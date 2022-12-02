ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida Phoenix

Andrew Warren’s legal challenge to his suspension by DeSantis is now in the judge’s hands

By Michael Moline
Florida Phoenix
Florida Phoenix
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U9vXd_0jUTzvMB00

The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida courthouse in Tallahassee.

Quality Journalism for Critical Times

The federal trial wrapped up Thursday in suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren’s lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis, following three days of testimony and arguments in a federal courthouse in Tallahassee.

U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle said he would rule “just as quickly as I can” but needs to absorb the voluminous case record and that might take two weeks.

Hinkle had expedited the proceedings in the interest of resolving Warren’s First Amendment claims as quickly as possible, which could mean Warren would return to his job — or not.  Warren, a Democrat, had been elected twice before DeSantis suspended him on Aug. 4. The prosecutor argues the governor ousted him (pending a trial before the Florida Senate) not for his policies but because his politics did not match DeSantis’.

Andrew Warren. Credit: Facebook page

DeSantis, a Republican, cited Warren’s decision to sign two open letters circulated by a group of progressive prosecutors under the rubric of Free and Just Prosecutions promising not to push cases of alleged illegal abortions after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed Roe v. Wade or any targeting provision of transgender care.

He also raised Warren’s official rebuttable presumption against charging low-level quality of life crimes or cases arising out of police stops of bicycle riders or pedestrians after concluding they unfairly singled out Black people.

Hinkle asked pointed questions of each legal team and cautioned that they shouldn’t try to divine from them what his ruling would be. “I don’t know who’s going to win,” the judge said.

But he said one possible view of the facts is that DeSantis has long promoted “law and order” and disfavored Warren’s “woke” approach; had noted the recall of progressive prosecutors elsewhere in the country; and “would like there not to be that in Florida.”

“And, incidentally, it would be good politics to take one down,” Hinkle noted.

‘Bingo’

He added that the governor’s office conducted a “one-sided inquiry” into Warren, speaking “only to those who might be likely to support that side of the issue,” and then “bingo,” the abortion joint statement emerged.

Law enforcement officials surveyed by the governor’s aides hated Warren’s policies and, during the trial, attorneys representing DeSantis argued they violated the prosecutor’s obligation to exercise his charging discretion on a case-by-case basis.

“It all comes back to the concept we have someone here who is not going to enforce the law,” DeSantis attorney George Levesque told Hinkle during closing arguments.

Warren’s attorneys insisted that was pretext covering DeSantis’ desire to take down a progressive prosecutor, especially one who’d received campaign donations from philanthropist George Soros through the Democratic Party.

Evidence showed DeSantis aides inserted multiple dismissive references to Soros in materials involved in the suspension process, and DeSantis made similar comments during his press conference announcing Warren’s ouster and on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show that night.

Warren’s attorneys pointed to official policy in his office specifying that charging decisions should be made in line with the facts in each case. Additionally, the Tampa Bay Fox affiliate aired an interview in which Warren said he would take the same approach to abortion cases.

And, although the governor’s people reached out to sheriffs and police officials, they never sought clarification from Warren or his aides.

The post Andrew Warren’s legal challenge to his suspension by DeSantis is now in the judge’s hands appeared first on Florida Phoenix .

Comments / 13

Related
International Business Times

Ron DeSantis Trolled After His Lawyer Says Governor Does Not Believe In Systemic Injustice

A trial in Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren's lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the latter's decision to suspend him ended last week. But the governor's general counsel found himself in hot water after being forced to define the word "woke," a term originally used to signify an awareness of racial injustices endemic to society but often used as an insult by some right-wing people.
usf.edu

Looking into the implications of the Andrew Warren trial

A federal judge will soon decide whether Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren was unjustly suspended by Gov. DeSantis earlier this year. A trial in Tallahassee wrapped up on Thursday, and a decision is expected later this month. DeSantis suspended Warren over his signing of statements that said he would not pursue criminal charges against seekers or providers of abortion or gender transition treatments. Warren is suing to be reinstated.
Florida Phoenix

Women shut out of FL House committee leadership; a few will lead subcommittees

Quality Journalism for Critical Times As the Florida Legislature gears up for a special session next week and prepares for the 2023 regular session, the House of Representatives has announced its committee leadership assignments. Let’s call them male-centric. Unsurprisingly, all full committee leadership roles were filled by Republicans, who enjoy supermajorities in both chambers. Women make up 40.8 percent of […] The post Women shut out of FL House committee leadership; a few will lead subcommittees appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

Georgia Decides 2022: Voters get final say on Senate race, balance of power on Election Day

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A busy early voting period wrapped up Friday with more than 1.8 million Georgians having cast in-person votes in the runoff pitting Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock against Republican Herschel Walker. A large turnout is also expected at the polls Tuesday as Georgia voters have their last opportunity to settle a high-stakes election that is far outperforming […] The post Georgia Decides 2022: Voters get final say on Senate race, balance of power on Election Day appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WFLA

Trial over DeSantis removal of Andrew Warren ends

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wasn't seeking political retaliation when he removed a prosecutor over abortion and transgender views, but simply wanted to ensure state law would be enforced, the governor's attorney told a federal judge Thursday.
floridapolitics.com

Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 11.27.22

DeSantis 2024 continues to gain traction, while Joel Greenberg will spend more than a decade behind bars. Florida’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights law garnered plenty of attention and criticism from Democrats when it was approved during the 2022 Session. But with much of that discussion surrounding the law’s effects on LGBTQ issues in school, far fewer people probably expected “potentially canceling a Hanukkah presentation” as one of the law’s effects.
Florida Phoenix

