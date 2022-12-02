ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mel B calls James Corden one of the ‘biggest d***heads in showbiz’

By Jacob Stolworthy
 4 days ago

Mel B has named James Corden as “the biggest d***head celebrity” she’s ever met, claiming he’s “not very nice”.

The singer made the claim during an appearance on Channel 4 entertainment series The Big Narstie Show .

She also jokingly called out one of her Spice Girls bandmates, much to the surprise of the presenters.

When co-host Mo Gilligan asked her: “Who is the biggest d***head celebrity you’ve ever met?”, she did not hold back with her response.

“So, there’s a few,” she said, before reeling off: “James Corden, Geri Halliwell... and me.”

Gilligan replied; “But Geri – she’s your bandmate,” to which Mel B said: “I know. I love her to bits but she’s really f***ing annoying.”

The host then asked Mel B what James Corden had done to earn the label, and the singer explained: “I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting.

“We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice.”

Corden delined to comment upon request from The Independent .

While Mel B didn’t go into specifics, this is not the first time Corden’s behaviour has been thrown into question.

Earlier this year, restaurant owner Keith McNally described Corden as “a tiny cretin of a man” for allegedly making nasty comments and demands of his workers at Balthazar on two occasions.

In an Instagram post, he declared he had “86’d” the comedian from his restaurant and Corden was no longer welcome there.

Corden, who previously said he had done “nothing wrong” , later admitted that he made “a rude, rude comment”, adding that “it was never my intention” to upset the staff.

McNally lifted the ban following Corden’s apology on The Late Late Show , which he will be leaving in 2023. As well as his US talk show, Corden can currently be seen in TV series Mammals .

The Big Narstie Show is on Channel 4 tonight (2 December) at 11:05pm.

‘I wanted to hug her and make it stop’: Kate Winslet on making the devastating drama I Am Ruth with her daughter

Kate Winslet had to fight every ounce of maternal instinct in her body on the set of her latest project, I Am Ruth. In the feature-length Channel 4 drama, Winslet and her real-life daughter, Mia Threapleton, star as a mother and her child caught in the cold, lonely grip of a mental health crisis. “There were moments when I would look at Mia and go, ‘Oh my god, she’s doing it. She’s really doing it.’ And I wanted to hug her and make it stop,” Winslet told press at the event’s launch last week, blinking back tears as she recalled...
‘Her stylist doesn’t understand the internet’: Fans edit Kate Middleton’s ‘green screen’ dress from Earthshot Prize

The Duchess of Cambridge has fallen foul of the internet as a result of her choice of dress for Friday night’s Earthshot Prize.The ceremony took place at the MGM Music Hall in Boston on 2 December and celebrated the Duke of Cambridge’s environmental charity of the same name. For the “green carpet”, Kate chose to wear a suitably green gown that featured an off-shoulder neckline and a slim fit.The Sabina Maxi Dress, as it’s called, is from Solace London and retails at $525 (£427). However, according to The Daily Mail, Kate made the sustainable decision to rent the dress...
Adam Sandler says he stopped reading film critics after seeing the reviews of this one film

Adam Sandler has said that he stopped reading reviews after the harsh criticism of Billy Madison.The actor opened up about his views on film critics during a recent Netflix conversation for his recent movie Hustle.Sandler, 56, said that he stopped paying attention to reviews after his 1995 comedy Bill Madison was torn apart by film critics.Although the comedy – which Sandler co-wrote with Tim Herlily – is generally recognised to be a staple in the actor’s body of work, he recalled that 90 per cent of film critics called it “garbage” when it was released.“When I was 17 and...
James Cameron says he thinks Kate Winslet was ‘traumatised’ by Titanic

James Cameron has said he thinks Kate Winslet was a “bit traumatised” after filming Titanic.Winslet starred as Rose opposite Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack in Cameron’s 1997 hit blockbuster. She was 22 years old at the time.The actor and director are reuniting for the much-anticipated sequel to his 2009 film Avatar, which is due out later this month. The reunion comes as somewhat of a surprise given that at the time of Titanic, Winslet expressed hesitance over working with Cameron again.Speaking to Radio Times, Cameron reflected on shooting Titanic with Winslet, stating: “I think Kate came out of Titanic a bit...
Bill Burr: Clip of comedian roasting Kanye West resurfaces after rapper’s shocking Hitler comments

