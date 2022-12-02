ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Harry Kane convinced World Cup goals will flow after late Euros burst

Harry Kane admits that he can dwell on the misses only not for long. The problem for him after the big one against the USA in England’s second group game at the World Cup was that it happened in the third minute of added time. “So you come off the pitch straight away and you know you won’t get another opportunity,” the captain says.
SB Nation

Alisson Becker Leads Brazil Into World Cup Quarter-Finals

Brazil have advanced into the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup where they will face Croatia in part thanks to a strong performance by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who made a number of key saves to keep South Korea off the scoresheet in the first half in what ended up a 4-1 victory for A Seleção.
NBC Sports

Majority of Portuguese Fans Want Cristiano Ronaldo Benched: Survey

You either die a hero, or you live long enough to see yourself become the villain. Cristiano Ronaldo’s turbulent season on the football pitch is continuing its downward trend. Ahead of Portugal’s round of 16 matchup against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, a survey conducted by Portuguese...
NBC Sports

Premier League table, 2022-23 season

If it’s the 2022-23 Premier League table you’re after, you’ve come to the right place. We’re at the 2022 World Cup break, and the final few rounds of Premier League fixtures caused so many shocks. Who’s looking like title contenders and/or favorites?. Almost at the...
BBC

Notpla: UK plastic-alternative developer among £1m Earthshot Prize winners

A UK firm that makes packaging from seaweed has been named as one of the £1m winners of Prince William's Earthshot climate prize. The alternative to plastic was developed by London startup Notpla. The firm was founded by Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre Paslier while they were students at...
Deadline

Fremantle Names Ganesh Rajaram CEO In Asia And Latin America

Ganesh Rajaram and Haryaty Rahman are rising at American Idol and Got Talent producer Fremantle. Rajaram has been appointed CEO, Fremantle Asia and Latin America, effective January 1, 2023, while Rahman is being promoted to EVP Sales to replace him. The newly created role for Rajaram, who was previously General Manager/EVP, Asia, gives him oversight of all aspects of production businesses in Asia and Latin America, with the managing directors of India, Indonesia and Mexico reporting directly to him. He’ll continue to be based in Singapore and reports to Fremantle Group CEO Jennifer Mullin. Rajaram joined Fremantle in 2005 and has seen success finding new audiences for America’s Got Talent,...
Deadline

‘Klondike’ Director Maryna Er Gorbach Talks Prophetic Film That Foresaw Russian Invasion – Contenders International

Maryna Er Gorbach’s drama Klondike revolves around a Ukrainian couple on the cusp of parenthood whose lives are turned upside down by the rise of the Russia-backed separatist movement in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region. The pair are impacted further by the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over the region in July 2014, which leaves debris strewn over their property and further ratchets up tensions in the area.  RELATED: The Contenders International – Deadline’s Full Coverage “MH17 was very a shocking event for Ukraine, but after this shock we thought it would be a really symbolic event, because it was not so easy to ignore, and...

