MotorAuthority

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander teased ahead of Feb. 8 debut

Toyota on Thursday provided the first look at a new three-row SUV currently in the works and destined for production in the U.S. The SUV has been confirmed as the Grand Highlander, and it's set to make its debut on Feb. 8 at the 2023 Chicago auto show. The Grand Highlander will likely go on sale later in 2023, as a 2024 model.
MotorBiscuit

How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Toyota RAV4 Cost?

Enjoy the pinnacle of 2023 Toyota RAV4 performance and premium features with a fully loaded model. To find out how much one costs, read more. The post How Much Does a Fully Loaded 2023 Toyota RAV4 Cost? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Jalopnik

Toyota Sees a Light at the End of the Tunnel

Toyota sees blue skies ahead, Carvana’s third-party sales are looking dicey, and GM wants in on that sweet sweet subscription revenue. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, December 2, 2022. 1st Gear: Toyota Forecasts Higher Sales For 2023. Car sales have slowly begun recovering from...
Carscoops

Toyota Hilux H2 Prototype Is Getting A Mirai-Sourced FCEV Powertrain

Toyota announced the development of a new Hilux prototype featuring a hydrogen fuel cell powertrain sourced from the second-gen Mirai. Toyota’s first FCEV pickup will be built in the UK in 2023, by a consortium of technical engineering partners, using funds from the UK Government. The project is part...
MotorBiscuit

Only 1 Feature Holds the 2023 Ram 1500 Back

The 2023 Ram 1500 still dominates with the most space and comfort. However, the Ram 1500 falls behind rivals in one important area. The post Only 1 Feature Holds the 2023 Ram 1500 Back appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
teslarati.com

First look inside the Tesla Semi Delivery event

Today is the Tesla Semi delivery event, and we have some of the first photos from the inside. Tesla will be delivering its all-electric Semi for the first time to PepsiCo and is expected to impact the trucking industry. The all-electric Class 8 truck is expected to have a 500-mile range when pulling an 81,000-pound load.
freightwaves.com

Navistar recalls more than 31,000 trucks for suspect fasteners

Navistar Inc. is recalling more than 31,000 trucks and buses across its lineup because improper heat treating on hex flange lock nuts could lead to the fasteners breaking, resulting in unstable steering and the increased possibility of a crash. The truck maker owned by Germany’s Traton Group, said it was...
MotorBiscuit

5 of the Cheapest Cars With 400 Horsepower

Finding a cheap car nowadays is tough, but finding one with 400 horsepower is tougher. Here are five examples that could point you in the right direction. The post 5 of the Cheapest Cars With 400 Horsepower appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
electrek.co

Navier shows off flying electric boat and claims ‘world’s longest range’

Electric boat manufacturer Navier is showing off the first flight of its Navier N30 hydrofoil electric boat along with a major unveiling event. Hydrofoils, which function similarly to airplane wings underwater, help lift boats above the surface. By carrying the hull out of the water, hydrofoils can help dramatically reduce the energy required, resulting in longer run times with less “fuel.” In the case of electric boats, that means significantly fewer batteries.
MotorBiscuit

A History of the Automatic Transmission

Here's a look at the historical uses of the automatic transmission as well as its presence in today's automotive market. The post A History of the Automatic Transmission appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