A clip showing Bill Burr roasting Kanye West has resurfaced in the wake of the rapper’s shocking Hitler claims.The rapper made widely criticised comments expressing admiration for Adolf Hitler during an interview with Alex Jones earlier this week.“Well, I see good things about Hitler,” he said on the show, later adding that he had a ‘fetish” for the Nazi leader.When Jones said that West does not like Nazis or Hitler, the rapper replied: “I like Hitler.”West has been condemnded his comments, and was suspended on Twitter. after sharing the antisemitic image of the Nazi sign over the Star of...
Matt Hancock says telling his ex-wife about affair with Gina Coladangelo was ‘the worst conversation of my life’

Matt Hancock has said that telling his ex-wife Martha Hoyer Millar about his affair before it was publicised was the “worst conversation” he has had in his life.The former health secretary, who resigned after his affair with aide Gina Coladangelo became public, recalled the aftermath that followed after he was told that details of the extramarital relationship would be published in The Sun. Photographs of Hancock embracing Coladangelo in their workplace at a time when social distancing guidelines were still in place caused huge uproar as people accused him of breaking his own rules.In a series of “pandemic diaries”...
Alicia Witt shows off her growing hair following cancer treatments: ‘I’m honestly feeling pretty elated’

Alicia Witt has shared some photos of her growing hair after completing rounds of chemotherapy for her breast cancer battle.The 47-year-old actor took to Instagram on Saturday to share images of her red hair. In the caption, she noted that she posted these pictures to “resonate” with others who have cancer and “have gone through the same” experience. She went on to describe why she kept her hair hidden during treatments.“I’m honestly feeling pretty elated about the state of my hair right now,” she wrote. “When I completed my treatment for breast disease back in March, I had worn ...
Jenna Ortega: Wednesday star sparks debate among Marvel fans after being ‘ruled out’ of MCU role

Marvel fans have been debating whether Jenna Ortega would be eligible for a future role in the popular superhero franchise.The 20-year-old actor is currently experiencing a surge in popularity following the release of the Netflix series Wednesday.While Marvel has been known for signing many of Hollywood’s most promising young actors onto big recurring roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) – including Florence Pugh, Will Poulter and Hailee Steinfeld – some have pointed out that Ortega may never get the chance.This is because she has in fact already appeared in the MCU as a child, playing a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it role...
Claire Foy speaks about her much-loved surprise cameo in The Crown season five

Claire Foy has spoken about her much-loved cameo in The Crown season five.The actor played Queen Elizabeth II in seasons one and two of Netflix’s hit period drama. The role was then taken over by Olivia Colman in 2019, and then Imelda Staunton this year.Fans, however, were thrilled to see Foy, 38, reprise her role in a surprise appearance in the recently released fifth season of the series.Foy earned two Emmy awards for her performance as the Queen, one of which was for her guest appearance in season four of the series.Many viewers are convinced she will receive another...
Royals to unite at Kate’s carol concert on day of Harry and Meghan series finale

The royal family will put on a united front at the Princess of Wales’s carol concert on the day the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s final Netflix episodes air.The King, Queen Consort, Prince of Wales, Kate and other family members will be out in force in public to support the princess’s Together At Christmas festive celebration at Westminster Abbey on December 15.The royals will be bracing themselves for bombshells when Harry and Meghan’s six-part docuseries premieres this Thursday with the first three episodes, with the last three coinciding with Kate’s Christmas service next week.In a trailer released on Monday, Harry...
Joe Biden pokes fun at George Clooney’s marriage in Kennedy Center Honors speech

President Joe Biden celebrated George Clooney at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, but not without cracking a joke about the actor’s marriage to wife Amal Clooney.The Oscar winner was honoured by the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on 4 December for his lifetime achievements in acting, directing, producing and his work as a human rights activist.Prior to the ceremony, President Joe Biden hosted the honorees at the White House where he poked fun at the Ocean’s Eleven star’s marriage to human rights lawyer, Amal Clooney. “Tonight, we celebrate a truly exceptional…group of artists who...
Fans praise Jonah Hill for mental health documentary: ‘This movie will save lives’

