News Channel Nebraska
Sandra L. “Sandy” Wintermote
Sandra L. “Sandy” Wintermote, 76 of Elm Creek, formerly of Sidney, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 at Kearney Regional Medical Center in Kearney. Memorial services will be 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Elm Creek Christian Church with Pastor Scott Foster officiating. Inurnment will follow at Elm Creek Cemetery.
Jury finds Grand Island man guilty of murder
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Hall County jury says a Grand Island man is guilty of first-degree murder. The jury returned the verdict against 35-year-old Donald Anthony on Monday morning. Anthony was accused of murder in the first-degree, use of a deadly weapon to commit felony and possession of a...
Hastings man sentenced to at least 38 years in prison
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- A Hastings man will serve time in prison for causing a crash that killed two teenagers over a year ago. According to court documents on December of 2021 Anthony Pingel was charged with motor vehicle homicide, driving under the influence of alcohol, stop sign violation and obstruction of a peace officer.
