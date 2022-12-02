CNN anchor Don Lemon boldly asserted the network has never had a liberal stance — despite an ongoing push from top boss Chris Licht for more centrist coverage. The left-leaning Lemon, best known for his vocal criticism of prominent Republicans, made the dubious claim during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday after the comedian nudged him to address CNN’s recent move toward nonpartisan coverage. “Word on the street is that you guys aren’t allowed to be liberal anymore. Is that the case?” Colbert asked. “I don’t think we ever were liberal,” Lemon replied. Lemon’s answer drew a surprised...

6 DAYS AGO