Jonah Hill fans are praising the actor for his mental health Netflix documentary Stutz. In the documentary – which was releaed on 14 November – the Superbad star interviews his longtime therapist, Phil Stutz, who shares tools for coping with mental health struggles. The 38-year-old, who directed Stutz himself, opens up about his own experiences. Meanwhile, Stutz provides actionable advice and techniques for viewers. Fans have called the informative documentary “life-changing” and a must-see for anyone struggling with mental health issues. One person tweeted: “Stutz on Netflix [is] life-changing. I feel so empowered now. Jonah Hill I love you...
James McAvoy says he will no longer participate in Oscar campaigns because it made him feel ‘cheap’

James McAvoy has said he refuses to participate in Oscar campaigns because doing so in the past made him feel “cheap”.During awards seasons, stars of films are expected to spend time socialising with members of the Academy in order to hopefully secure nominations for themselves and their films.Oscars campaigns are an accepted part of awards season for most actors and filmmakers. McAvoy, however, has opened up on his decision not to participate in the self-promotion.In a new interview with GQ, the actor said that he had refused to campaign for an Oscar nomination for his role opposite Keira Knightly in...
Prince Harry speaks of ‘pain and suffering’ women marrying into the Royal family face in new Netflix trailer

Prince Harry is heard speaking of the “pain and suffering” that women marrying into the royal family face in a new, full trailer for an upcoming documentary series on Netflix.The series, Harry & Meghan, is due to be released in two volumes on December 8 and 15 and will reveal what goes on “behind closed doors”.In it, Prince Harry said that “nobody knows the full truth”, and that he didn’t want “history to repeat itself”, over images of Princess Diana.The newest trailer comes days after the first glimpse into the documentary.Sign up for newsletters. Read More Harry and Meghan’s docuseries set to premiere in early DecemberKeke Palmer addresses pregnancy rumours during Saturday Night Live monologueBill Burr comparing Kanye West to Hitler resurfaces after rapper’s shocking comments
John Travolta and Kelsey Grammer lead tributes to Kirstie Alley as she dies of cancer aged 71

John Travolta, Jamie Lee Curtis, and numerous other celebrities have paid tribute to Cheers star Kirstie Alley following her death from cancer at age 71."Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," said Mr Travolta, who starred with Ms Alley in the Look Who's Talking films and remained a close friend. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."Ms Alley’s Cheers costar Kelsey Grammer likewise told Variety: "I always believed grief for a public figure is a private matter, but I will say I loved her."Jamie Lee Curtis, who worked with Ms...
Emancipation producer apologises after backlash to showing slavery artefact at red carpet

Joey McFarland, a producer of the film Emancipation, has apologised after showing a real photo of an enslaved man at the red carpet premiere. In the Antoine Fuqua-directed historical film, Will Smith plays a man named Peter, who battles through the wild terrain of Louisiana to escape enslavement.Smith’s character was inspired by a memorable photo of an enslaved man commonly called “Whipped Peter”, which shows his back marked with keloid scars having suffered brutal whippings from enslavers. At the premiere event for Emancipation last week, McFarland showed the original 1863 photograph of Whipped Peter to the press, telling Variety:...
Kate Winslet says mother’s struggle to pay £17k energy bill ‘destroyed’ her: ‘I just couldn’t let that happen’

Kate Winslet said the story of a woman who was facing a £17,000 energy bill simply to keep her daughter alive “absolutely destroyed” her, with the Oscar-winning star feeling she had no other option but to help.Carolynne Hunter’s 12-year-old daughter Freya, the youngest of four children, has severe complex health problems and disabilities, is non-verbal and blind and requires full-time oxygen and at-home nursing care.The Titanic star, 47, told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg she felt she had to do something when she heard Hunter was “going to have to put her child into care because she could...
Cheers and Celebrity Big Brother star Kirstie Alley dies from cancer at 71

US actress Kirstie Alley has died from cancer at the age of 71, according to her family.A statement posted on social media through her official accounts described her as a “incredible, fierce and loving mother”.Alley was surrounded by her closest family members, the statement said.As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmotherFamily of Kirstie AlleyShe was best known for her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in the NBC sitcom Cheers from 1987 to 1993, and received both an Emmy Award and a Golden Globe for the role in 1991.In 2018 she participated...
