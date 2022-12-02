ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nurse Lucy Letby tried to kill baby hours after making celebration banner, court told

By Lucy Skoulding
 4 days ago

Lucy Letby tried to kill a baby hours after she helped make a banner to mark the girl becoming 100 days old, a court heard.

The baby reached the milestone after she was born “very, very prematurely”, weighing only 535 grams.

Doctors at Wirral’s Arrowe Park Hospital gave the girl a 5 per cent chance of survival but she stabilised and months later was well enough to be transferred to the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Weeks later, on the evening of 6 September 2015, nursing staff on the neonatal unit, including Ms Letby, put up a party banner in celebration of the baby’s 100th day of life.

The infant’s parents joined in the celebrations as a cake was brought into the unit, Manchester Crown Court heard.

They later went home but received a call in the early hours of the next morning to say their daughter had vomited.

Medics noted the baby, referred to as Child G, had projectile vomited at about 2am and her abdomen appeared “purple and distended”.

Her oxygen levels dropped and she stopped breathing several times over the next few hours before she responded to breathing support on ventilation.

The Crown says Ms Letby overfed Child G with milk through a nasogastric tube or injected air into the same tube.

On the afternoon of 7 September she messaged an on-duty colleague, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, to ask if Child G was going to be transferred from the Countess of Chester.

The colleague said the girl was “improving a bit now” but noted that her leg and arm “both went white”.

Ms Letby replied: “Not well at all, is she. Poor parents.”

She later messaged: “How are parents?”

The colleague said: “Devastated but determined she’ll get through ‘as always’. Thought that if she got to 100 then they would feel confident she’d be fine.”

Ms Letby said: “Awful isn’t it. We’d all been sat at desk at start of the shift making banner.”

The defendant later told her colleague: “Needs to go out.”

The colleague replied: “Too sick to move.”

Ms Letby said: “Oh no. Any idea what’s caused it?”

The colleague said: “Nope. Just seems to be a circ (circulatory) collapse, chest seems clear.”

Ms Letby responded: “Hmmm. What can cause that? Is it that she’s been an extreme prem who had long term inotrope and vent dependency and now she’s older and doing more for herself and it just takes a little bug or something to tip her over as no reserves and chronic lung etc.”

Her fellow nurse said: “We are going with sepsis...and yes to no reserves, she looks grim.”

The court heard that Ms Letby visited the unit briefly later that evening.

She later messaged her colleague - who had finished her shift - saying: “She looks awful doesn’t she.”

Her colleague replied: “Yeah. Going to APH (Arrowe Park Hospital) ...So no better. Damn. I have a bad feeling. At least they know APH.”

Ms Letby said: “Not looking good but yes least going to where she is known. Just hope they get here there.”

Her colleague said: “Hmmmmm not sure they will.”

Ms Letby said: “On today of all days.”

Her colleague replied: “Yup poor parents.”

Ms Letby said: “Yeah she’s declining bit by bit.”

Child G was transferred at 3am on 8 September to Arrowe Park, where she recovered and was moved back to the Countess of Chester more than a week later, the court heard.

The Crown says Ms Letby made two more attempts to murder Child G on 21 September

Jurors were told Child G now has quadriplegic cerebral palsy and requires round-the-clock care.

In a statement read to the court, Child G’s mother recalled an occasion when Ms Letby told her to wait in the parents’ room while she took her daughter’s bloods.

She left for a coffee, she said, but decided to return early and was greeted by her daughter “freaking out and screaming”.

The mother said: “She (Child G) looked so puzzled. Lucy was with another member of staff, trying to calm her down. They let me hold her in the end because that is what calmed her down - cuddles.”

Recalling the birth, she said: “She was only 1lbs 2oz, just a little tiny thing - fighting. During her time at Arrowe Park we had something like five discussions with doctors about her not making it. But she showed the doctors she was a fighter.

