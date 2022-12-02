MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- Bidgely’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered energy solutions accelerated the clean energy future in 2022, achieving nearly 90 percent year-over-year sales growth. Aligning with net-zero commitments of global energy providers and regulators, Bidgely continued to unlock the power of meter data in 2022 to generate personalized metrics for every energy customer while helping utilities capitalize on new value opportunities and better manage the grid. Bidgely’s granular insights into consumer data successfully drove greater efficiency, sustainability and business growth across an expanding customer base of more than 50 utilities and energy retailers worldwide. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005201/en/ Bidgely unlocked the power of meter data in 2022 to generate personalized metrics for more than 50 global energy providers and empower smart energy decisions on both sides of the meter. (Graphic: Business Wire)

