thesource.com

Floyd Mayweather Offers 2 Billion ‘Outright’ To Purchase NBA Team

Floyd “Money” Mayweather is interested in purchasing an NBA basketball team. The boxing legend has been offering undisclosed NBA franchises up to $2 billion dollars for “outright” purchases. Mayweather, 45, revealed his plans along with a business partner Brent Johnson at a speaking engagement on Saturday....
Turnto10.com

NFL flexes 6-6 Patriots out of prime-time slot

(WJAR) — On Monday, the New England Patriots found themselves at the bottom of the AFC East and flexed out of an upcoming prime-time game. The NFL has flexed the Patriots’ Dec. 18 game against the Las Vegas Raiders from "Sunday Night Football" on NBC 10 to a 4:05 p.m. start on Fox.

