ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Montanan

Anthony Johnstone nomination clears Senate Judiciary, heads to full Senate

By Keila Szpaller
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A1A1V_0jUU099P00

Anthony Johnstone of the University of Montana is nominated to the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. (Provided by the University of Montana)

The Senate Judiciary Committee approved University of Montana law professor Anthony Johnstone’s nomination to be a judge for the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on an 11-10-1 vote, according to a news release from U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

The nomination now awaits a vote by the full Senate, controlled by Democrats.

“Anthony Johnstone has a proven record of applying the law without bias and standing up for our constitution, which will make him an excellent judge on the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals,” said Tester, a Democrat, in a statement. “He has served the people of Montana with fairness and integrity, and I have no doubt that he’ll continue to do the same at the federal level.

“With broad bipartisan support from a wide variety of stakeholders in Montana and across the country, I’m looking forward to confirming Mr. Johnstone’s nomination soon on the Senate floor.”

Neither Tester nor Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines sits on Senate Judiciary. In an email, Daines’ office noted the split vote out of committee as a concern.

“The Ninth Circuit Court is very important for Montana — it’s the largest circuit court with 29 active judges and Montana only has one seat on it,” said a spokesperson from Daines’ office in an email. “The Senator believes we need someone who will uphold the Montana way of life and won’t legislate from the bench, and he also believes it’s concerning that Johnstone’s vote out of the Committee was on partisan lines.”

The news release from Tester’s office provided links to endorsements for Johnstone, including a joint letter from former Montana attorneys general Steve Bullock, a Democrat, and Tim Fox, a Republican. They said they “enthusiastically” support his confirmation.

Bullock most recently served as governor.

“We represent different legal and professional backgrounds and espouse different jurisprudential views,” said the letter from Fox and Bullock. “We hold in common our dedication to public service, specifically as attorneys general charged with the great privilege of representing the people of our state.

“We also share a deep appreciation for the intellect and integrity Mr. Johnstone consistently brought to his public service as Assistant Attorney General and State Solicitor of Montana and continues to demonstrate through bipartisan work among state attorneys general as a constitutional law scholar. Based on our experience with Mr. Johnstone, we are confident that he will be an excellent federal judge.”

A letter of support from more than 100 current former students of Johnstone also praised him and noted their own differences.

“We are diverse in background and ideology — we include leaders in the Federalist Society, the American Constitution Society, the Native American Law Students Association, the Student Bar Association, and both of the University’s law journals,” the letter began.

In it, the current and future lawyers remarked on Johnstone’s intellect, temperament and fairness.

“In class, he encouraged and challenged student perspectives, pushing us to understand and apply the law, especially when students were inclined to rest on personal or political assumptions,” the letter said. “Through his mentorship, we learned to read carefully, to understand and respect opposing points of view, and to present our own thoughtfully and with textual support.

“The parties who appear before him will benefit, just as we have, from Professor Johnstone’s impartiality.”

The signers said they consider Johnstone a teacher, advisor and mentor: “As much as we would like future students to benefit directly from his leadership as we have, we know that his elevation to the bench will serve the best interests of the judiciary and the American people.”

U.S. President Joe Biden announced Johnstone’s nomination this fall. Johnstone is the Helen and David Mason Professor of Law and an affiliated Professor of Public Administration at the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at UM where he has taught since 2011.

Johnstone served as solicitor for the State of Montana, as former assistant attorney general at the Montana Department of Justice, and as a litigation associate at Cravath, Swaine and Moore LLP in New York. He also served as a clerk for Judge Sidney R. Thomas of Montana on the Ninth Circuit from 1999 to 2000.

The post Anthony Johnstone nomination clears Senate Judiciary, heads to full Senate appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Montanan

MAGA fails in Arizona for the third straight election: What does that mean?

The historically good results for Arizona Democrats at the polls this month are the third cycle in a row that MAGA has faltered at the ballot box, and political observers say it should be a clarion call to Republicans that Trumpism is a loser in the Grand Canyon State. But operatives in both parties say […] The post MAGA fails in Arizona for the third straight election: What does that mean? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Daily Montanan

U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans elected their slate of leaders for the 118th Congress on Tuesday, even though the party hadn’t yet secured the seats needed to take the majority come January. The new leadership team emerged from several contested races decided during an hours-long secret ballot voting session, including a three-way campaign for whip […] The post U.S. House GOP picks leadership team for next Congress: McCarthy, Scalise and Emmer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WITF

Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing

When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
The Independent

Sean Hannity’s sulking announcement of Arizona governor results goes viral: ‘Weak hypocritical sore loser’

Sean Hannity was labelled a “hypocritical sore loser” for taking a cheap shot at Katie Hobbs while morosely calling the Arizona governor’s race for her live on-air.“Apparently they did have a drop in Arizona and Fox is projecting that Democratic Secretary of State, who should have recused herself, Katie Hobbs has been elected governor of Arizona,” the Fox News host announced toward the end of his 8pm show on Monday. A clip of Mr Hannity’s unenthusiastic race call had racked up nearly one million views by Tuesday morning, 13 hours after being posted to Twitter by the @Acyn account....
Advocate

This Incoming Gay Congressman Is Coming for Marjorie Taylor Greene

If he has it his way, incoming Congressman-elect Robert Garcia of California will be prancing his way right past Georgia's U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and leaving one of the most anti-LGBTQ+ members of Congress in his wake. That's the message Garcia sent when he posted a popular reaction video of NeNe Leakes stepping out to Saucy Santana's song "Walk."
Whiskey Riff

Kevin Costner Opens Up On Supporting Liz Cheney: “She Wasn’t Going To Win… But I Appreciated Her Brave, Clear-Headed Stance”

Yellowstone Season Five’s premiere is only three days away, and the anticipation has been through the roof since they released the official trailer back in September…. And it’s mainly because we learn that John Dutton has been elected governor of Montana, which could present a whole new storyline and heap of problems for the Dutton family.
News Breaking LIVE

Democratic Senator Switches Party

A West Virginia Senator is reportedly switching parties, as he will go from Democrat to Republican, widening the GOP's supermajority in the state, according to WCHS-TV. Senator Glenn Jeffries has announced that he will be switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, after he felt "discomfort" with how left he felt Democrats had moved.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

13 Republican senators, including Johnson, call for vote on amendment to end military vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON — Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson and a dozen of his Republican colleagues are calling for the Senate to vote on an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 that would prohibit the military from discharging servicemembers solely based on their COVID-19 vaccination status. In a letter to Republican leaders in the Senate, the 13 lawmakers said they...
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Prominent Republican Senator Announces Run for Governor

Moore Capito, the son of prominent Republican Senator Shelley Moore Capito, has announced that he is running for governor in the state of West Virginia, The Hill reports. “Join me as I seek my party’s nomination for Governor of West Virginia in ‘24. Together, we can build a West Virginia that makes our young people proud to call home and champions freedom to conduct business how you want,” Moore Capito wrote on Twitter.
Salon

Four Supreme Court justices under scrutiny for attending right-wing gala

US Supreme Court Associate Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas. (Photo illustration by Salon/Erin Schaff-Pool/Getty Images) Four U.S. Supreme Court justices attended the black-tie dinner gala at the first Federal Society convention since the court overturned Roe vs. Wade in its controversial Dobbs...
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy