Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat – A Review
Tacoma Musical Playhouse’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is fantastic. We knew it was going to be fun when Lucy, the woman sitting next to Peg in the audience, showed the photo of her granddaughter, Le’liana in the Youth Chorus and was so excited to be at the production. Luci also saw Kinky Boots where her grandson Zander Campbell Shreiner plays the young boy who decided to follow his own dream and walked off the stage in tall, red high heels. What a feat! This is a talented family. You never know who you’ll sit next to at TMP!
Join us at the Holiday Parade of Lights
City of Lakewood announcement. Lakewood’s annual Holiday Parade of Lights and Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Lakewood Towne Center. Festivities kickoff at 4 p.m. in front of Lakewood City Hall, 6000 Main St SW. There will be roaming entertainment, holiday singers, food trucks, and a chance to snap a selfie with Santa and the Grinch.
Help Lakewood Rotary feed Hungry Neighbors
Rotary Club of Lakewood announcement. The need for food is outpacing contributions Lakewood Rotary is receiving and community support is needed to keep the eight Little Free Pantries in Lakewood and Steilacoom stocked. Click here to make a cash donation. Donations of non-perishable food items are also welcome at the...
Obituary Notices – December 3, 2022
Delores M. Anderson.
Volunteers, donations needed for the Point-In-Time Count
Pierce County announcement. Every day in Pierce County, thousands of people sleep in cars, shelters or on the streets. A lack of affordable housing and emergency shelter space leaves an estimated 70% of people experiencing homelessness sleeping without shelter each night. Do you ever wonder how they lost everything and became homeless? We answer this question and more every year with the Point-In-Time Count.
The Steilacoom Town Council Dec. 6 Meeting Agenda
The Steilacoom Town Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Dec. 6 (6 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
Remembering Lakewood connection of pitcher Gaylord Perry, Baseball Hall of Famer
Former Tacoma Giant Gaylord Perry, a Baseball Hall of Fame member, died at age 84 on Dec. 1, 2022. He pitched for the San Francisco Giants, Cleveland Guardians (then Indians), Texas Rangers, San Diego New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Seattle Mariners and Kansas City Royals. His time in the Giants...
The Lakewood City Council Dec. 5 Meeting Agenda
The Lakewood City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Dec. 5 (7 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
Lakewood Police Chief finalists announced, public meet and greet set
City of Lakewood announcement. After conducting a national search, the city of Lakewood identified six individuals as finalists for the Lakewood Police Chief job. The finalists come from across the United States, including Alabama, Illinois, South Carolina, Texas and Washington. They include:. Matt Brown, Chief of Police, Port Orchard Police...
Washington Blvd Construction Update 12/1/22
City of Lakewood announcement. North Gate Road, Edgewood Avenue, and Washington Boulevard (west of Edgewood) reopened to traffic Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 30, 2022, after being closed for nearly four months. The next closure took effect Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. This closure will be in place until roughly spring 2023. The...
Letter: Warehouses Threaten Our Future
Submitted by Michelle S. Mood. The community might not be entirely aware of a proposed set of warehouses in Pierce County that could radically intensify traffic congestion, air pollution and health inequities. I’ve been following most closely the mega-warehouse planned for South Tacoma just south of TPU – a 2.5 million square foot monstrosity that will pave over 125 acres of abandoned grassland, forest, and wetlands. The land was bought in 2021 by Chicago-based Bridge Industrial and the permits have been working their way through the City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services office this year. So far the PDS has not made any determination about the proposed project, just repeatedly asking for resubmission of materials rather than requiring an Environmental Impact Statement, apparently believing all the environmental effects could be mitigated.
The Puyallup City Council Dec. 6 Meeting Agenda
The Puyallup City Council will hold a Regular Meeting on Dec. 6 (6:30 PM). Access the agenda and access instructions here.
