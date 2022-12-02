In a move that is going to leave a lot of Nebraska Cornhuskers fans feeling cold, freshman WR Decoldest Crawford has entered the transfer portal and plans to play elsewhere next season.

Crawford became notable after he appeared in a commercial for SOS Heating and Cooling, a Lincoln, Nebraska based-company that signed a NIL deal with the wide receiver.

If Crawford is able to transfer to a school in a much warmer climate, he might be able to parlay that first name into even more sweet, sweet air conditioning money.

The Louisiana native suffered an injury during fall camp and missed the entire 2022 season for Nebraska. However, he was a very accomplished player in high school, garnering almost 150 catches and over 2,200 receiving yards, earning him a spot on the Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 3A all-state team as a senior.

Crawford is sure to attract some interest from a lot of programs around the country, but his name is what had a lot of people around the college football world commenting on the news of his potential transfer.

Crawford was actually one of three Huskers to enter the transfer portal on Thursday, joining LB Ernest Hausmann and OL Brant Banks.

[ Max Olson ]

The post CFB world reacts to Decoldest Crawford news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .