Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
Minnesota #DNR Conservation Officer Reports
CO Ben Huener (Roseau) worked on station-equipment preparation and patrolled area wildlife management areas and state parks. Lake of the Woods was still mostly wide open on the west side as of the week after Thanksgiving. With more ice should come good ice fishing. CO Jeremy Woinarowicz (Thief River Falls...
kfgo.com
Minnesota regulators consider Xcel Energy request for interim rate increase
MINNEAPOLIS – Tuesday, Minnesota regulators consider Xcel Energy’s request for an eight-plus percent interim rate increase next year, on the heels of this year’s similar increase even as Xcel’s request for a 21-percent permanent increase over three years remains pending. Brian Edstrom with the nonprofit Citizens...
Comments / 0