Downtown Bozeman expects busy Saturday for the 42nd annual Christmas Stroll

BOZEMAN — This Saturday, Dec. 3, downtown Bozeman will host its annual Christmas Stroll.

Back for its 42nd year, the Christmas Stroll will feature Santa, the lighting of the famous spiders, and of course, food and fun.

“A stroll is unique in that we have over 50 nonprofits offering different activities. We have food vendors, and we have some businesses offering really fun Christmas items ordered making cookies,” says Cache Perdue, Downtown Bozeman program director.

The stroll starts at 4:30 p.m. and runs until 7 p.m. Organizers of the event say to plan on downtown being busy with extra traffic from the MSU football game that day. They are encouraging people to carpool if they are headed downtown to the festivities.

“So there's a lot of festive things going around and Santa is going to be down here, gonna have a circus village, it'll be awesome,” says Perdue.

Organizers say that Christmas Stroll buttons are on sale and the proceeds go towards keeping the event free.

Official 2022 Christmas Stroll Buttons can be purchased at the following locations:

Albertson’s – 200 S 23rd Ave

Bozeman Brewing Company – 504 N Broadway

Chalet Sports – 108 W Main St

Country Bookshelf – 28 W Main St

ERA Landmark Real Estate – 8 E Main St

First Security Bank – 208 E Main St

MAP Brewing – 510 Manley Rd

Owenhouse Ace Hardware – 36 E Main Street

Rosauers – 3255 Technology Blvd W

Santa Run – 404 W Main St (from 9 AM - 12 PM on December 3rd)

Safeway – 1735 W Main St

Schnee’s – 35 E Main St

Smith’s – 1400 N 19th Ave

Sweet Pea – 424 E Main St

Town and Country E. Main – 200 Highland Blvd

Vino Per Tutti – 315 E Main St

A general schedule of events can be found at the Christmas Stroll 2022 website .