“She was seven weeks old when I was finally allowed to hold her for the first time. I remember the day my daughter was moved to HDU (high dependency unit) because she was smiling and really alert with the nurses. I would read to her and sing to her. I noticed a change in her getting stronger at Arrowe Park.

“At 12 weeks old they said she was doing so well that she could go to Chester. She was nearly full term when she got to the Countess. She was about 35 weeks and weighed 4lbs.

“She was there for two weeks and then turned 100 days. The nurses did a banner and a cake. I remember it was Lucy looking after her that day.

“The hospital then phoned to tell us (Child G) had vomited. We were told she was OK but when we got there she was in intensive care with all the machines. It was such a shock she looked like she was going to die.”

Child G’s father said he and his wife noticed “something had changed” after the vomiting incident.

He said: “When she was in the incubator at the Countess before the vomit, I would speak to her and she would smile react to my voice. Once she had vomited she seemed different and didn’t respond to my voice any more.”

Child G was discharged in November 2015 but a MRI scan at the age of two-and-half-years old showed the “true extent of her brain damage”, he said.

He said Child G is also visually impaired and that her life expectancy is not known.

Ms Letby, originally from Hereford, denies murdering seven babies and the attempted murders of 10 others between June 2015 and June 2016.

The trial continues.

The Independent

Mother who left her baby to die when she went shopping sold dead child’s clothes on Facebook

A mother who left her baby to die at home when she went shopping later sold her dead child’s clothes on Facebook, it has emerged.Stacey Davis, 35, left one-year-old Ethan in his cot for two hours in 27C with a fractured skull.She was jailed last week at Salisbury Crown Court having previously admitted a charge of child cruelty.It has now emerged that following Ethan’s death in 2018, Davis listed his possessions for sale on social media. Among them was a ‘Little Man’s Savings’ money box for £5.Davis also sold a bundle of baby clothes aged 3-6 months, tiny baby clothing...
The Independent

Neighbour’s shock at finding shooting and acid attack victim dead in Wigan street

A man has spoken of his “shock” after he discovered the body of his neighbour dumped on the street outside his home having been shot and doused in acid.The body of Liam Smith, 38, was discovered covered in a “potentially hazardous” substance on 24 November in Shevington, a suburb of Wigan, prompting police to issue a warning to the public.Greater Manchester Police later said they believed Mr Smith was the subject of “a fatal gunshot wound and an acid attack”.According to the Manchester Evening News (MEN), Mr Smith’s body was found opposite the home of 81-year-old Trevor Anders.Mr Anders...
The Independent

Boy, 16, released on bail after girl dies having taken drug

A 16-year-old boy who was arrested after a girl of the same age died having taken an unknown substance at a Devon nightclub has been released on bail.Police had held the teenager on suspicion of supplying a class A drug, such as ecstasy or LSD, in pill form.Officers went to the Move in Exeter at about 12.30am on Saturday after the girl fell ill, Devon and Cornwall Police said.She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital and medical staff later said she had died.Her next-of-kin have been told of her death and are being supported, the force said.I urge...
The Independent

Teenager arrested as girl, 16, dies after taking drug at Exeter nightclub

A teenager has been arrested after a 16-year-old girl died after taking a drug containing an unknown substance at a nightclub in Exeter.Police were called by paramedics to Move nightclub at about 12.30am on Saturday over concerns for the girl. She was taken to the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital but later died.It is understood the girl took a pill, thought to be a class A drug such as ecstasy or LSD.Devon and Cornwall Police said a number of teenagers are thought to have taken the tablets containing unknown substances and officers appealed for anyone who has also been affected...
The Independent

Third teenager charged over murders of two 16-year-old boys a mile apart

A third teenager has been charged over the murders of two 16-year-old boys a mile apart in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.Kearne Solanke was stabbed in Titmuss Avenue, Thamesmead, and Charlie Bartolo was found with stab wounds in Sewell Road, Abbey Wood, on Saturday November 26.The Met had been called at about 5.10pm to reports that people had been injured at both locations and both youths were pronounced dead.Hussain Bah, 18, of south-east London, was arrested on Friday and appeared at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Saturday charged with the murders.He was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on December 6, the Met said.Two other teenagers, aged 15 and 16, attended Bexley Magistrates’ Court on Friday, both also accused of killing the two boys.The pair were remanded in custody and are also due to appear at the Old Bailey on December 6. Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
The Independent

