Read full article on original website
Related
CNN Fires Top Morning Show Host
"Morning Express with Robin Meade" host Robin Meade was among the staffers laid off by CNN this week, according to Variety. Meade was the host of the morning show on HLN, which is owned by CNN, and has been with the network for 21 years.
AdWeek
Ana Cabrera to Leave CNN for NBCU News Group
TVNewser can confirm that CNN Newsroom anchor Ana Cabrera is leaving CNN for NBCUniversal News Group. Puck’s Dylan Byers broke the news Thursday morning, adding that she’s likely to end up at MSNBC and wasn’t impacted by the layoffs that are happening at CNN Thursday. CNN did...
Don Lemon claims CNN was never liberal, insists new-look network will ‘hold people to account’
CNN anchor Don Lemon boldly asserted the network has never had a liberal stance — despite an ongoing push from top boss Chris Licht for more centrist coverage. The left-leaning Lemon, best known for his vocal criticism of prominent Republicans, made the dubious claim during an appearance on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Monday after the comedian nudged him to address CNN’s recent move toward nonpartisan coverage. “Word on the street is that you guys aren’t allowed to be liberal anymore. Is that the case?” Colbert asked. “I don’t think we ever were liberal,” Lemon replied. Lemon’s answer drew a surprised...
Is CNN Anchor Dana Bash Married? Details on the Journalist's Family Life
Many of us know Dana Bash to be the chief political correspondent on CNN. Dana also serves as the co-anchor of the Sunday morning news show, State of the Union, with co-anchor Jake Tapper. While Dana has been in the public eye for quite some time, the correspondent has done...
CNN is canceling 'Morning Express With Robin Meade,' another cost-cutting casualty
The HLN morning show, a favorite in small-town America, is a victim of budget cuts demanded by CNN parent Warner Bros. Discovery.
Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
CNN tells New Year anchors to lay off the booze
Cable news giant CNN has told its celebrity presenters they need to cut back the on-air boozing this New Year's Eve, with bosses seemingly determined to make their broadcast a more sober affair. "During the meeting, Licht told employees he felt on-camera drinking eroded the credibility of CNN personnel and damaged the 'respectability' they may enjoy among viewers," Variety reported. hg/bgs
CNN Anchor Quitting Network to Head to Rival
Laura Jarrett, a CNN anchor and correspondent, will leave the cable news outlet and join NBC News as their senior legal correspondent, according to Variety. The major move was announced on Wednesday in a memo from Rich Greenberg, who runs the investigative unit at NBC News. Variety notes that Jarrett will report to Greenberg in her new role.
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Republican Senator "Ignorant as Hell"
Actress, comedian, and co-host of ABC’s “The View”, Whoopi Goldberg, has referred to Sen. Lindsey Graham as “ignorant as hell,” according to The Daily Beast. Goldberg, 67, made the comments in the run-up to the midterm elections that were held last week. The comments were made after Sen. Graham asserted “that Republicans can’t be racist because they nominated Herschel Walker for Senate,” according to The Daily Beast.
Don Lemon torched for claiming to Stephen Colbert that CNN was 'never liberal': 'Own who you are'
"Outnumbered" panelists railed against CNN host Don Lemon after his appearance on "The Late Show" Monday when he touted the network's continued "good journalism."
Top CNN Executive Suddenly Resigns
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Neil Chugani, the Chief Financial Officer for CNN Worldwide, is resigning from Warner Bros. Discovery, according to multiple reports. In that role, he oversaw the financials and budgeting for the massive cable news outlet.
'Trump Is Done': Damning Viral Video Shows Even His Friends Are Mocking Him
It's probably not the reaction the ex-president was looking for.
purewow.com
Move Over, Harry and Meghan: Oprah Just Teased a Major New Interview
Say whatever you want, but Oprah Winfrey’s famous sit-down interviews have always been an absolute must-watch. As the royal aficionados that we are, it’s practically impossible to forget the infamous Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tell-all interview that practically shocked the world. And it would also be a crime not to mention the powerful conversation between Winfrey actress and Viola Davis in their Netflix special this year.
CNN Makes Major Announcement About Suspended Star Anchor
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Star CNN anchor Jim Sciutto has returned to air at the cable news network following a month-long suspension that was handed down by network executives in October, CNN has announced.
CNN Looking at Hiring Major New Star for Primetime
CNN is still looking at how to fill the network’s 9 p.m. ET primetime slot and has been looking at other options besides the anchors they have been trying out in the slot, according to Variety.
Former Fox News Star Calls Fired MSNBC Host "Most Racist Person" on TV
Former Fox News star anchor Megyn Kelly has called Tiffany Cross, who was fired from MSNBC earlier this month, “the most racist person in all of television.”. Kelly, who left Fox News to host a show on NBC before having the show cancelled in the middle of her contract, was speaking on her SiriusXM radio show when she called Cross, 43, racist.
‘The View’: Joy Behar Shocked That “Two Idiots” Todd and Julie Chrisley Are Going to Prison While Donald Trump is “Walking Free”
The View is the latest to weigh in on the Chrisley legal drama. After reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to 12 and seven years in federal prison, respectively, Joy Behar was quick to compare their case to Donald Trump and his tax woes. The couple, who...
Jimmy Kimmel Fires Back With ‘Toilet’ Dig After Trump Attacks Him By Name
Jimmy Kimmel fired back after Donald Trump called him out by name during a rally over the weekend. During a podcast interview last week, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host said that he lost about half his fans when he started to go after Trump ― something the ex-president reveled in... and exaggerated... during the rally.
'Grimes' Sends Twitter Into A Frenzy For Calling Out Elon Musk Over Child Support
Updated November 11, 2022: This story has been updated to correct that the Tweet purportedly sent from Grimes' Twitter account was posted from a parody account and was not an actual Tweet by Grimes. Previously, this story incorrectly reported that the Tweet was authentic. Grimes and Elon Musk have a...
NBC News Fires Another Host
NBC News has let another anchor go. Joshua Johnson’s show on NBC News Now has come to an end and he will exit the network, according to Deadline. This is the second host to be fired from the network in recent weeks after Tiffany Cross had her MSNBC weekend show canceled.
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
58K+
Followers
33K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0