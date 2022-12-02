Read full article on original website
Related
Cops Arrest Georgia Man Who Wrote ‘How About Me’ Under Most-Wanted Post
A Georgia man who commented “how about me” under a Facebook post from the Rockdale Sheriff's Office that highlights its most-wanted criminals was arrested on Thursday, just two days after making his initial comment. “We appreciate you for your assistance in your capture,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a second post. Christopher Spaulding was arrested for allegedly violating his probation twice. Cops posted a picture of Spaulding in their post on Thursday with his hands behind his back—something some commenters objected to, given the lack of severity in his alleged crime. “Hilarious!” one commenter posted sarcastically. “Publicly embarrassing a special needs person. Stay classy you guys!”Read it at Rockdale Sheriff's Office
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Former DA was indicted after Ahmaud Arbery shooting. 14 months later, case remains paused
It has been more than 14 months since former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson was indicted, accused of hind...
Georgia Man Recorded At Elections Booths, Slapped Voter, Police Say. Now, He Faces Charges.
A Georgia man who police say recorded video of a voting machine on the midterm election day and slapped a voter when he was asked to leave has been arrested, Radar has learned.According to police, Jesse Hunt acted aggressively toward poll worker at the South Cobb Regional Library in Mableton. The poll manager, Kaylee Faulkner, reportedly saw Hunt walk into the library, vote, then start recording on his phone, which is illegal in Georgia.“We had a voter come in who was recording voting equipment. We had asked him multiple times to stop,” Faulkner said. “He had kind of been aggressive...
Inside Quinton Simon’s mom’s time in jail after arrest, from padded cell, spending 1 hour outside, and protection order
POLICE have revealed that Quinton Simon's mother has been held in protective custody and is on suicide watch since she was charged with his murder last week. The toddler's mother Leilani Simon was arrested last week before police confirmed that bones found in a Georgia landfill belong to the 20-month-old.
Tearful Herschel Walker accuser says Georgia Republican paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’
The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began by the women playing audio of the phone conversation between Ms Doe and Mr Walker when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship. The alleged relationship took place while Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married. They first played a voice message Mr...
Busted: Alabama sheriff seizes 108 illegal gambling machines
An Alabama sheriff’s office has seized 108 illegal gambling machines and more $13,000 seized after a two-week investigation. After following up on some complaints from residents in one East Gadsden neighborhood, Etowah County Sheriff’s Investigators and Etowah County Drug Unit opened an investigation into makeshift gambling halls. It was found that it was causing unsafe issues in these neighborhoods, like traffic hazards, loud noise and music at night, said Sheriff Jonathon Horton.
blavity.com
Video Shows White Woman Hanging Dolls Tied In Nooses Near Campaign Sign For Black Candidate
A white woman in New Jersey was caught on surveillance camera while hanging stuffed animal toys tied in nooses near a campaign sign belonging to Tim Alexander, a Black candidate running for Congress. Police, who are now looking for the suspect, said the video shows a white woman with blonde hair first arriving in a dark colored sedan which appeared to be a Buick.
Atlanta police officer retires following murder indictment in 2019 shooting
An Atlanta police officer indicted in the 2019 shooting death of a teenager has retired, as he awaits an arraignment hea...
Trump Is Pissed Republicans Keep Telling Him to Stay Away from Georgia
As Republicans pour party resources into the Georgia Senate runoff, Donald Trump is getting irritated at the idea that virtually no one of importance in the GOP wants him to campaign in Georgia. In the lead-up to the contest between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Trump-endorsed challenger Herschel Walker, several GOP figures and Trump allies have already implored him not to hold a Georgia rally ahead of the runoff, according to two people familiar with the matter and another person briefed on the situation. Trump — who helped recruit Walker to run — and his advisers have discussed the possibility of heading...
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp Slams Trump for Meeting with White Supremacist
Former President Donald Trump met with Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes and Kanye WestPhoto byNew South Politics. A story in today's Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp criticized former President Donald Trump's dinner party with Nick Fuentes.
Alabama Residents Overwhelmingly Vote To Rid State Constitution of Racist Language
Alabama residents overwhelmingly voted to strike racist language from its constitution on Tuesday and reorganize the governing document. The Montgomery Advertiser reported Alabama’s recompilation proposal received more than 880,000 votes (76.5%) according to unofficial results provided by the Alabama Secretary of State’s office. Less than 25% of residents voted against the proposal.
Shanquella Robinson's death is being investigated as a femicide, a crime that only 16 countries recognize despite gender-based violence being a global issue
The US does not differentiate femicide from homicide, but prosecutors in Mexico are looking into 25-year-old Robinson's death as femicide.
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
Atlanta Elementary School Under Federal Probe After Parent Says Principal Assigned Black Students To Classes Based On Race
The Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (DOE-OCR) is investigating an Atlanta elementary school amid allegations the principal assigned black students to certain classes. In a letter obtained by CNN, the DOE said it will investigate allegations of racial discrimination and whether Atlanta Public Schools subjected students at...
Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Wants Jan. 6 Seditious Conspiracy Charge Dropped Because Feds Won’t Give Immunity to Defense Witness
The leader of the right-wing Proud Boys group charged with conspiring to use force against the government at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has asked a federal judge to dismiss the criminal charges against him, citing a defense witness’ alleged intent to invoke the Fifth Amendment at trial. In...
Trump calls for himself to be reinstated as president by falsely claiming fraud overrides Constitution
Donald Trump is calling for himself to be reinstated as president or for the 2020 election to be run again.In a Saturday morning post on Truth Social, the twice-impeached former president falsely claimed that alleged “massive and widespread fraud and deception” by Democrats and big tech companies undermined the results.He asked: “Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?”Further, the one-term president and former reality TV host falsely claimed that the alleged fraud was of such magnitude that all laws, including the Constitution, could be...
Distaste for Walker provides tailwind for Warnock in Georgia
MORROW, Ga. (AP) — It might go without saying that Democrats generally vote against Republicans. But in Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff, it can hardly be overstated how much Democratic voters — and others — are driven by not wanting Republican challenger Herschel Walker to be their U.S. senator.
3 takeaways from the big early voting numbers in Georgia’s Senate runoff
Voters have flocked to the polls in a condensed early voting period, especially Black voters and voters in Democratic strongholds.
HBCU students in Georgia face an extra obstacle in voting
When Lauren Nicks, a senior at Spelman College in Atlanta, cast her vote in last month's midterms, she did so in her home state of New York. Nicks, a 21-year-old international studies major at the historically black college, had been told months earlier by fellow students about a law that does not allow students from private colleges and universities in the state to use their school ID as identification to vote — a rule she believed would prevent her from casting a ballot in Georgia.