Former tenant of Idaho murders house tells why surviving roommates may not have heard killings

A former tenant of the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally stabbed to death has given insight into why two surviving roommates might have not heard the attack. Moscow Police’s announcement early in the investigation into the slayings of Xana Kernodle, Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen that two roommates had been in the home during the violent murders but were not “necessarily considered witnesses” raised questions about how they were seemingly able to sleep through it. The victims, whose bodies were found on the second and third floors of the residence at 1122 King...
Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
The Independent

Tanner Lynn Horner: Everything we know about FedEx driver accused of murdering Athena Strand

A FedEx contract driver has allegedly confessed to the abduction and murder of missing 7-year-old Athena Strand, authorities in Texas say.Athena disappeared from her home in Paradise, north Texas, on Wednesday, 30 November.Hundreds of law enforcement officers, family and volunteers spent two days canvassing homes and searching rugged terrain in the area for the missing first grader. On Friday, authorities announced they had taken a FedEx delivery driver into custody who had been at Athena’s home at the time of her disappearance.Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that the driver, 31-year-old Tanner Lynn Horner, had allegedly confessed to her...
The Independent

Father of Idaho victim says daughter may have been prime target and ‘means of death’ don’t all match

The grieving father of one of the four slain University of Idaho students said his daughter and her best friend may have been prime target as the perpetrators 'chose to go upstairs' where they were sleeping.Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death in their off-campus home in Moscow on 13 November. Three weeks later, the police are yet to name a suspect.Steven Goncalves, father of 21-year-old Kaylee, said that the suspect went upstairs where his daughter and her best friend Mogen, 21, were sleeping on the same bed on the top floor, which...
The Independent

Tanner Horner’s neighbours react as he’s accused of murdering Athena Strand in ‘crime of opportunity’

Neighbours of a suspect accused of abducting and killing seven-year-old Athena Strand have shared their shock and horror at the news. Authorities announced on Friday that FedEx delivery driver Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was taken into custody for the murder of Athena, who went missing from her home in Paradise, Texas, on 30 November. Wise County sheriff Lane Akin told reporters that Mr Horner confessed to killing Athena within an hour of her abduction. Speaking to the Forth Worth Star-Telegram, neighbours of Mr Horner said that he lived with his grandmother and mother in the west Fort Worth neighbourhood...
The Independent

Coyote drags 2-year-old just seconds after she’s taken out of car seat in ambush captured on video

A coyote ambushed a two-year-old girl moments after she had been taken out of a car seat, in a brazen attack outside her Los Angeles home.Surveillance footage captured the moment the coyote grabbed the toddler in its jaws and dragged the child several metres across the sidewalk, before her father Ariel Eliyahuo charged at the animal and chased it away.Mr Eliyahuo told KTLA he and wife Shira just arrived at their Woodland Hills home after taking the child to pre-school when he set her down next to the car.He heard the child screaming for help and initially thought she...
The Independent

Mother confronts Ohio police officer after he high-fives Proud Boys outside drag storytime event

A school in Columbus, Ohio cancelled a drag queen storytime event after armed right-wing extremists intimidated the organisers. During the event, a police officer greeted the protesters, prompting a mother to ask him why he was so cordial with the group.The protest played out semi-live over social media, including the video of the mother confronting the police officer.Columbus Police Sergeant Steven Dyer, who greeted the men, was asked on camera why he greeted the Proud Boys, and he said he did so "to build relationships."The woman asking him the question responded by asking "with fascists?"He insisted he was not supporting...
The Independent

