cleveland19.com

Police search for couple after allegedly shooting and robbing man in Fairview Park

FAIRVIEW, Ohio (WOIO) - According to Fairview Park Police, the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury has indicted a couple for shooting and robbing a Lakewood man on Nov. 11. The Lakewood man was shot after going to meet a woman he met online, according to Fairview Park police. Police said 20-year-old...
No arrests in weekend murder of 34-year-old man in Maple Heights

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect who shot and killed a 34-year-old man early Saturday morning. According to Maple Heights police, officers were called out to the 18000 block of Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. for a report of two suspicious men knocking on doors.
Old Brooklyn porch pirate suspect wanted by Cleveland Police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed a porch pirate was caught on camera in the Old Brooklyn area, and detectives need help identifying the suspect. A maroon SUV, possibly a Dodge Caravan or Ford Windstar, was seen on surveillance video with the suspect taking packages off porches at 9:53 p.m. on Dec. 4, according to police.
Akron police search for carjacking suspect

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a 42-year-old man was carjacked by an unknown suspect Friday evening. Officers arrived at the 1000 block of South Arlington Street around 4 p.m. and met with the 42-year-old victim. According to the victim, an unknown man was inside his...
Cleveland man dies after being shot on Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 46-year-old Cleveland man died from injuries suffered in a Thanksgiving morning shooting. Cleveland police said Rashaun Yearby was shot around 11:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of Lee Road. This is in the city’s Lee-Miles neighborhood. Yearby died from his injuries at MetroHealth Medical...
Garfield Heights store owner puts vandalism suspect on blast

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A criminal was caught vandalizing the Aaron Sign Shop in Garfield Heights, so the owner is putting the suspect on blast. Jim Grenig didn’t waste any time plastering the suspect’s face all over his front door. He said the man was caught on his surveillance camera kicking his door in early Saturday morning.
Cleveland supermarket murder suspect arrested, U.S. Marshals say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bayshaun East was arrested by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Monday afternoon. The U.S. Marshals say due to news media postings, East’s arrest was the direct result of information from the public. The U.S. Marshals say 46-year-old Bayshun East was arrested for the...
Multiple employees indicted for patient abuse at the Warrensville Development Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of eight employees of the Warrensville Development Center were indicted by a Cuyahoga County Grand Jury for alleged patient abuse. The Warrensville Development Center is a facility for individuals with intellectual disabilities located on Green Road in Highland Hills. Terrance Shambley, 43, is accused...
Dad fatally shot at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 50-year-old Euclid father was shot and killed at a gas station on the city’s East side Saturday evening. According to Cleveland police, the shooting happened at the Shell Gas Station at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and E. 100th Street around 5:30 p.m.
Man federally charged in Cleveland Hopkins Airport breach

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Isaac Woolley, 26, has been charged with entering an aircraft or airport area in violation of security requirements, carjacking, and destruction of aircraft or aircraft facilities, according to federal court documents. Fairview Park police said around 8:15 p.m. on Nov. 23, Woolley stole a car from...
17-year-old boy who escaped Stark County juvenile center arrested, sheriff says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the 17-year-old boy who is accused of escaping the Multi-County Juvenile Attention System was arrested. Deputies were called to the center at 815 Faircrest St. SW in Canton in response to the boy who left the facility...
6 abandoned Garfield Heights puppies find ‘furever’ homes

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The six puppies who were waiting to find their “furever” homes after they were abandoned in Garfield Heights have been adopted, police happily updated!. However, police said they still need help finding who abandoned them. Garfield Heights Police said a resident called the...
1 killed, 2 arrested in Maple Heights shooting, police say

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police say a man was shot twice and killed in a Maple Heights home early Saturday morning. Officers arrived at Raymond Street around 2:20 a.m. regarding two suspicious men in the area knocking on doors. Police say they found a man laying on the ground...
Driver strikes pedestrian, causing serious injuries, Akron police say

SUMMIT COUNTY Ohio (WOIO) - A 39-year-old man was struck by a car while crossing a street Monday morning, Akron police said. The accident happened around 7:40 a.m. on E. Exchange Street. Akron police said the victim was crossing between Sumner and Allyn Streets when he was hit by a...
Cleveland teenager in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Monday morning. Cleveland police said the accident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the area of E. 115th Street and Superior Avenue. According to police, the boy was...
Man dies from shooting at Cleveland gas station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police responded to a gas station Saturday night for a report of a shooting. Police reported to the Shell gas station located at the corner of St. Clair Avenue and East 110th Street around 5:30 p.m. According to police, the victim, a 50-year-old man, was...
Cleveland police search for man missing since Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for Cody Guido, 28, who they said left for work on Tuesday and never arrived. According to police, Guido is 5 feet 8 inches tall, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen in a black zip-up hoodie, a black shirt, black pants and black shoes.

