ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Kanye West Will No Longer Acquire Right-Wing Social Media Firm Parler

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=162fsr_0jUU05cV00

Increasingly volatile rapper Kanye West , who now goes by Ye , is no longer going to acquire right-wing social network Parler .

Parlement Technologies, the parent company of Parler, confirmed the breakup of the acquisition deal in the wake of West’s appearance on InfoWars, which featured more spasms of unfiltered antisemitism. The transaction had been slated to close before the end of 2022.

In a social media post, Parlement said it had “mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler. This decision was made in the interest of both parties in mid-November.”

Parler gained notoriety during the last weeks of the administration of former President Donald Trump and in the early months of 2021 because of the decision by Twitter to ban Trump and a number of far-right hate groups and others. With the influx of new users, many of whom had been involved in the attacks on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, Parler soon came under fire from tech providers like Amazon Web Services, but it has hoped to retool and become a viable option for social media users frustrated by restraints on content. Twitter, under new owner Elon Musk, has restored Trump and others to the platform and pledged to roll back previous restrictions.

West’s InfoWars appearance came after a period of weeks when he has been dropped by sponsors and entertainment partners for his repeated antisemitic outbursts, and banned by Instagram and Twitter. Under the more anything-goes ownership of Musk, Twitter welcomed him back.

West has 32.2 million followers on Twitter, which made his appearance on Alex Jones’ InfoWars show all the more troubling given the level of visibility. He wore gloves and a black ski mask with a zipper zipped down over his face, spewed antisemitic conspiracy theories and professed his admiration for Adolf Hitler and Nazis. Even Jones seemed startled and half-heartedly pushed back at times. “CNN says white people are evil Nazis,” the host said. “I don’t like the word ‘evil’ next to ‘Nazis,'” West replied. “I think we need to look –“

Jones interrupted: “Just because you don’t like one group…”

Countered West, “I love Jewish people. But I also love Nazis.”

Jones quickly went to a commercial break.

Tom Tapp contributed to this report.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 194

Trumpty Dumpty
3d ago

Kanye West is just another example that proves anyone & everyone who embraces Donald Chump & his MAGA cult has to be 🦇💩 Craz-Ye 🤪

Reply(29)
127
Sane Person Here
3d ago

He’ll be living in a cardboard box in a month or two. Never seen someone fall so far, so fast. Well maybe Charlie Sheen, but at least he was winning🤣

Reply(6)
44
B L
3d ago

Imagine how Delusional Don-the-Con felt, when Ye asked him to be his running mate. I would have loved to have been a fly on the wall to see DD's reaction. Working in the mental health field for decades, they BOTH need help.

Reply(1)
34
Related
Deadline

Stephen King Says MyPillow Will “Pretty Soon” Be Twitter’s “Only Advertiser Left” & Elon Musk Reacts

Stephen King is back at calling out Twitter’s new direction as Elon Musk took the reins of the company. This time, the bestselling author made an observation over what advertisers the social media platform would have after many companies paused their spending. “Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow,” King tweeted. Musk saw the tweet and replied, “Oh hi lol.” In a follow-up tweet, Musk said he was “curious” about the quality of MyPillow asking if it is “actually a great pillow.” Not having said enough, Musk then predicted a headline that could’ve been generated following the exchange...
Deadline

Kanye West Suspended From Twitter For Rule Violation After Anti-Semitic Tweet

Kanye’s return to Twitter was short-lived. A month after the controversial rapper’s account was restored as Elon Musk took over the social media platform, it was suspended again Thursday night following a tweet by West featuring an image of a swastika inside a Star of David. West’s Twitter account was initially locked temporarily for 12 hours after the offensive tweet, which was deleted. “I tried my best,” Musk tweeted. “Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended.” West’s account then disappeared with a “suspended” label over it. Earlier today, West drew condemnation for an appearance on...
Deadline

