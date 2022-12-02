Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Investigation into Shawano officer-involved shooting continues, officers remain on leave
SHAWANO, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers involved with the shooting incident remain on leave, as the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office provided an update to the investigation. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office updated the status of the investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened on November 19. The involved officers are still on administrative leave.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Authorities locate vehicle with missing rear bumper, suspect still at-large
BELLEVUE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Brown County say they have located the vehicle involved in a police chase that happened on Sunday. Deputies with the Brown County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found the Dodge Charger that is missing its rear bumper, which came off during a pursuit intervention technique.
WBAY Green Bay
Car found; suspect in Brown County chase still at-large
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Deputies are looking for a suspect in a chase in Brown County. On Dec. 4, deputies attempted to stop Joeadam Peralez, 25, on suspicion of reckless driving in Bellevue. The sheriff’s office says he fled at “a high rate of speed.”. Deputies attempted...
wearegreenbay.com
Two Green Bay teenagers identified as weekend shooting suspects, police to refer charges
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two teenagers were taken into custody following a weekend shooting on Green Bay’s east side that left one adult injured. According to the Green Bay Police Department, two teens accused of being involved in a weekend shooting will have charges referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office. The alleged incident happened on December 3 around 1:45 p.m.
seehafernews.com
Psychiatric Exam Ordered for Green Bay Homicide Suspect
The Brown County Court has ordered a psychiatric exam for a man accused of killing two of his relatives. 31-year-old Oscar Lemus-Franco is facing two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Attempted 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, and Battery or Threat to a Judge, Prosecutor, or Law Enforcement Officer, each with the Use of a Dangerous Weapon, as well as Fleeing or Eluding an Officer, and Resisting or Obstructing an Officer.
WBAY Green Bay
Driver dies in fiery rollover crash on I-41
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person is dead from a fiery crash on Interstate 41 near Wrightstown Monday. Just before 11 a.m., the victim was driving north on I-41 and went off the side of the road. The vehicle rolled over several times and caught fire.
WBAY Green Bay
Medical examiner, stepdad testify about children’s murders at Beyer trial
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Last week, prospective jurors were asked if they could handle the graphic photos and testimony that would come up in Matthew Beyer’s trial for the murders of his two young children. Monday, the third day of the trial and the second day of testimony,...
thebaycities.com
Children were in the home at the time of the Trolley Station Apartment Shooting
The City of Marinette Police Department has released additional information regarding the shooting incident that took place last Thursday at the Trolley Station Apartments that left one person dead. Detective Mike Kahles says, “officers were dispatched to a report that a female had a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they located the 32-year-old female victim, began to render first-aid until EMS arrived on scene, and she was transported to Aurora Bay Area Medical Center.”
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man charged with threatening to ‘shoot up’ local auto repair shop
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 26-year-old in Green Bay was charged for allegedly threatening to ‘shoot up’ a local auto repair shop over an alleged incident back in February. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 26-year-old Brandon Johnson was charged with making terrorist...
wearegreenbay.com
Two suspects in custody following shooting on Green Bay’s east side, police continue to investigate
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Two suspects are in custody following a shooting on Green Bay’s east side that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to one person. According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on December 3 on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road.
Police: Two people arrested, one injured in Green Bay east side shooting
The Green Bay Police Department has taken two suspects into custody following a shooting on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road, resulting in non-life-threatening injuries of one person.
wzmq19.com
Marinette woman dies of gunshot wound, man in custody pending charges
MARINETTE, Wis. (WZMQ) – A Marinette woman is dead after police say she was found with a gunshot wound Thursday afternoon. The City of Marinette Police Department said officers were called to the Trolley Station Apartments at 1529 Main St. around 4:05 p.m. for a report of a 32-year-old woman who was shot.
Woman dies after being found in Marinette apartment with gunshot wound
A 31-year-old woman died after being injured in a Marinette apartment, according to police. A male suspect is in custody.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman dead, children safe after domestic shooting in Marinette
Door County Candle Company raised hundreds of thousands for war relief efforts. Now it has a new mission as Ukrainians lose power and light. The young victims' mother was the last witness jurors heard from before the weekend break. Grand Chute police investigate porch pirates. Updated: 6 hours ago. Grand...
WBAY Green Bay
Children were in apartment when woman was fatally shot, Marinette police say
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette police are holding a 31-year-old man in connection with a woman’s shooting death Thursday afternoon in what police tell us was a domestic situation. Police were told there was a woman with a gunshot wound at Trolley Station Apartments on Main St. just after...
94.3 Jack FM
Green Bay Murder Victim’s Family Frustrated by Continued Delays
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The mother and sister of a murder victim expressed frustration at another delay Friday in case against suspect Jeremiah Robinson. Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets. The victim has not been identified.
94.3 Jack FM
Multiple Dog Biting Reports Lead to Charges for Oconto County Woman
OCONTO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A town of Spruce woman was charged Friday with second-degree recklessly endangering safety after her dogs allegedly bit people on three different occasions. Heidi Dorow, 39, is also charged with felony intimidation of a victim for allegedly trying to convince one victim to report...
doorcountydailynews.com
One injured in Sturgeon Bay crash
One person had to be transported by Door County EMS Thursday night after a two-vehicle crash in Sturgeon Bay. The accident occurred at 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of STH 42/57 and Duluth Avenue. According to the report provided by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, Fischer Pawelski of Brussels was traveling south on STH 42/57 when a sport-utility vehicle driven by Angela Denil of Sturgeon Bay turned left in front of him. Denil told the responding officer in the report that she was in the intersection with a red turn signal and was trying to get out of the intersection. Pawelski said in the report that he saw the car turning in front of him and could not stop in time to avoid the accident. Pawelski did not sustain any injuries, but Denil had to be transported to Door County Medical Center for suspected serious injuries. No citations were issued, and both cars had to be towed away before the scene was cleared by 5:50 p.m.
Green Bay Police & Fire Commission appoints new fire chief
The city's Police & Fire Commission is appointing Rockford Fire Department Division Chief Matthew Knott to lead Green Bay's fire department.
wearegreenbay.com
One injured and displaced following fire at Green Bay apartment building
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire at a Green Bay apartment building resulted in roughly $10,000 in damages while sending one person to the hospital with injuries. A release from the Green Bay Metro Fire Department (GBMFD) states that crews received reports of smoke coming from the second floor of a two-story apartment building in the 1200 block of Lore Lane around 3 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Comments / 0