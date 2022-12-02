ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Bros. Discovery Promotes David Decker to Oversee Content Sales

By J. Clara Chan
 4 days ago
Warner Bros. Discovery has promoted David Decker to oversee content sales as the role’s existing executive, Jim Wuthrich, is set to step down at the end of the year, the company said on Thursday.

Decker will be responsible for the North American licensing and distribution of all WBD-produced film, TV and digital content to third-party platforms. In his role as president of content sales, Decker will also lead direct-to-consumer digital and physical retail sales. He begins on Jan. 2 and will report up to Bruce Campbell, WBD’s chief revenue and strategy officer.

The executive most recently served as WBD’s evp content licensing, where he was involved with distribution deals that brought programming like The Jennifer Hudson Show to local U.S. TV stations, according to the company. Past positions have also included evp of business and legal affairs for Telepictures Productions, where Decker managed business operations for the syndication production division of Warner Bros. on series like The Ellen DeGeneres Show and TMZ .

“Warner Bros. Discovery has the best content in the world, and it’s both humbling and exciting to be leading the division that brings those films and television shows into the homes and onto the screens of millions across North America,” Decker said in a statement. “I am energized to work with our great teams and amazing partners to drive value for our customers and company.”

Decker will succeed Wuthrich, who is departing WBD after a 24-year career with the company. During that time, Wuthrich helped develop and grow Warner Bros.’ in-home entertainment strategy, which included leading a team that determined the SVOD windowing strategy for films after they left theaters.

“Jim brought tremendous value and industry-defining strategy to Warner Bros.,” Campbell said. “It is truly remarkable, and we thank him for that.”

