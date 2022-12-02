Children unable to afford lunch in more than half of state schools, survey says

The number of children unable to afford lunch has risen in more than half of England’s state schools as the cost-of-living crisis pushes more families into poverty, new research suggests.

Some 52% of teachers responding to a survey commissioned by leading education charity the Sutton Trust said there was an increase in pupils going hungry in the autumn term.

The charity has criticised the Government for ignoring pleas to widen eligibility for free school meals in its November budget.

Responding to a survey of 6,200 state school teachers across England, 54% also said more children were being dropped off without warm clothing.

It’s a scandal that in one of the world’s richest countries growing numbers of children are going without basics such as food and warm clothing

Sir Peter Lampl, founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust

Senior leaders working in the most deprived schools were also more likely to say there were more pupils unable to afford lunch at 59% compared with 44% of those in the least deprived schools.

School deprivation was measured as per quartile of free school meal eligibility, with the most deprived defined as those with the highest percentage of pupils on the benefit.

This disparity indicates that children falling just outside of Free School Meals eligibility are increasingly going hungry, the charity said.

Families asking to be referred to a foodbank were also more commonly seen in the most deprived schools, where 27% of teachers said the number was growing compared with just 8% in the least deprived.

The charity criticised the Government for ignoring pleas to widen eligibility for free school meals in its November budget (Alamy/PA)

More than two thirds of teachers surveyed said the cost-of-living crisis is likely to increase the attainment gap between the most advantaged and least well-off pupils within their school.

The financial pressures also appear to be having an adverse effect in the classroom, where 74% of teachers say there is an increase in children being tired or unable to concentrate.

The charity said all survey responses have been weighted to represent the national teaching population, according to school funding and phase, along with teacher age, gender and level of seniority.

Sir Peter Lampl, founder and chairman of the Sutton Trust and chairman of the Education Endowment Foundation, said: “It’s a scandal that in one of the world’s richest countries growing numbers of children are going without basics such as food and warm clothing.

“More and more pupils in England’s most deprived schools are coming to school hungry and without warm clothing such as a coat. It’s a fact that children who arrive at school hungry have difficulty learning.

“Three quarters (74%) of state schoolteachers say they have seen an increase in pupils unable to concentrate or tired in class. Almost seven in ten (67%) have students with behaviour issues.

“ Teachers in the most deprived schools report that increasing numbers of children who are not eligible for Free School Meals are unable to afford lunch. More than two-thirds of teachers believe the cost-of-living crisis will increase the attainment gap between the less well-off and the most well-off pupils in their school.

“The facts are stark and shaming. Without radical intervention and increased provision for those who need it most, the cost-of-living crisis will produce a decline in social mobility, gravely endangering the long-cherished project of levelling up.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said earlier in November: “Over a third of pupils in England currently receive free school meals in education settings and we are investing up to £24 million in our national school breakfast programme, which provides free breakfasts to children in schools in disadvantaged areas.

“In addition, eight million of the most vulnerable households will get at least £1,200 of cost-of-living support this year on top of benefit from the energy price guarantee – meaning they will be eligible for support which exceeds the average rise in energy bills by hundreds of pounds.”

Reacting to the report, Dr Mary Bousted , joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said: “More and more people are being pulled into poverty by Government policies and it is children who are paying the price. Restrictive eligibility for free school meals has long meant that children have been going hungry and the cost-of-living crisis means that more and more families are struggling to make ends meet.

“The Government must rectify its decision not to widen access to free school meals and ensure that every child in primary school gets a hot, healthy meal every day.

Geoff Barton , general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, branded the figures “completely unacceptable” and said schools “desperately need” the Government to intervene.

“Schools see the impact of child poverty all the time and this dire situation has been made worse by the cost-of-living crisis,” he said.

“Poverty is hugely damaging to the wellbeing of the children affected and also affects their education as pupils who are cold and hungry are not in a fit state to learn.

“Schools desperately need the Government to do more to help these young people and their families. Sustained long-term action and investment is required, but an important step that the government can and should take right now is to extend the eligibility of free school meals to all families in receipt of universal credit. As well as being a lifeline for families, there is evidence to suggest that good diet in childhood improves behaviour and academic attainment in school and boosts lifetime productivity.”