Federal trial in Tampa begins after Jan. 6 defendant Jeremy Brown detained for 14 months

Quality Journalism for Critical Times In a federal courtroom in Tampa, the trial of Jeremy Brown — a self-described Oath Keepers member, lauded 20-year U.S. Army Special Forces soldier and recently defeated Republican legislative candidate — is set to begin Monday, 14 months after he was arrested and detained in jail in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on […] The post Federal trial in Tampa begins after Jan. 6 defendant Jeremy Brown detained for 14 months appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
floridapolitics.com

Jeb Bush warning to Florida: ‘We’re resting on our laurels’

He said Florida is on a roll, but also that leaders can't afford to let reforms atrophy. Former Gov. Jeb Bush was greeted at Florida TaxWatch‘s annual meeting as a returning hero. The Republican took the stage at a Coral Gables hotel blocks from his home and reveled at a list of conservative accomplishments achieved during his eight years in the Governor’s Mansion.
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis defense in Andrew Warren lawsuit might not be adding up to the judge

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The judge hearing suspended Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren’s First Amendment lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis has been poking holes in the governor’s defense as the trial progresses in federal court in Tallahassee. For example, when DeSantis public-safety adviser Larry Keefe took the stand to describe how he vetted Warren’s performance as state attorney with […] The post DeSantis defense in Andrew Warren lawsuit might not be adding up to the judge appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WCTV

Police review board votes unanimously to support member after call for removal

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A member of Tallahassee’s Citizens Police Review Board received unanimous support from her peers last week as she faced a call for her removal from the local police union. In a Monday press release, the CPRB affirmed its support for Taylor Biro, noting the board...
Florida Phoenix

‘Antibody-evasive’ omicron subvariants are spreading; low levels seen in Florida

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Caseloads involving newer versions of the omicron variant continue to increase in the United States, with a health expert warning of a likely surge in COVID-19 cases during the holidays because of reduced adherence to safety measures used earlier in the pandemic. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has begun tracking XBB, a […] The post ‘Antibody-evasive’ omicron subvariants are spreading; low levels seen in Florida appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CNN

Lawsuit claims legislation used to fund DeSantis' migrant flights is unconstitutional

Three non-profit immigrant rights organizations have filed a lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue, claiming that the state is "infringing upon the federal government's immigration system by creating a separate, parallel immigration system."
Florida Phoenix

Prosecutor takes the stand against Gov. DeSantis in lawsuit challenging suspension

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Andrew Warren took the stand in a federal courthouse in Tallahassee on Tuesday to recount the day in August that a top legal aide to Gov. Ron DeSantis arrived, flanked by sheriff’s deputies, to drive him out of his office as state’s attorney for Hillsborough County. It was Aug. 4, and DeSantis has just signed […] The post Prosecutor takes the stand against Gov. DeSantis in lawsuit challenging suspension appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

Democrats strip Iowa of first-in-the-nation prize, tap South Carolina for first primary

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — Voters in South Carolina would go first in picking Democratic presidential nominees, followed by Nevada, New Hampshire, Georgia and Michigan if their states go along with a proposal a key Democratic National Committee panel approved Friday. The Rules and Bylaws Committee’s nearly unanimous voice vote proposes moving the Democratic primary’s earliest election date […] The post Democrats strip Iowa of first-in-the-nation prize, tap South Carolina for first primary appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Mysuncoast.com

Trial for Sarasota man accused of helping plan Capitol attack starts Dec. 5

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jury selection begins Dec. 5 in the trial of a Sarasota man charged with seditious conspiracy in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Joseph Hackett, along with co-defendants Roberto Minuta, David Moerschel, and Edward Vallejo, are also charged with conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to prevent an officer from discharging any duties.
Florida Phoenix

Testimony begins in challenge to DeSantis suspension of elected Tampa prosecutor

Quality Journalism for Critical Times A federal trial opens in Tallahassee Tuesday in elected Hillsborough County prosecutor Andrew Warren’s First Amendment challenge to his suspension by Gov. Ron DeSantis, with the governor still insisting Warren’s “blanket” refusal to obey state law justified the move. Depositions in the case have already revealed some startling information: that DeSantis initially was reluctant about […] The post Testimony begins in challenge to DeSantis suspension of elected Tampa prosecutor appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

Activists still fear limits on protests, free speech at FL Capitol despite revisions to proposal

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Florida’s Department of Management Services has clarified a controversial rule that potentially threatened to limit some protests in the Florida Capitol following widespread criticism from activists and protest organizers. But some activists and organizers who provided public comments at a meeting Thursday are not fully satisfied with the changes, and they argue that the new […] The post Activists still fear limits on protests, free speech at FL Capitol despite revisions to proposal appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is recommending to the Democratic National Committee that South Carolina become the first primary state in the presidential nominating process in 2024, and that New Hampshire and Nevada follow a week later — leaving Iowa out of the early lineup, the Washington Post reported on Thursday night. Georgia and Michigan would follow […] The post Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Florida Phoenix

Florida Phoenix

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

The Phoenix is a nonprofit news site that covers state government and politics with a staff of five journalists located at the Florida Press Center in downtown Tallahassee. We have a mix of in-depth stories, briefs, and social media updates on the latest events, editorial cartoons, and progressive commentary. Reporters in many now-shrunken capital bureaus have to spend most of their time these days chasing around after more and more outrageous political behavior, and too many don’t have time to lift up emerging innovative ideas or report on the people who are trying to help solve problems and shift policy for a more compassionate world. The Florida Phoenix does those stories. The Phoenix is part of States Newsroom a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers.

 https://www.floridaphoenix.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy