ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Kanye West says Elon Musk is a half Chinese clone in return to Instagram

Whatever friendship Elon Musk and Kanye West appeared to have looks to now be a smoldering wreck, with Ye now slinking off to spout his bull on any social media platform he can before more ban hammers get swung at him. With the antisemitic rapper clearly feeling more than a...
wegotthiscovered.com

God help us, Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Nick Fuentes are going to do a joint interview

With all the controversy surrounding this man, it’s hard to imagine people wanting Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on their social media to boost the reputation of their program. Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, appears to have missed all that and has no qualms about having the Hitler-admiring rapper on his show.
wegotthiscovered.com

Akon’s resurfaced comments on voting for Kanye West have aged like milk

Popular aughts pop star Akon recently went on Sky News and defended Kanye “Ye” West after the rapper’s said he liked Hitler on Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Turns out this isn’t the first time Akon has gone to bat for the rapper and his presidential aspirations.
Popculture

Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage

Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
wegotthiscovered.com

Reese Witherspoon’s sluggish progress on a hit Netflix series has fans agreeing and strangely making demands

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday. Even though actors often refuse to watch their own projects, it so doesn’t mean that they lend the same treatment to other films and shows out there. For example, Tim Burton’s Wednesday is all the rage at the moment and apparently, Reese Witherspoon has finally onboarded the Addams family’s crazy train. Netflix is obviously up for celebrating all its wins, even the one where the Blonde star is taking all the time in the world to complete the binge-worthy series.
wegotthiscovered.com

A coattail-riding classic weaponizes somebody else’s success to reach #1 on streaming

As you’ll no doubt be aware, Wednesday has been smashing records left, right, and center on Netflix, even managing to top Stranger Things in terms of total hours viewed. As phenomenal an achievement as that is, 1991’s The Addams Family has sneakily been riding on Tim Burton’s coattails to enjoy a resurgence of its own.
wegotthiscovered.com

A cult favorite fantasy way worse than nostalgia wants you to believe sticks a sword in the streaming Top 10

In the current era of remakes, reboots, legacy sequels, and revivals, Hollywood has found a method to successfully weaponize nostalgia for its own benefit. One of the most recent beneficiaries is Disney Plus series Willow, because it’s easy to forget the original 1988 fantasy favorite isn’t quite as good as the rose-tinted glasses want you to believe.
wegotthiscovered.com

Brie Larson falls for a Twitter hoax, but the internet never forgets a deleted tweet

It would be the understatement of the century to say that Twitter is a lawless place full of misinformation that spreads rapidly with very little oversight, and we can now add Academy Award winner and Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart Brie Larson to the long, long, long list of names to have fallen for a viral hoax.
wegotthiscovered.com

The official word of the year perfectly sums up our collective existential fatigue

After mass consultation with the public, Oxford Dictionaries have unveiled their “word of the year”, which is intended to encapsulate the “ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months.” Let’s say the answer is the perfect fit for those of who wish we could just bury ourselves under a blanket, lock the door, and ignore the increasingly hellish nightmare world outside.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Witcher’ creative team in damage control mode ahead of season 3, but the fandom remains as furious as ever

Has any major TV show managed to kill enthusiasm among its audience quicker than The Witcher? All it took was a solitary casting switcheroo for the masses to seemingly lose any and all interest they had in continuing to embrace Netflix’s ongoing adventures on on the Continent, which could spell bad news when there’s an entire shared universe in the works.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ creator has beef with James Cameron

Pretty much any Avatar: The Last Airbender fan knows the struggle of trying to explain the show to your non-Aang-loving friends and having to make the very clear distinction: “No, this is not the film about blue aliens.”. Now, one of Avatar: The Last Airbender’s creators, Giancarlo Volpe, is...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Wednesday’ success catapults an 11-year-old pop anthem into Spotify’s top songs

Ever since Tim Burton’s much-anticipated series Wednesday debuted on Netflix, the supernatural horror extravaganza has ignited dancing trends on TikTok, placed star Jenna Ortega in the limelight, and even outperformed fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things during its first week on the platform. It now appears as though the inspiration and influence is never-ending with the hit show catapulting a decades-old tune into Spotify’s top songs—Lady Gaga’s pop anthem, “Bloody Mary.”
wegotthiscovered.com

Kim Kardashian files restraining order against telepathic stalker

In a Kim Kardashian story that would be surprising if it happened to literally anyone else, the famous socialite and TV star was recently forced to file for a restraining order against someone who claimed he was communicating with her telepathically. That’s actually the least worrying thing about this story....
wegotthiscovered.com

Camila Cabello has fallen in love with Wednesday Addams just like the rest of us

Everyone is going crazy for Wednesday Addams right now thanks to the Netflix series that focuses on the dourest member of the Addams family, Wednesday. She has gone viral on social media thanks to her sweet dance moves with fans praising Jenna Ortega’s performance throughout the show, and now she has another celebrity fan in the form of Camilla Cabello.

Comments / 0

Community Policy