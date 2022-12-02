Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Kanye West says Elon Musk is a half Chinese clone in return to Instagram
Whatever friendship Elon Musk and Kanye West appeared to have looks to now be a smoldering wreck, with Ye now slinking off to spout his bull on any social media platform he can before more ban hammers get swung at him. With the antisemitic rapper clearly feeling more than a...
wegotthiscovered.com
God help us, Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Nick Fuentes are going to do a joint interview
With all the controversy surrounding this man, it’s hard to imagine people wanting Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on their social media to boost the reputation of their program. Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, appears to have missed all that and has no qualms about having the Hitler-admiring rapper on his show.
wegotthiscovered.com
Akon’s resurfaced comments on voting for Kanye West have aged like milk
Popular aughts pop star Akon recently went on Sky News and defended Kanye “Ye” West after the rapper’s said he liked Hitler on Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Turns out this isn’t the first time Akon has gone to bat for the rapper and his presidential aspirations.
wegotthiscovered.com
Comedic duo Garfunkel and Oates predicted Kanye West’s love of Hitler over a decade ago
With the world turning its back on Kayne West (or at least the world that matters) in light of the rapper’s latest Hilter-loving remarks, many of us are wondering if maybe we shouldn’t have seen this coming. But as it turns out, comedy folk duo Garfunkel and Oates...
Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans aren’t happy with Jenna Ortega and Netflix after learning she shot iconic ‘Wednesday’ scene with COVID-19
It’s now common knowledge that Jenna Ortega filmed Wednesday‘s now-iconic dance scene whilst having COVID-19. But now, some fans are taking issue with the scene even being allowed to happen. The film industry, as with most industries, has been blighted by COVID-19 as productions were shut down for...
wegotthiscovered.com
Reese Witherspoon’s sluggish progress on a hit Netflix series has fans agreeing and strangely making demands
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday. Even though actors often refuse to watch their own projects, it so doesn’t mean that they lend the same treatment to other films and shows out there. For example, Tim Burton’s Wednesday is all the rage at the moment and apparently, Reese Witherspoon has finally onboarded the Addams family’s crazy train. Netflix is obviously up for celebrating all its wins, even the one where the Blonde star is taking all the time in the world to complete the binge-worthy series.
wegotthiscovered.com
A coattail-riding classic weaponizes somebody else’s success to reach #1 on streaming
As you’ll no doubt be aware, Wednesday has been smashing records left, right, and center on Netflix, even managing to top Stranger Things in terms of total hours viewed. As phenomenal an achievement as that is, 1991’s The Addams Family has sneakily been riding on Tim Burton’s coattails to enjoy a resurgence of its own.
wegotthiscovered.com
A cult favorite fantasy way worse than nostalgia wants you to believe sticks a sword in the streaming Top 10
In the current era of remakes, reboots, legacy sequels, and revivals, Hollywood has found a method to successfully weaponize nostalgia for its own benefit. One of the most recent beneficiaries is Disney Plus series Willow, because it’s easy to forget the original 1988 fantasy favorite isn’t quite as good as the rose-tinted glasses want you to believe.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson falls for a Twitter hoax, but the internet never forgets a deleted tweet
It would be the understatement of the century to say that Twitter is a lawless place full of misinformation that spreads rapidly with very little oversight, and we can now add Academy Award winner and Marvel Cinematic Universe stalwart Brie Larson to the long, long, long list of names to have fallen for a viral hoax.
wegotthiscovered.com
The official word of the year perfectly sums up our collective existential fatigue
After mass consultation with the public, Oxford Dictionaries have unveiled their “word of the year”, which is intended to encapsulate the “ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past twelve months.” Let’s say the answer is the perfect fit for those of who wish we could just bury ourselves under a blanket, lock the door, and ignore the increasingly hellish nightmare world outside.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Witcher’ creative team in damage control mode ahead of season 3, but the fandom remains as furious as ever
Has any major TV show managed to kill enthusiasm among its audience quicker than The Witcher? All it took was a solitary casting switcheroo for the masses to seemingly lose any and all interest they had in continuing to embrace Netflix’s ongoing adventures on on the Continent, which could spell bad news when there’s an entire shared universe in the works.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’ creator has beef with James Cameron
Pretty much any Avatar: The Last Airbender fan knows the struggle of trying to explain the show to your non-Aang-loving friends and having to make the very clear distinction: “No, this is not the film about blue aliens.”. Now, one of Avatar: The Last Airbender’s creators, Giancarlo Volpe, is...
wegotthiscovered.com
Producer of Will Smith’s ‘Emancipation’ issues apology for bringing photo of Black trauma to premiere to show off
If you thought Will Smith was the most controversial part of Emancipation, a producer on the film has got news for you. He brought an infamous photo to the premiere, and, now, after a wave of criticism, he has apologized for deciding to go and do so. Joey McFarland posted...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Wednesday’ success catapults an 11-year-old pop anthem into Spotify’s top songs
Ever since Tim Burton’s much-anticipated series Wednesday debuted on Netflix, the supernatural horror extravaganza has ignited dancing trends on TikTok, placed star Jenna Ortega in the limelight, and even outperformed fantasy phenomenon Stranger Things during its first week on the platform. It now appears as though the inspiration and influence is never-ending with the hit show catapulting a decades-old tune into Spotify’s top songs—Lady Gaga’s pop anthem, “Bloody Mary.”
wegotthiscovered.com
Kim Kardashian files restraining order against telepathic stalker
In a Kim Kardashian story that would be surprising if it happened to literally anyone else, the famous socialite and TV star was recently forced to file for a restraining order against someone who claimed he was communicating with her telepathically. That’s actually the least worrying thing about this story....
wegotthiscovered.com
Camila Cabello has fallen in love with Wednesday Addams just like the rest of us
Everyone is going crazy for Wednesday Addams right now thanks to the Netflix series that focuses on the dourest member of the Addams family, Wednesday. She has gone viral on social media thanks to her sweet dance moves with fans praising Jenna Ortega’s performance throughout the show, and now she has another celebrity fan in the form of Camilla Cabello.
wegotthiscovered.com
Renewed criticism of a tedious fantasy flop feels redundant when it already killed a franchise
You’d think that a franchise hauling in over $1.5 billion at the box office across three films makes for a wildly successful series, but that doesn’t tell the whole story behind the first failed attempt at turning The Chronicles of Narnia into a blockbuster Harry Potter-level phenomenon. Almost...
wegotthiscovered.com
A controversial classic accused of exploiting real-life tragedy rewrites history for its own benefit on streaming
Quentin Tarantino has never been in the business of giving a f*ck what anybody thinks of his work, with the filmmaker’s back catalogue regularly coming under fire of a variety of different reasons. However, while Once Upon a Time in Hollywood generating backlash wasn’t a groundbreaking development, the real-world ramifications certainly were.
wegotthiscovered.com
Elon Musk’s ex-wife quotes Stephen King, with implied reference to Twittergate
There’s a new combatant in the ongoing hot and cold Elon Musk and Stephen King feud, and it’s none other than the Tesla billionaire’s ex wife Justine. What’s almost weirder is that she quoted King in a tweet. In an apparent reference to the ongoing free...
