Baton Rouge school one of 41 recognized for academic gains made since COVID-19 pandemic
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — State education officials recognized 41 schools in Louisiana that made “significant gains” in math and English since the pandemic and major hurricanes. The schools recognized are “Louisiana Comeback Campuses,” a campaign focused on increasing lost learning, according to the Louisiana Department of...
Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries to donate numerous toys, supplies to Salvation Army
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This Christmas season, officials across the Bayou State are finding multiple ways to spread holiday cheer. A state agency that is participating in a series of such events is the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries (LDWF). LDWF says this week it’s planning to...
Holiday toy, meal giveaways in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Here is a list of organizations participating in this year’s giving season in the Greater Baton Rouge area. What: The East Baton Rouge Council on Aging joins Baker for a holiday food giveaway. Where: EBRCOA Administration Building (965 N. 18th Street) When: Saturday,...
LIST: Holiday events in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s Christmas time in the capital area! Here is a list of holiday events happening in Baton Rouge and the surrounding areas. What: Baton Rouge families are invited to take photos with Santa, eat s’mores and drink hot chocolate, watch movies on the big screen, and see the snow.
Baton Rouge Police offer December Concealed Handgun Permit Class
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana residents must have a Louisiana Concealed Handgun Permit (CHP) to carry in the state, and the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is offering a course to assist interested and eligible residents. Such individuals can register to attend the Saturday, December 17 Concealed Handgun...
Volunteers, donations in need for 250 Baton Rouge families this Christmas, organization says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Baton Rouge (CCDBR) is searching for more volunteers and donors to help over 200 families this Christmas. The organization says it matches donor families, businesses, and organizations with families in need for Community Christmas. “The need this year...
Metairie man found wandering LSU Lab School grounds early Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In recent months, state leaders have prioritized measures meant to increase campus safety within Louisiana’s K-12 schools. This was demonstrated in early October, when the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and the Department of Education collaborated to analyze and discuss upgrades to school safety measures.
Registration open for virtual career fair
Companies in several Louisiana cities are looking to hire, and you can register now to attend the online job fair.
250 families need a sponsor for Christmas – Here’s how to help
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge nonprofit is struggling to meet the growing needs of families this year and many families could go without for the holidays. Nearly 250 families are still without a sponsor for this Christmas. Catholic Charities said they need your help to make this season special for those who need it most.
Louisiana child welfare employees name low pay, ‘unrealistic expectations’ as main issues in survey
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Louisiana child welfare employees gave light to what they say are major issues at the state agency in a recent survey. According to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) child welfare employees said they’re not being paid enough, cited added caseloads and “unrealistic expectations,” and feel a lack of support from supervisors and managers.
December 6 marks St. Nicholas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the holiday season marches on, associated events are unfolding across the capital area and surrounding regions. December 6 marks St. Nicholas Day, which, though not a federal public holiday, is observed by some in the U.S. and other countries. According to a holiday...
‘Come On Down,’ The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Mark your calendars, a famous game show is making a stop in the Capital City. Here is a hint for y’all, Plinko, Hole in One, Shell Game and The Big Wheel™. That’s right, The Price Is Right Live™ is coming to Baton...
Livingston Parish authorities praise community for contributions to ‘Christmas Crusade’ charity effort
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – During the cold winter months, warm hearts abound. This is illustrated by the uptick in generosity during the holiday season. According to one study, 30 percent of annual giving occurs in December. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) acknowledged local efforts in this regard...
Louisiana Ticket Claims $50,000 in Saturday’s Powerball
In recent weeks Powerball players in cities like Lake Charles and Baton Rouge have been fortunate enough to add to their Christmas holiday budgets by claiming big wins in that multi-state lottery game. But after series of big wins in the first two weeks of November, it appeared that Louisiana's Powerball luck had dried up just a bit. That was until the Saturday December 3rd drawing.
GoFundMe created to pay for funeral of 28-year-old mother of five killed in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help fund a funeral for a 28-year-old mother who was killed in a domestic-related incident last week. The fundraiser’s description said Da’Ja Davis, 28, left behind five children ranging from six months old to 10 years old.
2 teens shot, sent to hospital in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting in Baton Rouge Sunday afternoon. The shooting was reported on Timberside Drive. The police say two juveniles were shot and injured. Emergency officials say two teenagers were sent to the hospital. This is...
Giving Back: Brave Heart – Children in Need
For the roughly 3,800 foster children currently in Louisiana, family life has already had its challenges. But the process of being ushered into the care of strangers—often on short notice, and with few possessions—can be a traumatic experience all its own. It was the realization of this over a dinner conversation with her social worker niece Christy that led Baton Rouge native Dee Robinson to embark on the philanthropic journey that would eventually lead to the establishment of nonprofit Brave Heart – Children in Need back in 2004.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana organize Adopt a Family initiative for Christmas gifts
Dolls, board games, video games and rollerblades. Tony Leggio, of the Boys & Girls Club, is making his list and checking it twice. Aside from their usual after-school and summertime programs for children and teens, Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Louisiana also started a holiday Adopt a Family initiative for club families in need.
Mother of domestic violence victim asks others to speak up
BATON ROUGE, La. – A baby’s parents are dead after another case of domestic violence in Baton Rouge. The baby is home tonight with her grandmother who has a message for women suffering in silence. “And everything she wanted for them you know they will have regardless of...
Baton Rouge man accused of crashing vehicle while drunk after Trace Adkins concert
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested on his birthday after allegedly running a red light and crashing into another vehicle. Bailey Calk, 25, of Baton Rouge, was driving a Jeep Liberty when the crash took place a little before 11 p.m., on Friday, December 2.
