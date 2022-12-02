ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Weber Bus, Inc. grateful for relationship with the Kirksville School District

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Weber Bus, Inc. in Kirksville announced last week that they are ending their bus service next year. This will end their 88-year relationship with the Kirksville School District. Shannon Weber, the secretary/treasurer for Weber Bus, Inc., told KTVO that he and his family are grateful for...
Missouri Livestock Symposium wraps up final day in Kirksville

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — The Missouri Livestock Symposium wrapped up its final day at William Matthew Middle School in Kirksville on Saturday. The two-day event is a big draw to the community with people visiting the area from at least 10 different states. The symposium hosted the largest agricultural-based trade...
2 performing members and 1 alternate from Kirksville High make All-State Band

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Students from around the State of Missouri were in Columbia on Saturday for the All-State Band auditions. With over 1,250 auditions for 150 musicians to perform in the All-State band, jazz band, and orchestra wind and percussion players, stakes were high for all. The Kirksville R-III...
Victoria Carrol Lloyd, 78 of Kirksville, Mo., Ruschmeier Funeral Home

Victoria Carrol Lloyd, 78 years old, of Kirksville, MO, passed away Sunday, December 4th, 2022 in Kirksville, MO. Vicki was born June 19, 1944 in Long Beach, CA to Aubrey, Sr. and Alma (May) Pickle. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Scott Pickle. Vicki is survived...
Larry Dale Findling, 55, of Kirksville, Mo., Travis-Noe Funeral Home

Larry Dale Findling, 55, of Kirksville, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, December 3, 2022. The son of Donnie Dee and Mary Elizabeth (Hodge) Findling, he was born January 2, 1967 in Kirksville, Missouri. Larry is survived by his mother, Mary Findling of Kirksville, MO, and his sister and brother-in-law, Joyce...
Bomb-like device taped to front of northeast Missouri sheriff's office

KAHOKA, Mo. — A Heartland man is accused of attaching a device that looked like a bomb to the front of a northeast Missouri sheriff's office. It happened last Thursday morning at the Clark County Sheriff's Office in Kahoka. The suspect is Jacob Ryan McFarland, 27, of Kahoka. According...
Kirksville woman taken to hospital after being trapped under van

Kirksville, Mo. — A Kirksville woman was taken to the hospital Monday evening after being trapped under a van. According to the Kirksville Police Department, it happened at 6:20 p.m. at 1416 South Downing Street in Kirksville. Police told KTVO 34-year-old Kirksville resident, Cynthia Davis, was underneath her van...

