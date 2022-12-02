Palma School teacher shaves head after students raise nearly $5,000 to fight cancer
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- A Palma School teacher kept his word after his student exceeded his fundraising expectations.
Matt Thorup, an English teacher, shaved his head to an auditorium full of laughing students.
He challenged his students to raise more than $4,000 for the American Cancer Society. They ended up raising $4,919.25.
