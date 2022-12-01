ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY

Maker of TGI Fridays 'Mozzarella Sticks' sued for containing no mozzarella, just cheddar

By Orlando Mayorquin, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8krq_0jUU5Zwr00
Photo of the product filed in court documents U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois
Photo of the product filed in court documents U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois

A judge agreed to let TGI Fridays off the hook in a class action lawsuit that claims a TGI Fridays-branded mozzarella stick snack is misleading because it contains no mozzarella cheese, but also ruled the lawsuit can proceed against the food's manufacturer.

The lawsuit was filed in federal court in 2021 by Amy Joseph against TGI Fridays and snack manufacturer Inventure Foods over their snack product, “TGI Fridays Mozzarella Sticks Snacks”.

Joseph claims the product is misbranded and misleads consumers into believing it contains mozzarella cheese, when it in fact only contains cheddar.

Federal judge Robert Dow Jr. denied motions from both defendants to dismiss the case this week, but granted TGI Fridays' motion to be removed as a defendant in the case because he found the restaurant chain’s only role in the product was as a licensor.

“While Plaintiff makes wide-ranging allegations in her complaint about TGIF’s role in the creation of the Product, the Product’s packaging – and the complaint – show that TGI Fridays is only the licensor of the mark,” wrote Dow in a memorandum issued Monday.

An 'im-pasta'? Marketed as 'Italy's No. 1 brand of pasta,' Barilla sued over product not being made in Italy

Free McDonald's for life? Here's how to get your hands on the rare McGold Card

Dow argued that a company licensing its trademark to appear on a product is not enough to make it liable for any misleading advertising.

Joseph, an Illinois resident, said she purchased a six pack of the product on Amazon last year and mistakenly believed the sticks would contain mozzarella because the listing didn’t provide an description of the ingredients.

The product is labeled “Mozzarella Sticks Snacks” and features an image of what appear to be mozzarella sticks.

The back label specifies the sticks contain no mozzarella, but Joseph said she would’ve still “reasonably” believed the product contained mozzarella given the prominence of the words “Mozzarella Sticks” and “her reasonable understanding that mozzarella sticks, by definition, contain mozzarella cheese,” court documents show.

Attorneys for Inventure Foods have alleged in court that Joseph is a “serial class action plaintiff” who has filed numerous suits in Illinois over the last decade, and argued that Joseph “cherry-picked” only one part of the product’s labeling.

Kraft sued: Florida woman claims Velveeta Shells & Cheese 'ready' time is misleading

Dow’s ruling this week means the case will proceed solely against Inventure Foods.

“We are pleased with the judge’s ruling. The judge agreed with us that the claims in the lawsuit have merit, the case should not be dismissed,” Joseph’s lawyer, Thomas Zimmerman Jr., said to USA TODAY in a statement. “We intend to proceed against Inventure Foods on behalf of the nationwide class of purchasers of TGI Fridays mozzarella sticks.”

An inquiry sent to Inventure Foods’ lawyers was not immediately returned Thursday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Maker of TGI Fridays 'Mozzarella Sticks' sued for containing no mozzarella, just cheddar

Comments / 11

Rick Wright
1d ago

Oh my! Grape-Nuts contain neither grapes or nuts! Get Johnny Cochran on the phone!

Reply
7
Velma813
3d ago

Oh my goodness....really what's going to be next a 7-Eleven slurpee made out of water and food coloring 😳

Reply(1)
4
Related
womenworking.com

What Happens to the Body When Peanut Butter is Eaten Regularly?

Peanut butter is one of the world’s most popular spreads. People put it on sandwiches, pair it with fruits and vegetables, or even snack on it by the spoonful. But is it really good for you?. Peanut butter on its own is relatively unprocessed, as peanuts are simply roasted,...
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations

Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control.Mikael Seegen/Unsplash. Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.
Popculture

Coca-Cola Issues Recall

You're going to want to a double take before you take a sip of that Coke. Amid the holiday season, Coca-Cola recalled a holiday-themed product in the United Kingdom due to a potential health hazard. Issued on Nov. 16, the recall covers Coca-Cola Zero Sugar multipacks with Christmas cardboard and was issued in response to a packaging mishap.
nrn.com

The 10 restaurant chains with the highest quality food

At the core of restaurants, of course, is food, and its quality. In fact, Datassential director of content Conaghan suggests that the quality of food in particular needs to be ensured to meet the demands of today’s more cautious consumer, whether it’s served in the restaurant or delivered.
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Walmart Closings in 2023

Multiple outlets are reporting plans for future Walmart closures. We will attempt to separate fact from speculation. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BestLifeOnline.com, CNBC.com, Corporate.Walmart.com, RatherBeShopping.com, and WTAE.com.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Jo-Ann Fabrics Closing Plans for 2023

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Cracker Barrel Announces Brand New Restaurant Opening

By Dave Stone - https://www.flickr.com/photos/silvercreek78250/3432634625/, CC BY 2.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: El Paso Times and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Joel Eisenberg

Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership

A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
Thrillist

Ice Cream Has Been Recalled in 7 States

Once every year, the Starks are right. Winter is coming, and that means it is not really ice cream season. But if you love ice cream, it’s always ice cream season. So, ice cream lovers should know that some ice cream has been recalled in seven states. Weis Markets...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

McDonald’s Just Dropped a Major New Breakfast Item

Marketing fast food has, for years, been all about things being bigger and better. Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain Taco Bell tacks "supreme" at the end of a product to indicate that it has more cheese and sour cream and, in Japan, there is even the four-patty King Yeti Super One Pound Beef Burger from the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Burger King.
Daily Beast

31 Kids Found Working Graveyard Shifts on Meat Plant ‘Kill Floors,’ Feds Say

In a complaint filed Wednesday that reads straight out the Great Depression, the feds requested a temporary injunction on a massive sanitation company that’s accused of employing children as young as 13 in “dangerous” overnight shifts at food processing plants. Packers Sanitation Services, known as PSSI, is...
R.A. Heim

Many customers thinking twice before using self-checkout at Walmart

exterior of WalmartPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Self-checkouts are very common in stores today. Most stores have more self-checkout registers for customer as a way to save on costs, but not all customers are happy using these self-checkouts stations. Walmart is one of the largest stores in the world with over 300 stores in California alone. And Walmart has continually installed more self-checkout stations in there stores. That's causing problems for customers.
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

699K+
Followers
74K+
Post
376M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy