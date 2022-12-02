For Disney World fans who love Splash Mountain, the last chance to ride the water adventure is Jan. 22, 2023. The ride, which has been at Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida since 1989, is closing and being reconstructed to be reimagined as a Princess and the Frog attraction. The film chronicled the life of the first Black Disney animated princess. Voiced by Dreamgirls star Anika Noni Rose, The Princess and the Frog is set in New Orleans as Tiana dreams of one day opening the finest restaurant in her hometown. Her dream takes a detour when she meets Prince Naveen, who has been turned into an amphibian by evil Dr. Facilier. Mistaking her for a princess and hoping to break the spell, Naveen plants a kiss on Tiana, also turning her into a frog. The pair journey through the bayous to seek the help of a powerful voodoo priestess as they fall in love. Now, the film will finally have an attraction in its honor. The attraction comes after Disney released themed merchandise for Tiana.

