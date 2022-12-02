Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Search for remains of newborn moves beyond Fort Dodge landfill
FORT DODGE, Iowa — Dozens of investigators spent Friday and Saturday searching a landfill in Fort Dodge for the remains of a newborn, but almost two weeks after the search began, detectives are still looking for a key break. The landfill search has been suspended for now. Fort Dodge...
KCCI.com
Search warrant: K9 officer left in truck 22 hours before death
BOONE COUNTY, Iowa — New information has been released about the death of aBoone County K-9 officer named Bear. According to a search warrant that was recently made public, Sgt. Dallas Wingate called the Boone County Sheriff the night of Sept. 2. Wingate said he put Bear in his department truck the night before, and discovered the dog still there, dead, about 22 hours later.
KCCI.com
Dog accidentally pulls fire alarm at day care
GRIMES, Iowa — An Iowa dog was so excited to go to dog camp that she accidentally pulled the fire alarm!. Birdie goes to dog camp on Friday at Dogwoods Lodge in Grimes. "She just arrived for day camp and was just bouncing around and bounced into the fire alarm, pushed it in, pulled it down and that was it," said Jessica Tapper, owner of Dogwoods Lodge.
Fort Dodge police investigating homicide of newborn but haven’t found baby’s body
FORT DODGE, Iowa (WHO) – Police in Fort Dodge are asking for the community’s help in its investigation into the homicide of a newborn. In a Tuesday news release referencing a homicide investigation at 927 Central Avenue, the Fort Dodge Police Department said information about the situation came in to authorities on November 22 around […]
KIMT
Fort Dodge man sentenced for meth in Hancock County
GARNER, Iowa – Getting caught with narcotics in Hancock County is sending a Fort Dodge man to prison. Gary Dale Thompson, 60, was arrested in August 2021 in Britt. Court documents state he was pulled over just before 10:30 pm on August 9, 2021, and was found in possession of 14 grams of methamphetamine.
1380kcim.com
Suspects In Custody In Connection To Wednesday Morning Shooting At Fairview Apartments
Several arrests have been made following a shooting at the Fairview Village apartments early this (Wednesday) morning. According to Carroll Police Chief Brad Burke, officers were dispatched at approximately 1 a.m. to the 500 block of E. 18th Street on a report of shots fired. Authorities say all parties involved are currently in custody, and at least one individual has been transported to a hospital in Iowa City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. Law enforcement does not believe there is currently any threat to the public following the incident. Agents from the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI)-Council Bluffs office have been called to assist. Carroll County Emergency Medical Services and the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office also assisted at the scene. No other information has been released at this time, but Carroll Broadcasting will bring you more details as they become available.
kqradio.com
Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.
A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
KCCI.com
Polk County Auditor upholds Jack Whitver's voter profile, concludes he's a Grimes resident
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Polk County Auditor Jamie Fitzgerald has concluded that Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver is a resident of Grimes and has upheld his voter profile. The decision comes after a challenge from another voter in Polk County, alleging Whitver did not reside in Grimes and...
theperrynews.com
Driver trapped, life flighted after pickup strikes disc
A pickup truck driver was trapped Monday night after the vehicle struck a large piece of farm machinery on a gravel road in southwest Boone County. The driver was transported from the scene by MercyOne air ambulance in an unknown condition. The accident occurred about 6 p.m. on G Avenue...
greenecountynewsonline.com
Sheriff’s report
Following are excerpts of activities reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Thursday, Dec. 1: At 7:01 am a deputy investigated a car-deer accident on Highway 30 near Orchard Ave east of Jefferson. Tina Peck, 52, of Jefferson struck a deer with a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado, causing an estimated $3,000 damage to the vehicle.
KIMT
First person sentenced for killing in northwest Iowa
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa – The first sentence has been handed down in the killing of a northwest Iowa man. Davie McDowell, 20 of Estherville, was shot to death in the earth morning hours of October 2, 2021. Prosecutors say Connor Jay Uhde, 20 of Estherville, and Cejay Van Der Wilt, 19 of Rockwell City, lured McDowell to an apartment in Estherville and then drove him outside town.
Large Iowa Lottery Prize Remains Unclaimed
(Clive, IA) — The Iowa lottery says a million dollar lottery ticket, purchased in Ames, remains unclaimed. The ticket was for the September 6th Mega Millions drawing. The winner has one year to claim their prize. The Iowa Lottery says there are several other unclaimed, large prizes, from tickets sold in Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Sheldon, and Dubuque.
KCCI.com
Former owner of Iowa funeral home avoids prison time
EMMETSBURG, Iowa — The former owner of a shuttered Emmetsburg funeral home will stay out of prison. Andrew Joyce pleaded guilty to misusing thousands of dollars meant to pre-pay for funeral services. Investigators say Joyce spent the money on operational expenses and for his own personal gain. By law,...
ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa
The state of Iowa has suspended the license of an emergency room physician who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics while treating patients in an Iowa hospital and an Omaha clinic. The same doctor now stands accused of continuing to practice medicine in Nebraska while his license there is under suspension. The Iowa […] The post ER physician, accused of using drugs on duty, loses license in both Nebraska and Iowa appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
kscj.com
BIRD FLU RETURNS TO NW IOWA
THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS THE FIRST CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA SINCE APRIL HAS BEEN CONFIRMED IN NORTHWEST IOWA. THE CASE WAS CONFIRMED LATE LAST WEEK IN A BUENA VISTA COUNTY COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK. COMMERCIAL AND BACKYARD FLOCK OWNERS SHOULD PREVENT CONTACT BETWEEN THEIR BIRDS AND WILD...
The Best Place To Live In Iowa
If you are thinking about moving to Iowa to buy a house, you may want to consider which city in the state has the best quality of life. Here's more.
goiowaawesome.com
#2 Iowa vs #7 Iowa State:
WHEN: 1:30 PM CT (Sunday, December 4) WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, IA) ANNOUNCERS: Shane Sparks, Jim Gibbons, and Tim Johnson. RADIO: AM 800 KXIC | Hawkeye Radio Network (YouTube) STREAM: FoxSports.com. MOBILE: Fox Sports app. TWITTER: @Hawks_Wrestling | @IowaAwesome | @IowaOnBTN. NOTE: Don't forget to follow all the action...
KCCI.com
Hawkeyes, Cyclones battle for state supremacy in Cy-Hawk dual
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Spencer Lee returned to the mat for the Iowa Hawkeyes' wrestling team for the first time in 11 months. The former national champion had been sidelined with an ACL injury. The Hawkeyes hosted in-state rival Iowa State over the weekend. KCCI's Shannon Ehrhardt breaks down...
KCCI.com
Iowa State names next offensive coordinator
AMES, Iowa — Iowa State University announced more coaching changes on Monday, including the promotion of Nate Scheelhaase to offensive coordinator. “Nate Scheelhaase is one of the rising stars in college football coaching circles, and I look forward to watching him coordinate the Cyclone offense moving forward,” head coach Matt Campbell said in a statement. “He’s an outstanding recruiter who makes a difference in the lives of our student-athletes every day.”
Iowa Tips Off Challenging Week with Momentum
Hawkeyes Have Succeeded Against Top 25 Teams Last 5 Years
