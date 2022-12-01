Opinion: San Diego County's fentanyl crisis needs attention from federal, state and local officials

A homeless individual smokes fentanyl inside a tent in May at an encampment in San Diego. (Nelvin C. Cepeda / U-T)

If and when the fentanyl epidemic finally crests and recedes, historians will look back in amazement at how long it took government at all levels to ramp up a response to the deadliest drug crisis in U.S. history. In 2010, government data showed 21,089 overdose deaths in the nation. In 2021, the total was five times higher at about 107,000 , with the soaring total “largely attributable” to fentanyl, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The assumptions of a decade ago — that this was mostly a problem in depressed rural areas in the Rust Belt — have long since given way to a recognition that it is a nationwide disaster. In 2021, 812 San Diego County residents died from overdoses.

Against this backdrop, it’s always going to be tempting to look at local government responses and say, “What took you so long?” But while San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria — who this week declared a fentanyl emergency — county supervisors and county District Attorney Summer Stephan have vowed to strengthen enforcement and increase awareness of fentanyl’s danger, they have also made needed remarks about the failure of the state and national governments to do more to stop the drug’s manufacturing, distribution and sale. Gloria intends to lobby the Legislature and the Newsom administration to strengthen penalties for trafficking fentanyl and selling it near schools. Stephan wants new laws that provide more “tools to investigate and prosecute illegal drug dealers.” But perhaps the most obvious fix to is at the federal level. It’s stunning that illicit fentanyl is not classified as a Schedule 1 drug, the category used for the most dangerous drugs. This change can be done carefully so as to not deprive patients from using pharmaceutical fentanyl to legitimately deal with chronic pain.

Still, the easiest way to reduce overdose deaths is to make Narcan — the drug that quickly reverses opioids’ worst effects — as ubiquitous as possible. Local officials don’t need any permissions to do so.

