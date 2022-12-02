Read full article on original website
Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news
Imprisoned WNBA star Brittney Griner faces nine years in the Russian maximum-security penal colony for women. This comes after she pled guilty to attempting to bring a small amount of hashish oil onto a flight with her Russian Premier League team. The Russian government denied Griner’s appeal for freedom in late October. American president Joe Read more... The post Biden official reveals major Brittney Griner news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Nembhard torches Dubs, joins LeBron with historic stat line
The Indiana Pacers' Andrew Nembhard had a night to remember against the Warriors on Monday at Chase Center. Nembhard, the 22-year-old rookie from Gonzaga, had 31 points -- on 13-of-21 shooting, 5-of-7 from 3-point range -- to go along with 13 assists and eight rebounds in 41 minutes of action.
Kerr jokingly celebrates Draymond passing MJ on 3-point list
Draymond Green's lone 3-pointer in the Warriors' 120-101 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday night at Chase Center was historic. Green now has drained the ... 322nd-most 3-pointers in NBA history. That might not sound very impressive at first, but with his 3-pointer Saturday night, Green passed Michael Jordan...
Draymond reacts to Dallas fan's desire to match $25K fine
The NBA on Thursday fined Draymond Green $25,000 for directing obscene language at a fan during the Warriors' game in Dallas on Tuesday night. But the story doesn't stop there. In an odd twist, Alykhan Rehmatullah, the fan who was the subject of Green's ire, said on Twitter that he...
Floyd Mayweather says he’s trying to buy NBA team, has offered $2 billion
“Money” Floyd Mayweather lives up to his nickname — he was money in the ring and earned a lot of it as the greatest boxer of a generation. Now the legend is willing to spend it to own an NBA team. Mayweather said at a recent public event...
Cassidy returns to TD Garden as Vegas ends Boston's home winning streak
BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy's return to TD Garden was hyped up as a potential Stanley Cup Final preview and it didn't disappoint. The Vegas Golden Knights took a commanding 3-0 lead early in the second period, but the Bruins stormed back with two goals in the second period and a power-play tally in the third period to force overtime. After a scoreless OT period in which Boston couldn't score with the man advantage, former Bruin Reilly Smith won the game for Vegas in the shootout.
Rivera happy for SNF exposure, but wished Giants game was Saturday
Following a 20-20 tie on Sunday afternoon, the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) and New York Giants (7-4-1) are set to play once again in two weeks, a game that features massive playoff implications. Given the high stakes of the NFC East matchup, the Week 15 contest between Washington and New York...
Bruins honor Cassidy with video tribute in ex-coach's return to Boston
BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy was the Bruins head coach for five-plus seasons beginning in 2017 and enjoyed plenty of success with the Original Six franchise. In an era when tribute videos are given to pretty much everyone, Cassidy is actually deserving of one based on his time in Boston. And...
Colorado announces the arrival of Deion Sanders as head coach
Prime Time officially is heading to the Mountain Time Zone. The University of Colorado has announced that Hall of Fame cornerback Deion Sanders has agreed to become the school’s new head coach. It’s a big step up for Deion, who spent three years as the head coach at Jackson...
