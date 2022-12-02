ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

God help us, Kanye ‘Ye’ West and Nick Fuentes are going to do a joint interview

With all the controversy surrounding this man, it’s hard to imagine people wanting Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, on their social media to boost the reputation of their program. Twitch streamer, Adin Ross, appears to have missed all that and has no qualms about having the Hitler-admiring rapper on his show.
Kanye West says Elon Musk is a half Chinese clone in return to Instagram

Whatever friendship Elon Musk and Kanye West appeared to have looks to now be a smoldering wreck, with Ye now slinking off to spout his bull on any social media platform he can before more ban hammers get swung at him. With the antisemitic rapper clearly feeling more than a...
Akon’s resurfaced comments on voting for Kanye West have aged like milk

Popular aughts pop star Akon recently went on Sky News and defended Kanye “Ye” West after the rapper’s said he liked Hitler on Alex Jones’s Infowars show. Turns out this isn’t the first time Akon has gone to bat for the rapper and his presidential aspirations.
A far-flung action sequel that jumped clear over the shark defies the laws of physics on streaming

Not only did Dominic Toretto and the family have to carry on without one of their most important members and shining lights, but James Wan’s gloriously unhinged Furious 7 had become one of the highest-grossing movies in the history of cinema after netting upwards of $1.5 billion at the box office, while also scoring some of The Fast Saga‘s finest reviews.
A cult favorite fantasy way worse than nostalgia wants you to believe sticks a sword in the streaming Top 10

In the current era of remakes, reboots, legacy sequels, and revivals, Hollywood has found a method to successfully weaponize nostalgia for its own benefit. One of the most recent beneficiaries is Disney Plus series Willow, because it’s easy to forget the original 1988 fantasy favorite isn’t quite as good as the rose-tinted glasses want you to believe.
Stephen King utterly tired of ‘political sh-t’ from congressman Jim Jordan

Clapback God and horror-writing-genius Stephen King took to his favorite social media outlet, Twitter, to trash incoming House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan over perceived “political shit,” telling the congressman to get to work already. On Monday, Jordan tweeted that “Maybe the FBI should spend less time working...
Right on cue, the ‘Wednesday’ hate train has pulled out of the station

Recently, Netflix’s Wednesday became a success. While a second season has not yet been confirmed as of this posting, it received positive reviews, was watched by a lot of people, and, as is the case with any new project these days, has haters now. A post on Reddit in...

