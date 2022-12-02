Read full article on original website
'Champions': Trailer Released for Woody Harrelson Basketball Movie
Woody Harrelson is heading back to the basketball court. On Monday, Focus Features revealed the first trailer for its basketball comedy Champions which stars Harrelson and is directed by Bobby Farrelly. Champions is scheduled to be released in theatres on March 24, 2023. The film follows a minor former minor...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley Dead at 71 After Shock Cancer Diagnosis
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible,...
Finished '1899'? Time to Watch the Best Show on Netflix
Just finished 1899? I have a quick suggestion. Watch Dark -- for my money, it's the best show on Netflix. From the creators of 1899, it's a mind-bending show that deftly combines internal family drama with time travel, Dark is the rarest of things: a show without a single dip in quality. All three seasons rule in every way imaginable.
Julia Roberts Gets Whimsical in Moschino Dress Covered in George Clooney Photos at Kennedy Center Honors 2022
Julia Roberts paid a whimsical tribute to George Clooney while in Washington for this year’s Kennedy Center Honors. Arriving to the Kennedy Center Opera House, Roberts was wittingly captured on Instagram by stylist Elizabeth Stewart in a Moschino gown. The “Eat Pray Love” star wore a custom design by Jeremy Scott for the occasion, paying tribute to friend George Clooney — one of the evening’s honorees — with numerous prints of his face in gilded portrait frames. The humorous piece was complete with a black long-sleeved bodice, and accessorized with Chopard jewelry. View this post on Instagram A post shared by...
Bridget Moynahan Mourns Death of Co-Star
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan shared a tribute to Brad William Henke, a former NFL player who became a character actor after retiring from football. Moynahan worked with Henke in an episode of the short-lived Showtime series Going to California. The Orange Is the New Black actor died on Nov. 29 at 56.
'9-1-1' Not on Tonight, Fox Airing Holiday Special Instead
There is no new episode of the Fox drama 9-1-1 on Monday, Dec. 5. The show's fall finale aired last week on Nov. 28. Fox is handing over the Monday, 8 p.m. ET timeslot to a TMZ Christmas special with the whimsical title TMZ's Merry Elfin' Christmas. The special features...
The 'Wednesday' Dance Is Driving the Internet Wild
Wednesday Addams, the eldest child of The Addams Family, is known for her deadpan, dreary, nature. But in addition to loving doom, she also loves... to dance. This tendency comes front and center in Episode 4 of Netflix's new series, Wednesday, which focuses on a teenage Wednesday (played by Jenna Ortega)—creating a moment that has taken the internet by storm upon the show's release. But past iterations of the character (played by Lisa Loring in the original TV series and Christina Ricci in the '90s feature films) have also memorably busted a move on screen.
Al Strobel, 'Twin Peaks' Actor, Dead at 83
Al Strobel, who played Phillip Gerard in the drama Twin Peaks, has died at the age of 83. His death was announced in a Facebook post on Dec. 3 by producer and long-time David Lynch collaborator, Sabrina Sutherland. The post read: "I am sad to have to post that Al Strobel passed away last night. I loved him dearly." Strobel overcame odds, including losing his left arm in a car accident when he was 17. He appeared in every version of Twin Peaks as Gerard, a man who cut off his own arm to stop an evil entity from possessing him. Strobel's performances were riveting.
The Vampire Diaries Creator Is Turning Another Super-Popular YA Book Series Into A TV Show
The Vampire Diaries franchise is over, but Julie Plec is keeping busy with an ever-growing career, which now includes another super-popular YA book series getting a TV adaptation.
Disney+'s 'Pinocchio' Drew Some Pretty Bad Reactions When It Premiered
The new, live-action Pinocchio has officially dropped on Disney+. However, it appears as though there's a rather mixed response to the movie based on what folks are saying on Twitter. Pinocchio stars Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth. Pinocchio is based on the 1940 classic of...
Netflix Turns Christmas Classic Into Top 10 Movie
The holiday season is here, and Netflix subscribers are doubling down on holiday-themed viewing. Within just days of its debut, Netflix's star-studded adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol, has jumped into the Top 10 and is currently dominating the streaming charts in all corners of the world.
