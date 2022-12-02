A domestic incident leads to serious injuries late Saturday night. Here is Sheriff Pace in an exclusive video interview with the Vicksburg Daily News:. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace tells the Vicksburg Daily News, “At about 11:15 this evening, Vicksburg Warren 911 dispatched deputies to the River Region emergency department. There we found a 27-year-old male that had a pretty serious injury to his arm that appeared to be inflicted from a knife. We’ve taken into custody a 25-year-old female, right now she’s being detained at the Sheriff’s Office. This appeared to be a domestic that occurred in the 500 block of Heartwood during which the victim was stabbed. The individual that we have detained right now has not been officially charged, she is detained. This is the early stages of this investigation. Lt. Stacy Rolison is the lead investigator and we will have more details later tonight or early in the morning.”

