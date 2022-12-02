ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Horry County (SC) Fire Rescue Takes Delivery of Five New Engines

Recently, Horry County Government received shipment of five new identical Pierce fire engines for Horry County Fire Rescue. In the coming days and weeks, Fleet Services will be finalizing preparations for these new engines, so they can be sent out to their new homes across Horry County.
wpde.com

New details released in Florence mobile home park shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Additional details have been released in a shooting at the Southern Pines mobile home park in Florence that happened last week. On Nov. 30, around 5:43 p.m. a deputy responded to 3225 South Dingle Drive in reference to a gunshot victim, according to an incident report from the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
wpde.com

Man hit woman multiple times, pointed gun at man in Horry County: Police

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man was charged after officers responded to Highway 348 near Loris in reference to a family disturbance on Dec. 2. Jaqutez Naquan Boyd, 29, is charged with assault and battery second-degree and pointing and presenting firearms at a person. Police said a victim...
wpde.com

Crews to fix flooding problems near several streets in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The City of Florence is set to start a stormwater capital improvement program that will include heavy cleaning and debris removal of approximately 11,000 linear feet of existing storm drain line near Malden Drive, Saint Anthony Avenue, Sandhurst Drive and Waccamaw Drive. “Flooding has been...
WMBF

NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash on Highway 31 early Sunday, according to officials. LCpl. Nick Pye said the crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Water Tower Road when a 2013 GMC pickup truck heading north on the highway struck a pedestrian.
myhorrynews.com

Conway man found dead in Longs; Horry County police open homicide investigation

Horry County police are conducting a homicide investigation into the Saturday evening death of a 24-year-old man in Longs, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office and a police report. Police responded to an area near 504 Sandridge Loop in Longs around 8:30 p.m. in reference to a death investigation...
WBTW News13

First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
wpde.com

NMB City Council tables discussion for ordinance to ban bicycles on beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach City Council was set to discuss an ordinance about bicycles on the beach but it was pushed back. The ordinance proposes banning bicycles on public beaches during the summer between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. NEW: Huge economic development announcement...
WBTW News13

SLED: Lake City man charged in South Carolina shooting involving police officer

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake City man faces several charges following an officer-involved shooting, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. SLED said Darrell Lee Williams, 37, was charged with seven counts of first-degree degree assault and battery; possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony; and use […]
wpde.com

Community supports Pawleys Island 'Stick Man' after being severely burned in fire accident

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WPDE) — The workshop where Thomas Williams spends countless hours sculpting one-of-a-kind pieces of art has pieces of wood laying dormant in a pile. “I let the wood speak to me and every stick I touch I’m telling you it’s prayed for. Now I ain't gonna tell you it’ll open the red sea but I can tell you all of my sticks are blessed," explained Mr. Williams.
wpde.com

Santa for seniors: Meals on Wheels of Horry Co. collects gifts for homebound residents

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Christmas came early this year for hundreds of senior citizens and people of all ages who are homebound throughout Horry County. Volunteers and staff members with Meals on Wheels of Horry County started collecting presents Monday for the almost 400 seniors in their Angel Tree program.
WMBF

Crash snarls traffic on Highway 17 Bypass, official says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A crash snarled traffic Friday afternoon in part of Myrtle Beach. Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the wreck happened in the area of Shetland Lane and the Highway 17 Bypass, closer to Harrelson Boulevard. A view from a South Carolina...
wpde.com

FBI involved after 'hoax bomb threat' at Myrtle Beach restaurant during drag brunch

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is now assisting in an investigation into a hoax bomb threat that targeted a restaurant in Myrtle Beach over the weekend. Myrtle Beach Police confirmed that task force officers are now involved and that the department is working...
WCNC

Plane strikes deer while landing in South Carolina

FLORENCE, S.C. — Countless warnings exist for drivers to be cautious of deer on the roads to avoid damage to their vehicles. An incident in South Carolina on Thursday shows that the same caution is also necessary for pilots. Notes from the Federal Aviation Administration show that a Beech-36...
wpde.com

Huge economic development announcement expected in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A huge economic development project that could lead to hundreds of new jobs is expected to be announced during a news conference Tuesday morning at Francis Marion University's Performing Arts Center in downtown Florence. Officials are being tight-lipped about the project. ABC15 has learned...
WECT

Columbus County home destroyed in Saturday morning fire

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County home is destroyed after a fire Saturday morning. Deputy County Fire Marshal Chase Lancaster says crews were called to the home on Gore Lake Road in the southern part of the county around 8:00 a.m. Saturday. Lancaster says no one was home at the time of the fire, but the house is considered a total loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy