials Monday there may not be any appetite in the Tennessee General Assembly to give back a portion of state shared sales tax to local municipalities that it doesn’t share. “From what I saw last year, it’s going to have to...
Kingsport Times-News
Johnson City Man faces assault charges
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mark Littner, 61 of Johnson City, on Sunday, and charged him with Aggravated Domestic Assault. Deputies responded to Chatfield Square in Johnson City, where the victim stated that Littner had physically assaulted her and fired shots at her vehicle as she attempted to leave the residence, according to a press release.
supertalk929.com
Non-custodial father jailed after taking child from local hospital parking lot
A Whitesburg, Tennessee man was arrested on Wednesday after he reportedly took his child from a relative without permission. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Jesse Seals is the non-custodial father of the child, and he allegedly showed up to the Niswonger Children’s Hospital parking lot as the child and grandmother were leaving a doctor’s appointment.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Carter County (Carter County, TN)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Carter County on Thursday. The accident happened at around 7 p.m. John Henson, who was working as a constable, allegedly made a U-turn in the middle of Highway 19E and into the path of an approaching car.
WKRN
1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson City
The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot pursuit. 1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Johnson …. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a male suspect allegedly fired shots at officers during a foot...
Gray woman arrested after search warrant uncovers drugs inside home in quantities ‘consistent with a resale operation’
A Gray woman was arrested on multiple charges including the sale and manufacture of meth and prohibited handgun possession, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
WATE
New details in Kingsport man's mysterious Knoxville death
A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in Knoxville. New details in Kingsport man’s mysterious Knoxville …. A Kingsport man's parents are sharing new details about their son whose remains were found at a vacant property in...
wjhl.com
Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves 1 dead
News Channel 11 spoke with EPD Major Jerry Bradley, who said authorities believe one party left the scene. Police: Overnight shooting in Elizabethton leaves …. News Channel 11 spoke with EPD Major Jerry Bradley, who said authorities believe one party left the scene. ETSU all-time leading scorer Tim Smith talks...
Kingsport Times-News
Survey says almost 100 Sullivan middle schoolers interested in swim team
BLOUNTVILLE — The results of a Sullivan County Schools survey show interest in middle school swim teams at 96 students, ranking it sixth among 10 sports in the poll. Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski gave the Board of Education results of the survey at the board’s meeting on Thursday.
Kingsport Times-News
Fundraising underway for family of late Sullivan Heights student, 12
KINGSPORT — Sullivan Heights Middle School students and the school community continue to mourn a seventh-grade football player. The 12-year-old from Kingsport died in a tragic shooting accident last week in Rogersville two days before his 13th birthday. He was buried on Thursday.
Comments / 0