Dennise E. Kluge
MONONA – Dennise Edwin Kluge Sr., age 91, of Monona, Wis., passed away peacefully on Nov. 29, 2022, to join the Lord and the love of his life. He was born on Oct. 9, 1931, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Kitzy Mrytle (Dickerson) Kluge and Edwin Franklin Kluge. He graduated from East High School in Madison, Wis., and went on to serve his country in the Korean War from 1941-1943. He was very lucky to have his oldest brother, Roger, serving near him in Korea, and was fortunate enough to be able to visit him on the front lines. He was very proud to serve his country and was honored to be a part of the Badger Honor Flight Wisconsin. He never missed an opportunity to fly the American flag, letting it fly for all to see how proud he was to be an American. He returned home from the Korean War with an honorable discharge and met the love of his life at a Valentine’s Day Dance in 1954. He married this beautiful lady, Ruth Elaine Marie Smith, on Aug. 20, 1955. They were blessed with three children, Dennise Edwin Jr., Ronald Frank and Yvonne Marie.
Gaylord Lee Deets
Gaylord Lee Deets, age 86, of Bloom City, Wisconsin, died Wednesday November 30, 2022, at Schmitt Woodland Hills in Richland Center, Wisconsin. Gaylord was born on February 21, 1936, in Bloom City, WI, the son of Jesse and Beulah (Huffman) Deets. He graduated from Richland Center High School 1953, then attended Richland Teachers College prior to joining the United States Air Force in January 1956. Gaylord married Elda Beaty in March 1956 and moved to Sumter, South Carolina. Gaylord was stationed at Shaw Air Force Base where he was trained as a gunner. Upon returning home from the Air Force in 1960, Gaylord became the Postmaster at the Bloom City Post Office in 1963. He served as the Postmaster from 1963 until January 1983, when he took an assignment as the Postmaster in Nelson, Wisconsin until September of 1991, when he retired.
Kirby J Knutson
Kirby J. Knutson, 82, of Cherry Valley, passed away on November 29, 2022, at home with his wife Margaret Veronica “Ronnie”, of 23 years, at his side. He was born February 3, 1940, in Sioux City, Iowa, the son of Glen and Esther (Mortensen) Knutson. He earned his bachelor’s degree in education from Western Illinois University. Kirby worked as a physical education and drivers education teacher, where he taught at Dixon, Harlem, Boylan and all 5 Rockford Public Schools He coached track, cross country, and basketball, and refereed many games for high school and college basketball. He was also vice president of Johnson Energy Systems and president of Charmglow Fireplaces & Stoves. He loved refereeing so much he returned to it after his retirement. Kirby was an avid sports enthusiast. He loved playing golf, and watching football, baseball, and basketball.
Darlene “Dar” Grace Pearson
Darlene “Dar” Grace Pearson, loving mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, wife, and friend passed away peacefully December 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin at age 85. Darlene was born to William and Dorothy (Schilke) Stamer on February 13, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois. She was united in marriage to Clifford L. Pearson on March 26, 1955 in Downer’s Grove, Illinois. Together with her husband, they owned and operated Pearson Excavating Company for 25 years in Downer’s Grove until the time they retired to their home on Lake Wisconsin in Merrimac, Wisconsin.
Jack Browning Schulte
Dodgeville – Jack Browning Schulte, II, age 84, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Jack was born January 27, 1938 in Havana, IL, the son of Jack Browning Schulte and Zella Pearl (Mackey) Schulte. His love for fishing, hunting, gardening and farming began while growing up there in west-central Illinois. He graduated from Havana High School and subsequently Western Illinois University (Macomb, IL) where he met Judith Evelyn Madura. He received his army draft papers. Jack and Judy married in 1961, then traveled together to Germany where he was stationed to serve in the U.S. Army. He was transferred back to the U.S. in 1963. Jack and his growing family relocated from Illinois to Wisconsin shortly thereafter, where he continued to serve in the military through the end of his initial enlistment.
