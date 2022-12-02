ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PRAIRIE MERCANTILE 2022

Use tax fails for the thrid time in Ozark. What's next for the city?. Traffic concerns arise with Glendale High School student pick up line. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. U.S. Census Bureau lists Springfield as the poorest city in Missouri. Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake...
Based on household income and home values, Springfield is poorest city in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is known for having a low cost of living but is also known for having below-average wages. And while there are many ways to crunch different numbers relating to poverty levels in any particular area, news headlines across the state have been declaring “Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise” in referring to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey that shows the poorest city is... Springfield.
SHARE THE LIGHT

Firefighters battle a fire at Burger King in Ozark, Mo.

Vandals tag under-construction Springfield elementary school with antisemitic symbol

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools leaders say they replaced windows at an under-construction elementary school after vandals wrote hate speech symbols on them. It happened at York Elementary School at 2100 West Nichols Street. Over the weekend, vandals jumped the fence and spray-painted a swastika on a window...
Not much sun this week

Firefighters battle a fire at Burger King in Ozark, Mo. Firefighters battled a fire at the Burger King in Ozark on Monday morning.
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Two dogs found running together in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, our featured lost dog was found running loose with a friend. Someone found the female dog with a younger, tan hound mix and animal control says the two might be related. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “at the...
Drivers concerned about traffic at Glendale High School during pickup

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New concerns are arising about traffic overflow on S. Ingram Mill Road in Springfield and that it’s a problem during school pickup at Glendale High School. “Our issue tends to be at pickup in the afternoons,” said Principal Groves. “Glendale High has larger freshman and...
Attending the Branson Adoration Day Parade? Here are the traffic detours

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department has shared traffic detours and the parade route for those attending or who will be near the Annual Adoration Day Parade on Sunday. The parade starts in downtown Branson at 5:30 p.m. Here is the official parade route:. Below are the detours...
Railroad workers in the Ozarks felt more could have been done with new contract

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A railroad strike was sidelined after Congress intervened. Rail workers received increased pay, but many say they are upset about not having paid sick leave. ”If I’m sick now, I’m coming to work. You know, I don’t definitely want to get a coworker sick, but I’m...
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Saddlebrooke and Branson this week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson will start on Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9. According to...
Queen of Clean: Essential Oil Cleaner

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an essential oil cleaner recipe. 8– 12 drops of peppermint, spearmint, lemon, or orange essential oil. Pour all the ingredients into a 16-oz or larger spray bottle. Label shake well before each use. Spray and wipe with a microfiber cloth. This works on...
Female infant killed in two-car crash in Diggins, Mo.

DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - A female infant from Ava, Mo. has died after a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 60 in Diggins Monday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred when a Honda Civic attempted to make a left turn in front of a Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of State Highway A.

