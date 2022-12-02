ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Downtown Bozeman expects busy Saturday for the 42nd annual Christmas Stroll

By Edgar Cedillo
 4 days ago
BOZEMAN — This Saturday, Dec. 3, downtown Bozeman will host its annual Christmas Stroll.

Back for its 42nd year, the Christmas Stroll will feature Santa, the lighting of the famous spiders, and of course, food and fun.

“A stroll is unique in that we have over 50 nonprofits offering different activities. We have food vendors, and we have some businesses offering really fun Christmas items ordered making cookies,” says Cache Perdue, Downtown Bozeman program director.

The stroll starts at 4:30 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. Organizers of the event say to plan on downtown being busy with extra traffic from the MSU football game that day. They are encouraging people to carpool if they are headed downtown to the festivities.

“So there's a lot of festive things going around and Santa is going to be down here, gonna have a circus village, it'll be awesome,” says Perdue.

Organizers say that Christmas Stroll buttons are on sale and the proceeds go towards keeping the event free.

Official 2022 Christmas Stroll Buttons can be purchased at the following locations:

Albertson’s – 200 S 23rd Ave
Bozeman Brewing Company – 504 N Broadway
Chalet Sports – 108 W Main St
Country Bookshelf – 28 W Main St
ERA Landmark Real Estate – 8 E Main St
First Security Bank – 208 E Main St
MAP Brewing – 510 Manley Rd
Owenhouse Ace Hardware – 36 E Main Street
Rosauers – 3255 Technology Blvd W
Santa Run – 404 W Main St (from 9 AM - 12 PM on December 3rd)
Safeway – 1735 W Main St
Schnee’s – 35 E Main St
Smith’s – 1400 N 19th Ave
Sweet Pea – 424 E Main St
Town and Country E. Main – 200 Highland Blvd
Vino Per Tutti – 315 E Main St

A general schedule of events can be found at the Christmas Stroll 2022 website .

Related
Alt 95.7

One of Montana’s Oldest Steakhouses Will Reopen Soon

This restaurant is a piece of Montana's history, and we are excited to see some good news about it. In September 2021, the LaHood Park Steakhouse in Cardwell, Montana was destroyed by a fire. The steakhouse was a huge part of the community, and a favorite for many locals. Since the fire, the owners have been carrying out their plans to rebuild and reopen. Now, the time is finally here.
The Moose 95.1 FM

Route Map: Belgrade’s Famous Christmas Convoy 2022 [WATCH]

It might be one of the coolest things about Christmas in Montana: big trucks, semis, and construction rigs decked out in Christmas lights touring around Belgrade. This weekend the Belgrade Christmas Convoy returns in 2022. Such a simple concept, made magical by the incredible amount of work the crews put...
bozemanmagazine.com

Bachelors’ Party on Bozeman Creek

That Christmas of 1874, when the bachelors on Bozeman Creek were given the time of their lives, occupies a unique place among the annals of the Gallatin Valley. To begin with, it was the first Christmas celebration that part of the valley [south of Bozeman] had ever had, and in all the years that followed there was never another like it...
96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman Animal Shelter Shares News That Will Break Your Heart

If I had all the money in the world, I would adopt every animal I could and give them a loving home. During the holiday season, a lot of people add a furry friend to their family. It can be such a wonderful way to celebrate the giving season and to give a warm home to an animal in need. Every dog and cat I had growing up was as important as the rest of the family.
montanarightnow.com

Flipped semi-truck blocking lanes on I-90 outside Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A flipped semi-truck is blocking lanes on I-90 westbound outside Bozeman. The Montana Department of Transportation is reporting all westbound lanes are blocked at mile marker 315, near Chestnut. Road conditions are being reported as snow and ice covered on I-90 in the area. The Bozeman Alerts...