Lloyd Eugene Lea
COTTAGE GROVE – Lloyd Eugene Lea, age 96, of Cottage Grove, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Skaalen Nursing home in Stoughton, Wis. Lloyd was born on Oct. 15, 1926, in Dane County, Wis., the son of Oscar and Marie (Swenby) Lea. He married Mary Molitor on Sept 2, 1967; they had two children and later divorced.
Richard Thomas Drause
Madison – Richard Thomas Drause, age 70, of Madison, Wisconsin passed away on November 29, 2022, at Agrace Hospice following a courageous battle with ALS. During the final months of Richard’s life, he was lovingly cared for by lifelong friends Carol (Smokie) Meagher, Judy Ostberg, and his sister Wanda M. Drause Verdon. Richard was born in Madison, Wisconsin to parents Raymond M. and Dorothy M. (Rapa) Drause.
David E. Weinberger, Sr.
MADISON -David Edwin Weinberger, Sr., age 80, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2022, surrounded by his beloved family. He was born in Wausau, Wis., to Harry and Lucy Weinberger on Aug. 20, 1942, one of fourteen children. David graduated from Fall River High School where he played football and basketball. He served in the U.S. Army from 1961-1969. David had a lifelong career as a skilled meat cutter.
Roseann Mae Pecore
Roseann Pecore, age 76, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully Friday, December 2, 2022, at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wisconsin. The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 117 North Juneau Street, Lyndon Station, with Father Cryton Outschoorn celebrating. Visitation will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:00.
Richard Emerson
Richard Emerson, age 82, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Friday, December 2, 2022. Dick was born on July 28, 1940, in Madison and lived his entire life in the DeForest. He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Mollyann; parents Earl and...
Barbara “Buffy” Kay Jordan
Madison – Barbara Kay (Buffy) Jordan died of heart complications at the University of Wisconsin Hospital on Saturday, November 26. Buffy was born on November 10, 1943, the daughter of Richard Post and Agnes McCoy Post, married her high school friend Bill Jordan on June 4, 1966, and lived most of her life in Madison, with periods of residence in Oak Ridge, Tennessee; Reston, Virginia and Denton, Texas as Bill pursued a career in botany, and eventually returned to Madison to work as outreach manager at the UW Arboretum.
Alexander Scott Chrisler
BEAVER DAM – Alexander Scott Chrisler, age 34, of Beaver Dam, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. He was born on May 24, 1988, in Madison, the son of Scott and Julie (Semrad) Chrisler. Alex graduated from McFarland High School in 2006. He worked as a pharmacy technician...
Mark Andrew Frazier
MADISON – Mark Frazier, age 38, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. He was born on Nov. 17, 1984, in Madison, Wis., the son of Tim and Cheryl (Ellis) Frazier. Mark is survived by his wife, Melissa; mother, Cheryl (David Coe) Frazier; brother, Bryan (Niki) Frazier;...
Lucille Eva Pollei
DeForest/Poynette – Lucille E. Pollei, age 97, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. After having five sons, John and Eva Schiltz welcomed their first and only daughter into this world. Lucille Eva Schiltz was born on May 20, 1925, in the farm home on Portage Rd, DeForest, Wisconsin. Lucille was affectionately nicknamed Loose Wheels and Lucy Lu. Lucille lived the majority of her life in the DeForest area. She was a charter member of St. Olaf Catholic Church and served on various guild functions. She was a people person and loved helping people and visiting. Her various jobs throughout life were a testament to her commitment to helping people. She received the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award in October 2012 from RSVP of Dane County recognizing her 4012 hours of volunteer work. She was a lover of music especially when she could be dancing. Polkas and a good waltz were her favorites. She also enjoyed watching sports and collecting angel figurines.
James W. Walker
REEDSBURG/LONE ROCK, Wis. — James W. Walker, age 73 of Reedsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, December 1, 2022. Jim was born on May 31, 1949, in Sauk County, WI, the son of Raymond and Irene (Braun) Walker. Jim graduated from River Valley High School and served in the United States Army in the Vietnam War. He was self-employed doing carpentry, painting and handyman jobs all of his life. Jim enjoyed playing games of chance at Ho-Chunk, spending time with his family and friends.
