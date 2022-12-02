Read full article on original website
Vici Gaming boots 3 members from Dota 2 roster after poor regional performance
China as a Dota 2 region has been on a decline in recent years. Vici Gaming, a prominent organization that even has a TI win under its belt, couldn’t make it through the most recent Last Chance Qualifiers—and missing the event called for roster changes. Vici has decided...
Jankos lists 3 LEC teams who will almost certainly reign supreme next season
In the eyes of Marcin “Jankos” Jankowski, three teams will be strongest in the coming 2022 LEC season. In a recent stream, the jungler listed three teams he considers the most formidable contenders for the European throne next year. This was excluding Heretics, for whom Jankos will reportedly play in 2023. G2 Esports, KOI, and Team Vitality will be the teams to watch next season according to the Polish jungler.
In time for deadline: Team SMG finalizes Dota 2 roster for 2023 DPC
Prior to The International 2022, Team SMG had it all figured out. The Dota 2 team was looking to make it through the TI11 regional qualifiers with the addition of iceiceice and poloson, but SMG’s dreams were left hanging when the organization failed to submit its roster on time.
TFT Set 8 competitive NA roadmap: Formats and updates
Riot Games and Wisdom have partnered again for the Set Eight Teamfight Tactics season, applying several changes to Cup tournaments. Following the release of Monsters Attack! on Dec. 7, competitive TFT players will have until Jan. 14 to prepare for the first tournament of Set Eight. All NA tournaments will feature a 40 percent increased total prize pool. And Cup tournaments throughout Set Eight will contain a new final cut format, along with greater breakpoints between qualifier points earned based on a Cup placement, according to Wisdom.
All LCO 2023 League of Legends rosters, reported and confirmed
With the 2022 World Championship firmly in the rearview mirror, League of Legends teams around the globe now face another challenge—free agency. In Oceania, that means sweeping roster shuffles, new-look groups, and a rush to build a title-worthy lineup before Split One in January. Last time out, The...
How Teamfight Tactics Set 8 Augments work
Riot Games has made Augments a permanent mechanic within Teamfight Tactics, showcasing over 160 evergreen Set Eight Augments in conjunction with 118 Hero Augments. Augments were first introduced to TFT through Gizmos & Gadgets as the main mechanic. They stuck around for Set Seven Dragons due to how well Augments were received as a secondary mechanic. And for starting with TFT Set Eight, Augments became a permanent evergreen mechanic within the auto-battler.
Best Sojourn counters in Overwatch 2
Overwatch 2 has a collection of heroes that can change on a dime. The Blizzard devs have the potential to take a character back to the drawing board, making their once-biggest strength, a volatile and unforgiving weakness if they so choose. Sojourn is a character you’ll likely see in the...
Falco fresh: Mang0 takes down iBDW to win 2022’s final Smash Melee Major
Even with one of the biggest cancelations in Super Smash Bros. history resting on the shoulders of Mainstage, the Melee looked just as good as it ever has—with Mang0 defeating iBDW 3-2 after an incredible weekend of bird-only matches. In what will be the final Major, non-invitational style event...
How to play Vayne in TFT Set 8
The Teamfight Tactics Set Eight Monsters Attack! brought Vayne to players as part of the Anima Squad to face the threats against Spatopolis. A unit that can be used as the main carry, especially if you can make it reach three stars with the best items and comps. Trait synergies...
Troubled waters: The NLC is struggling to stay afloat after Riot’s sweeping changes to EMEA
Before the new year begins, Riot Games revealed an entire treasure chest of changes headed to the European League of Legends scene, including a regional name change, new formats for the LEC, and a new ecosystem for tier two organizations. One league, however, is struggling to tread in these new waters: the NLC.
All the object coordinates and codes for Fortnite Chapter 4
Fortnite Chapter Three is in the books after the Fracture event and servers have closed their doors for the Chapter Four maintenance. While Epic Games will focus on getting the game ready ahead of Chapter Four, fans have been treated to a plethora of leaks, some of which were handed out by Epic on a silver platter.
Here are all the confirmed and reported imports headed to NA for the 2023 LCS Spring Split, ranked
Another year has passed by, an incredible World Championship has concluded, and now another offseason is underway in the competitive League of Legends scene. Teams are scrambling to build the best rosters possible, and in North America, organizations are quick to tap into the international leagues to grab the most talented people at their disposal—for the right price.
Where to use the Mawizeh Cell Shop key in DMZ | Mawizeh Cell Shop loot location
Keys are one of the most common, yet also rarest items in all of DMZ in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. They’re common in the way of you might be able to loot one in most games you play, but they’re rare if you’re looking for a specific one. As RNG goes, it usually takes a while for players to loot the exact key they’re searching for.
Doubling down on Matthews: TSM adds Ari and Whitemon to Dota 2 roster
TSM’s Dota 2 roster has been going through major changes after the team’s disappointing run at The International 2022. Earlier in the roster shuffle season, TSM parted ways with Dubu, moved MoonMeander to the coach position, and the organization announced Matthew “Ari” Walker and Matthew “Whitemon” Filemon would take on their mantle.
4 takeaways from first week of 2023 Call of Duty League Major One qualifiers
The Call of Duty League just wrapped up its first weekend of matches for Modern Warfare 2. Not only was this the start of a new game but also the first look at most of the revamped teams—and the action was non-stop. OpTic Texas turned heads all weekend in...
Still got it: Sparg0 re-states Smash credentials in gold return to pro play at Mainstage 2022
Sparg0 has won his first open Smash Ultimate major since Low Tide City against Tweek in stylish fashion, ending the tournament with Cloud’s finishing touch surprising commentators and spectators alike. Sparg0 entered the grand finals from the loser’s side, which meant he needed to win two matches to win...
Chamber’s incredible usage stats before VALORANT Patch 5.12 show why he needs to change
VALORANT Patch 5.12 is one of the most impactful patches to date, with 14 different agents receiving balance changes to their abilities, ranging from price changes to significant reworks. Surely the most anticipated and sweeping changes will be to Chamber, who’s set to receive a complete overhaul to his Rendezvous teleport, drastic changes to his Trademark utililty, and nerfs to both Headhunter and his Tour de Force ultimate.
Changes in store for NA competitive TFT ahead of Set 8 season
Improvements to format structure, qualifier points, and prize pool money are being made to the North American Teamfight Tactics Set Eight season. Riot and Wisdom have increased investment within competitive TFT for the Set Eight season. NA players during Monsters Attack! will have a chance to earn 40 percent more prize money at each Cup tournament. Set Eight will also introduce a new cut system to the final day of Cup tournaments and an increase in breakpoints between qualifier points, according to an NA roadmap video released today by Wisdom.
Teemo can no longer become one with the jungle thanks to this new League mechanic
Following League of Legends Patch 12.21 on Nov. 2, Teemo mains have faced a frustrating new problem in solo queue. From now on, the game can be voted to be remade from 1:30 to 3:00 if a player is inactive for 90 seconds. Although this is a small change at first glance, it indirectly impacts Teemo players who simply stand and wait in the brush for their passive to kick in.
Punk joins Pandexodus, looking for new FGC sponsor for Capcom Cup and Street Fighter 6
The Pandexodus continues to grow in number. Despite the organization announcing it had removed CEO Dr. Alan Bunney from his position following the last week of drama, Panda is losing its star fighting game competitor—Victor “Punk” Woodley. Despite being a somewhat controversial figure in the FGC, Punk...
