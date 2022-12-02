ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New sheriff's cabinet members sworn in as Rectenwald retires

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
 4 days ago
EPHRATA — Grant County Sheriff Joey Kriete (foreground) swears in members of his administrative team Thursday at the GCSO office in Ephrata. They included (from left) Undersheriff John McMillan, Chief Deputy for Investigations Gary Mansford and Chief Deputy of Field Operations Beau Lamens.

Josh Sainsbury, chief deputy for emergency operations; Phil Coats, chief deputy for corrections and administrative assistant Tracy Hill retained their positions from the administrative team of now-retired interim sheriff Ryan Rectenwald. in the second photo, Rectenwald conducts his final sign off Wednesday as he commences his retirement per a long-standing law enforcement tradition.