Idaho murders: Two flatmates who survived stabbing frenzy break their silence

Two University of Idaho students who survived a quadruple homicide at their Moscow home shared memories of their slain friends in their first public statements since the murders. Dylan Mortenson and Bethany Funke were asleep on the first floor of their Moscow, Idaho, student rental house when their three roommates Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Xana Kernodle, along with Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, were stabbed to death on 13 November.At a memorial held in Post Falls, Idaho, on Friday, a youth pastor from Real Life Ministries shared a letter written by Ms Mortenson, according to the Idaho Statesman. She...
The Independent

Girl, 11, has bones broken in ‘shocking and sustained’ dog attack as she walked to school

An 11-year-old girl has been left with serious injuries - including broken bones - after being attacked by a dog on her way to school. The child was taken to hospital after what has been called a “shocking and sustained attack” in east London.Officers are looking for the owner of the dogs, who fled the scene before police arrived. They have released footage of the man they wish to identify, in which he can be seen walking down the street with two dogs.The attack on the 11-year-old schoolgirl took place in Stepney Green in Tower Hamlets in late September....
The Independent

Identical twins win $1.5m payout after being wrongly accused of cheating

Identical twins Kayla and Kellie Bingham have been awarded a $1.5m payout after clearing their names six years after being accused of cheating in college tests.The sisters were attending the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) in 2016 when the accusations were first made.Now, in a defamation case brought against MUSC, a jury decided in favour of the Binghams and awarded the damages as compensation for the torment they faced.The saga began in May 2016 when the twins, daughters of former South Carolina Republican state Representative Kenny Bingham, were assigned seats at the same table during an exam, Kellie...
The Independent

CCTV captures dog moments before it mauled 11-year-old girl as she walked to school

Police have released CCTV footage of the owner of a dog who mauled an 11-year-old girl on her way to school in a renewed bid to track him down.CCTV filmed on September 28 captures the child walking in London’s Tower Hamlets on her way to school a passed a man walking two dogs passes her.One of the animals lunged at her and bit her repeatedly on the hand and arm.A passing taxi driver intervened to free the victim from the dog’s grip before she was taken hospital with broken bones.The dog owner left the scene in Stepney Green before police arrived.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Balenciaga store in London vandalised after controversial teddy bear adCCTV captures murderer Mark Brown collecting victim’s prescriptions to cover tracksMoment lions escape from enclosure at Australian zoo
The Independent

Woman diagnosed with dementia aged 57 reveals early signs everyone should know

A mother-of-two who was given the “devastating” news that she has Alzheimer’s at the age of 57 wants to encourage others who have similar symptoms to push for a diagnosis, as she has since realised that “life can be rich” despite the new challenges she now faces.Jude Thorp, 59, who lives in Oxford, said she first started noticing changes in her cognitive abilities when she was working at The National Theatre in 2016.Jude had extensive experience and loved her job, but she was struggling to complete easy tasks.“I was not really playing my best game the last time I...
The Independent

Idaho murders – live: Victim’s boyfriend breaks silence as details of Kaylee Goncalves’ stalker claim revealed

Police investigating the brutal murders of four University of Idaho students have released new details about the claim that victim Kaylee Goncalves may have had a stalker. In mid-October, an incident involving two men unfolded at a local business where one of the men appeared to follow Goncalves inside the establishment and as she left to walk to her car, Moscow Police said on Monday.Neither of the men appeared to make contact with the 21-year-old and it was believed to be an isolated incident – with no evidence they are connected to the murders.Officials said the incident “may have...
The Independent

Chilling song lyrics penned by FedEx driver accused of Athena Strand’s murder revealed

Chilling song lyrics penned by the FedEx driver and aspiring musician accused of murdering seven-year-old Athena Strand have come to light, including the foreboding line “sometimes I hear her cries”.Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, is accused of snatching little Athena from her home in Paradise, Texas, before killing her and dumping her body in a ditch about six miles away.Police said that he confessed to the heinous crime and is being held on charges of capital murder and kidnapping.Following his arrest, the aspiring musician’s dark song lyrics and disturbing social media posts have emerged.In one Instagram post from December 2014,...
The Independent

