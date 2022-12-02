ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonah Hill Wants to Date Eddie Murphy’s Daughter in First ‘You People’ Teaser for Netflix Comedy (Video)

Netflix has offered up a first look at the upcoming comedy film “You People” — and if you can’t handle cringe, this teaser trailer may be a tough watch for you. Jonah Hill stars in and co-wrote the screenplay for the 2023 comedy with Kenya Barris (“black-ish”), which is loosely based on the 1967 romantic comedy “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner” and follows a young couple as they clash cultures and generational differences when they meet each other’s families.
How to Watch ‘Violent Night': Is David Harbour’s Santa Movie Streaming?

It’s time for David Harbour to take a turn portraying Father Christmas. Known for other fatherly roles like Jim Hopper in Netflix’s “Stranger Things” and Alexei in Marvel’s “Black Widow,” the actor takes on a Christmas night crime in addition to Santa’s yearly duty of delivering presents across the entire planet in one night in the R-rated actioner “Violent Night.” John Leguizamo plays the bad guy — Scrooge.
Is Lack of Star Power on ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Tanking Demand for the Show? | Charts

Waning interest in this season of the Netflix series compared to previous seasons may come down to casting. There has been increased interest in Netflix’s “The Crown” this year given the death of Queen Elizabeth in September. From January-October, “The Crown” had 26.7 times the average series demand globally, with a notable spike in interest in September (peaking at 59 times the average series demand).
