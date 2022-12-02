MONONA – Dennise Edwin Kluge Sr., age 91, of Monona, Wis., passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2022, to join the Lord and the love of his life. He was born on Oct. 9, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Kitzy Mrytle (Dickerson) Kluge and Edwin Franklin Kluge. He graduated from East High School in Madison, Wis., and went on to serve his country in the Korean War from 1941-1943. He was very lucky to have his oldest brother, Roger, serving near him in Korea, and was fortunate enough to be able to visit him on the front lines. He was very proud to serve his country and was honored to be a part of the Badger Honor Flight Wisconsin. He never missed an opportunity to fly the American flag, letting it fly for all to see how proud he was to be an American. He returned home from the Korean War with an honorable discharge and met the love of his life at a Valentine’s Day Dance in 1954. He married this beautiful lady, Ruth Elaine Marie Smith, on Aug. 20, 1955. They were blessed with three children, Dennise Edwin Jr., Ronald Frank and Yvonne Marie.

1 DAY AGO