Keke Palmer Reveals In ‘SNL’ Monologue Laurence Fishburne Read Her “For Filth” & Flashes Baby Bump

Keke Palmer took the Saturday Night Live stage and made some surprising revelations. The first-time host was a natural hosting the NBC sketch show talking about her accomplishments throughout the year and most importantly that it was Saggitarius season. You can watch Palmer’s monologue in the video posted above. Palmer went on to recall her time on Akeelah and the Bee back in 2006 when she was just a 9-year-old kid sharing scenes with Laurence Fishburne, who yelled at her during the shoot. “It was such a great experience. I had so much fun, except for when I got yelled at by...
RadarOnline

Jay-Z & Beyonce Almost Run Into Kanye West At Dinner As Disgraced Rapper Hangs With Ray J & Right-Wing Extremist Milo Yiannopoulos

Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s peaceful dinner at a famed Italian spot in Los Angeles was close to being ruined after Kanye West showed up with Ray-J and Milo Yiannopoulos, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, the superstar couple was spotted out at the celebrity favorite Giorgio Baldi. Later, West showed up with his group. Photos showed Beyoncé and Jay-Z leaving the restaurant without West or anyone from his group. A source said the groups did not have dinner together. It’s unclear if the A-list duo saw their former friend or if they said hello. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kanye has been catching...
HuffPost

Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back With ‘Toilet’ Dig After Trump Attacks Him By Name

Jimmy Kimmel fired back after Donald Trump called him out by name during a rally over the weekend. During a podcast interview last week, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said that he lost about half his fans when he started to go after Trump ― something the ex-president reveled in... and exaggerated... during the rally.
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West says he ‘caught’ Kim Kardashian with NBA icon Chris Paul

For some unintelligible, indecipherable, nonsensical reason, Kanye West has decided to throw ex-wife Kim Kardashian under the bus in his public downfall, claiming he caught her sleeping with NBA legend Chris Paul. In a quick succession of tweets seemingly prepping for his booting from the platform, West promised to “break...
Business Insider

Trump has reportedly told people he can't leave his Twitter clone Truth Social because he'd risk torpedoing a company tied to his name

Trump privately voiced why he feels he can't leave Truth Social, the Washington Post reports. Leaving for Twitter would risk Truth Social failing, and it's too closely associated with his brand, the Post reported. Trump has said publicly he wouldn't rejoin Twitter because he's committed to Truth Social. Conservatives rejoiced...
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
The Independent

Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’

Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
NME

Israel responds to Kanye West ‘Shalom’ tweet

Israel has reacted to Kanye West using the Hebrew greeting “Shalom” in the rapper’s first tweet since his account was reinstated. “Shalom”, which broadly means “peace”, was posted by West on Monday (November 21) along with a smily face symbol. The people behind what...
OK! Magazine

Sunny Hostin Under Fire After Fans Of 'The View' Accuse Her Of Using Too Much Filler

Fans of The View are calling out Sunny Hostin. On Friday, December 2, the legal analyst posed for a holiday-themed photo, shared to the show's official Instagram page, smiling alongside her fellow panelists at the Hot Topics table. However, social media users could not help but point out how different Hostin looked. "Sunny needs to chill on the Botox.... Looks like she's bleaching her skin also," one commentator alleged about the attorney.'THE VIEW' FANS LOSE IT AFTER WHOOPI GOLDBERG SLAMS 'IGNORANT AS HELL' POLITICIAN LIVE ON AIR "Sunny Hostin’s bad Botox has gotten to her brain." another user chimed in...
musictimes.com

Kanye West Scares Off Donald Trump By Almost Dragging Him Into a Controversy?

Kanye West has lost friends, admirers, and billions of dollars in business negotiations due to his antisemitic comments, but he's not that in despair. In fact, he has high hopes of becoming the President - following the footsteps of the equally controversial Donald Trump. The thing is, he seems to have sucessfully scared off the ex-president.
Deadline

Deadline

145K+
Followers
40K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy