BOSTON -- Bruce Cassidy's return to TD Garden was hyped up as a potential Stanley Cup Final preview and it didn't disappoint. The Vegas Golden Knights took a commanding 3-0 lead early in the second period, but the Bruins stormed back with two goals in the second period and a power-play tally in the third period to force overtime. After a scoreless OT period in which Boston couldn't score with the man advantage, former Bruin Reilly Smith won the game for Vegas in the shootout.

8 HOURS AGO