KSAT 12
Giant Rudolph returned after family offers $2K reward
HOUSTON – A Houston family is happy to have their red-nosed reindeer return to the front yard after it was stolen last week. Ernest Fuhrmann told KSAT that the 16-foot tall inflatable was returned Friday. “Someone called and turned Rudolf in for the reward,” Fuhrmann said. Fuhrmann caught...
KHOU
Zerorez of Houston can get your home smelling fresh and clean before holiday guests arrive
Houston's BARC waives adoption fees during holiday 'Empty the Shelters' campaign
Adoption fees are waived for all pets through Dec. 11! Visit BARC Houston's website to see the furry friends looking for fur-ever homes.
mocomotive.com
FAMILY FOLLOWED HOME FROM GALLERIA AND IS BROKEN INTO
A Spring family was followed back to Montgomery from the Galleria by juggers. As they dropped a family member off and went inside the thieves broke into the vehicle and stole thousands of dollars in Christmas gifts just purchased. It was re…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/family-followed-home-from-galleria-and-is-broken-into/
Missing: Teen with autism last seen Saturday in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing teen who has autism. Sixteen-year-old Chace Connor Perez was last seen walking in the 4000 block of Kelley Street around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3. That's near Frances Scott Key Middle School in northeast Houston.
Man arrested, accused of robbing 3 different banks in Houston area within 2 weeks, police say
Houston police said the man committed all three robberies within a two-week time frame.
Couple's murder-suicide is 2nd in Houston area in less than 24 hours
Authorities say the 24-year-old woman's family saw her unresponsive and bleeding inside an apartment after not hearing from her or her husband.
Burglar freezes at top of ladder under hole in ceiling as Bellaire PD officers arrive
Caught in the act and caught on camera: Bellaire police are being praised for reacting quickly to a building being worked on.
cw39.com
Young man found shot dead outside southeast Houston club, police say
HOUSTON (KIAH) — An investigation is underway after a young man is found dead in a parking lot behind a night club in southeast Houston early Saturday morning. Just after 4:15 a.m. on Saturday morning, Houston police found a young man around 19 years old shot in the chest behind the ‘La Playita’ club at 11555 Fuqua Street. He was declared dead at the scene.
How to protect yourself from porch pirates as holidays kick into high gear
HOUSTON — It happens year-round, but when December hits it seems like those pesky package thieves are on the loose in every neighborhood, and it's not just Houston. "Forty-nine million Americans have had a package stolen in the 12 months leading up to that study," said Corey Wagner, a senior industry analyst at security.org.
luxury-houses.net
An Incredible Custom Designed Estate in Houston With Exceptional Amenities For Resort Like Experience Seeks For $7.99 Million
40 Stillforest Street Home in Houston, Texas for Sale. 40 Stillforest Street, Houston, Texas is one of the best masterpieces of acclaimed architect Robert Dame, offering resort like lifestyle for the owner with top of the line interior and exceptional amenities such as pool, theater, tennis court, outdoor kitchen with fireplace. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 12,617 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 40 Stillforest Street, please get in touch with Sabiha Rehmatulla (Phone: 713 628 6853) at Compass RE Texas, LLC for full support and perfect service.
texasbreaking.com
Houston teacher tortures animals; gets arrested, officials say
Graham William Reid, a teacher in Fort Bend County, is now known for torturing animals in two counties in the Houston area. On November 29, Reid got arrested and became free on bail for his Fort Bend County case, while In the Harris County case, a $50,000 bond was set.
texasbreaking.com
Rapper Takeoff Shooter Attempts to Head to Mexico with Amount Money
The 33-year-old suspect, Patrick Xavier Clark, in the Amigos rapper Takeoff shooting has been apprehended, but reports say he attempted to flee Mexico a day after the shooting incident. He was also caught with a large sum of money on him. Clark’s Attempt to Escape. Takeoff was fatally shot...
8-year-old witnesses mother's death in murder-suicide outside Texas Children's Hospital, HPD says
Houston police said a man and a woman went to the hospital to seek medical attention for the child, but when they arrived, the man shot the woman inside the car before shooting himself.
Click2Houston.com
Search continues for missing former UH student who disappeared during weekend camping trip, officials say
HOUSTON – Investigators continue the search for a former University of Houston student who disappeared during a camping trip. Aamir Ali, 22, went camping with a couple of friends at Canyon Lake Texas, which is northeast of San Antonio, for the weekend. He was last seen around 9 p.m.,...
fox26houston.com
Southeast Houston shopping center catches fire, three stores damaged
HOUSTON - A building fire in southeast Houston has caused major damage to a few units. Around 5 p.m., Houston Fire Department responded to a shopping center on fire in the 200 block of S. 75th Street. Reports say when crews arrived, there was fire and smoke coming from a furniture store.
Search continues for missing former UH Student last seen at Canyon Lake, family says
CANYON LAKE, Texas — The search is still ongoing for a missing former University of Houston student who was last seen during a camping trip at Canyon Lake, according to his family. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens are helping the Comal County Sheriff's Office in Canyon Lake...
KHOU
Classic cars pull up for KHOU 11 Secret Santa toy drive to benefit the Salvation Army
HOUSTON — We're in the home stretch of the KHOU 11 Secret Santa Toy Drive, so it's only natural that we called in some extra horsepower Saturday morning!. Dozens of classic cars lined up at the KHOU 11 studios to help those in need. It's the eighth year in a row we've partnered with Bobby Jenkins, the organizer of the Classic Car Toy Drive.
proclaimerscv.com
8-Year-Old Boy In Houston found Dead for Months in an Apartment, Mother and Boyfriend Were Arrested
The mother and her boyfriend were arrested after police authorities discovered the body of an 8-year-old boy who was dead for months in an apartment in Houston. The police were contacted in 2021 by a 15-year-old child who reported that his sibling had been deceased in the next room for months. When the police came, they discovered three additional siblings residing in the flat along with the skeleton remains of an 8-year-old kid.
'We just moved mountains to get here' | Family flies from Costa Rica to Houston for life-saving heart surgery for newborn
HOUSTON, Texas — After years of trying to have a baby, a mother and father from Costa Rica say they finally had their perfect baby boy. But just days after he was born, doctors told them he needed life-saving heart surgery. The only problem – they’d have to leave...
KHOU
