PRAIRIE MERCANTILE 2022
Use tax fails for the thrid time in Ozark. What's next for the city?. Traffic concerns arise with Glendale High School student pick up line. KY3's Lauren Schwentker reports. U.S. Census Bureau lists Springfield as the poorest city in Missouri. Camdenton man charged in death of a motorcyclist on Lake...
SPONSORED: Help keep the lights on in the community with OACAC and Harry Cooper Supply Company
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Harry Cooper Supply Co. and OACAC are teaming up again to help keep the lights on in the community. Here’s how you can help!
Based on household income and home values, Springfield is poorest city in Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield is known for having a low cost of living but is also known for having below-average wages. And while there are many ways to crunch different numbers relating to poverty levels in any particular area, news headlines across the state have been declaring “Missouri’s poorest city may come as a surprise” in referring to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 American Community Survey that shows the poorest city is... Springfield.
SHARE THE LIGHT
Firefighters battle a fire at Burger King in Ozark, Mo.
Vandals tag under-construction Springfield elementary school with antisemitic symbol
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools leaders say they replaced windows at an under-construction elementary school after vandals wrote hate speech symbols on them. It happened at York Elementary School at 2100 West Nichols Street. Over the weekend, vandals jumped the fence and spray-painted a swastika on a window...
SPONSORED: Find the perfect gifts this holiday season at Prairie Mercantile in Lockwood
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Prairie Mercantile in Lockwood is a great place for your holiday shopping. Especially for those wanted to cash in on a great deal.
Winter weather prep event in Springfield Thursday
Arkansas Governor Hutchinson breaks ground on a new facility at North Arkansas College. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. Here's an essential oils cleaner recipe.
Not much sun this week
Firefighters battled a fire at the Burger King in Ozark on Monday morning.
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Two dogs found running together in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, our featured lost dog was found running loose with a friend. Someone found the female dog with a younger, tan hound mix and animal control says the two might be related. Shelter coordinator Josh Doss says, “at the...
ON YOUR SIDE: Springfield man says rental home infested with bugs and mold; city inspectors deem house blighted
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man says his rental home made him sick. It’s similar to a story we told you a few weeks ago, tenants of Family Home Solutions properties are turning to us for help. They say their complaints are being ignored. “I’m paying $700 a...
Drivers concerned about traffic at Glendale High School during pickup
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New concerns are arising about traffic overflow on S. Ingram Mill Road in Springfield and that it’s a problem during school pickup at Glendale High School. “Our issue tends to be at pickup in the afternoons,” said Principal Groves. “Glendale High has larger freshman and...
Two men charged with stealing and damaging C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Trailer; trailer stripped for parts
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two men have been charged with stealing and damaging an adoption trailer from C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue on November 19. Daniel J. Butts and Robert D. Hopkins are both charged with first-degree felony stealing and property damage. According to a press release, deputies with the Greene County...
Branson Police continue facial hair campaign through December for Taney County deputy family
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard of No Shave November, but the Branson Police Department is extending the popular facial hair campaign through December. According to a social media post, they have named it: DECEM-BEARD! (Get it? December + Beards...) But it’s more than growing out your facial hair,...
Attending the Branson Adoration Day Parade? Here are the traffic detours
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Police Department has shared traffic detours and the parade route for those attending or who will be near the Annual Adoration Day Parade on Sunday. The parade starts in downtown Branson at 5:30 p.m. Here is the official parade route:. Below are the detours...
Railroad workers in the Ozarks felt more could have been done with new contract
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A railroad strike was sidelined after Congress intervened. Rail workers received increased pay, but many say they are upset about not having paid sick leave. ”If I’m sick now, I’m coming to work. You know, I don’t definitely want to get a coworker sick, but I’m...
Police investigate deaths of 2 inside Springfield home |
Firefighters battle a fire at Burger King in Ozark, Mo. Firefighters battled a fire at the Burger King in Ozark on Monday morning.
MoDOT to close lanes on U.S. 65 between Saddlebrooke and Branson this week
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Travelers can expect traffic delays when traveling on U.S. Highway 65 between Ozark and Branson this week. Lane closures between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76 north of Branson will start on Monday, December 5 through Friday, December 9. According to...
Queen of Clean: Essential Oil Cleaner
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s an essential oil cleaner recipe. 8– 12 drops of peppermint, spearmint, lemon, or orange essential oil. Pour all the ingredients into a 16-oz or larger spray bottle. Label shake well before each use. Spray and wipe with a microfiber cloth. This works on...
Female infant killed in two-car crash in Diggins, Mo.
DIGGINS, Mo. (KY3) - A female infant from Ava, Mo. has died after a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 60 in Diggins Monday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred when a Honda Civic attempted to make a left turn in front of a Toyota Tacoma at the intersection of State Highway A.