HBO Max Cancels Another Major Show
Another major HBO Max show has been shown the exit. FBoy Island, a reality dating series hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, was canceled on Monday, Variety reports. The move is not a surprise, as HBO Max has cut back significantly on reality programming since the Warner Bros. Discovery merger was completed in April.
'Jeopardy!' Contestants Couldn't Identify a Movie Icon
A true Hollywood icon managed to stump a trio of recent Jeopardy contestants. As the New York Post noted, Jeopardy contestants Cris Pannullo, Rob Lamanna, and Jeri Zulli were unable to identify a photo of Gene Kelly. Jeopardy viewers were subsequently incensed that the three contestants weren't up to date on their Singin' in the Rain knowledge.
'Craig of the Creek' Officially Canceled at Cartoon Network
Craig of the Creek, a critically acclaimed Cartoon Network series beloved for its diverse cast, will finish its run with an upcoming fifth season. Cartoon Network ordered a fifth full season in January, but the order was cut in half during Warner Bros. Discovery's animation purge in October. On Dec. 2, co-creator Ben Levin confirmed that the team wrote the final episode of the series.
Disney World Reveals Splash Mountain's Official Closing Date
For Disney World fans who love Splash Mountain, the last chance to ride the water adventure is Jan. 22, 2023. The ride, which has been at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida since 1989, is closing and being reconstructed to be reimagined as a Princess and the Frog attraction. The film chronicled the life of the first Black Disney animated princess. Voiced by Dreamgirls star Anika Noni Rose, The Princess and the Frog is set in New Orleans as Tiana dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in her hometown. Her dream takes a detour when she meets Prince Naveen, who has been turned into an amphibian by evil Dr. Facilier. Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on Tiana, also turning her into a frog. The pair journey through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess as they fall in love. Now, the film will finally have an attraction in its honor. The attraction comes after Disney released themed merchandise for Tiana.
'The Crown': Claire Foy Speaks out on Cameo in Controversial Season 5
Claire Foy is "really proud" to continue being a part of The Crown. Foy starred as the young Queen Elizabeth II in the first two seasons of the Netflix show and returned for a flashback sequence in Season 5. The two-time Emmy winner also had a cameo in Season 4.
HBO Cancels Acclaimed Comedy Series After 2 Seasons
HBO canceled Los Espookys late last week, following two critically acclaimed seasons. The show focused on a group of horror film-loving friends who try to use their familiarity with scary movies for a unique business idea. Saturday Night Live alum Fred Armisen created the series with Julio Torres and Ana Fabrega.
Classic Game Show's Reboot Was Unceremoniously Scrapped
Another classic game show was close to returning to the airwaves, but it couldn't quite come to fruition. Starcade, the '80s arcade competition series, was nearly rebooted this year on G4TV, Comcast's video game network. However, the media conglomerate got cold feet with the G4 relaunch, unceremoniously shuttering the whole network in October. Prior to the shutdown, Xplay co-host Jirard "The Completionist" Khalil was deep into lining up a Starcade reboot. Khalil, who also served as G4's Executive Director of Content Strategy, revealed the reboot plans during an unofficial Xplay reunion that went down on Kinda Funny Games' platforms on Nov. 15.
Jason Momoa's Big New Movie Is Still in Netflix's Top 10
Jason Momoa is hitting it big with his latest film, Slumberland. The Netflix original movie, which stars the actor as Flip, a con artist who becomes a young girl's companion as she traverses the dreamworld of Slumberland, has enjoyed a multi-week stay on the streaming charts, recently even cementing an impressive viewership number.
'Wind River: The Next Chapter' Coming Soon, First Details Revealed
Wind River is getting a sequel. A follow-up to the acclaimed 2017 crime drama written and directed by Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan, is now in development, producers announced in November. Sheridan and the first film's two stars, Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen, are not involved. Martin Sensmeier, who played Chip Hanson in the first film, is the only actor returning so far. The new movie will be helmed by The Falcon and The Winter Soldier director Kari Skogland.
