Kevin Nash Claims Wrestling Legend Was Stoned During WWE Hall Of Fame Induction
The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is known for giving greats of the past a chance to tell some of the remarkable tales from their careers. However, Kevin Nash has now revealed that the event can also create some unlikely stories as well. Speaking on a recent episode of his...
Chris Jericho Says He Was Offered $350K By WCW When Stevie Ray Was Making $750K
Chris Jericho looks back on leaving WCW and recalls how he was making half of what Stevie Ray was taking home. Long before Jericho was a living legend, he was a rising star who was still trying to make it big with WCW. During his time with the company, he held the WCW Cruiserweight Championship four times, and he also won the WCW World Television Championship. Jericho's talent was apparent, but the company always put the spotlight on stars like Goldberg and Hulk Hogan instead. Among other factors, this dynamic led to Jericho's decision to leave the company and sign with WWE.
Drew McIntyre’s Replacement Revealed For Tag Team Title Match On SmackDown
This week on Monday Night Raw, The Usos were scheduled to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against Riddle and Elias, but Elias was attacked by Solo Sikoa earlier in the night. With Elias out of action it was later revealed that Kevin Owens would be the man to...
Triple H Reportedly Very Unhappy About WWE Star Getting Released
Over the last few years mass WWE releases became a regular thing, but in recent months Triple H has been rectifying the situation by bringing former stars back to the company. When Triple H was in charge of NXT he had put together a team of people he was comfortable with and William Regal was a key member of that team. In 2021, WWE relaunched NXT as NXT 2.0, and William Regal ended up joining AEW after he was let go earlier this year.
Former World Champion Returns On WWE Raw
The United States Championship picture has been heating up over the last few weeks, and on Monday night Austin Theory defended his belt against Mustafa Ali. Ali has had his sights set on the US Title, but his opportunity got derailed when former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler interfered in the match and attacked Austin Theory causing a disqualification.
Kevin Nash Reveals How Much WWE Had to Pay Marvel For Hulk Trademark, Talks nWo Trademark’s Value
On a recent episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash gave some insight into the complicated world of trademarks and merchandising in wrestling. When co-host Sean Oliver stopped talking for brief seconds, Nash spoke on the John Cena trademark, the value of the nWo trademark, and the problems with the “Diesel” name. Check out some highlights below.
WWE Star Pulled From Upcoming Title Match
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to be action packed, and The Usos will be putting the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on the line against Riddle and Elias. Originally the winners of the match were set to defend the titles against Sheamus and Drew McIntyre on SmackDown this week, but it doesn’t look like that will be happening.
Possible Spoiler On WWE’s Next Signing
WWE has been signing a number of stars to contracts in recent months and it looks like an interesting name could be joining the company sooner than later. NWA is holding a set of TV tapings on Tuesday December 6th, in Nashville, and it looks like Colby Corino will be finishing up with the company as his deal expires in January.
Teddy Long On What Vince McMahon Did If He Thought People Were Gaining Weight
During Vince McMahon's many years as WWE Chairman, he featured performers of all different shapes and sizes. However, McMahon closely monitored the weight of his talent, according to WWE Hall of Famer and former "SmackDown" General Manager Teddy Long. "Vince was always very aware about the weight," Long said during...
Former WCW Announcer Criticizes Charlotte Flair’s Looks
Some people should just not talk. Chris Cruise is a former WCW ring announcer, but these days, he’s just more of a nuisance. Usually, you’ll get the occasional dumb Facebook post from old timers and this is just another case of that. Chris took to his Facebook yesterday to post a link to a photo of Charlotte Flair back in the ring training. During the training session, Charlotte is not wearing makeup and Chris had the audacity to say “why post a picture looking like this? I don’t get it.”
William Regal Allegedly Immediately Regretted Joining AEW
William Regal has given his entire life to the pro wrestling world and his love for the industry can never be denied. After being fired by WWE, he made his way to AEW and fans rejoiced about this fact. However, William Regal might have regretted joining AEW as well. As...
AEW Star Reportedly Gone From The Company
The last few weeks have been full of twists and turns in the AEW World Title scene as Wiliam Regal helped MJF defeat Jon Moxley to win the belt and then MJF turned on Regal. With MJF turning on Regal there’s been a lot of speculation that the former NXT General Manager was written off TV.
Matt Hardy Reveals Who He Wants The Hardy Boys To Face In Their Last Match
There’s no denying that The Hardy Boys are one of the biggest tag teams of all time and earlier this year they reunited in AEW. Unfortunately they are not teaming up at the moment because Jeff Hardy was suspended due to his legal issues, but Matt recently indicated that he’s hopeful for the future of their team.
WWE Main Roster Star Wants To Return To Independent Wrestling
Fans have seen a lot of wrestlers who made name for themselves on the independent circuit go on to find success in WWE, but many of them never return to the indies. However, there seems to be at least one wrestler on the WWE roster who is interested in returning to where he came from.
WWE Raw Star Hoping Fans Don’t Give Up On Him
There are a lot of wrestlers who are trying to make it to the top in WWE, and it seems that Mustafa Ali keeps running into obstacles. Ali has been chasing the United States Championship for some time now, but the title has eluded him and at this point it’s not clear when he could get a shot at the gold.
AEW Star Retiring Next Year
The All Elite Wrestling roster is home to many up and coming professional wrestlers, but the company also has its fair share of veterans as well. Dustin Rhodes has been with AEW since the beginning and at 53 years old he’s still able to go in the ring. However, recently Dustin has been hinting that his in-ring career is coming to an end and it looks like he’ll be making it official next year.
WWE Hall Of Famer Got Stoned Before Their Induction Speech
The WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony is one of the most anticipated events of the year, and back in 2015 Larry Zbysko officially became a Hall of Famer. Kevin Nash was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame that year and he revealed on a recent episode of his Kliq This podcast that Larry Zbyszko got stoned before his speech.
Big Title Match Announced For AEW Dynamite
Business has certainly been picking up in the AEW tag team division over the last few months and The Acclaimed are currently at the forefront. The Acclaimed managed to defeat Swerve In Our Glory to become AEW Tag Team Champions at Grand Slam back in September and they’ve been holding the gold ever since.
WWE Reportedly Nixed Plans For In-Ring Return
With all of the returns that have been taking place over the last few months you never know who you might see in the ring and it looks one WWE star was close to lacing up the boots once again. Fightful Select reports that originally there was a dark match...
