KETV.com
'People can do things to protect themselves': Flu, COVID-19, RSV mingle in the Metro
OMAHA, Neb. — Being fully vaccinated, with your first sequence of COVID-19 shots, no longer means you are fully protected. Doctors say the booster is more important than ever, and to get your flu shot while you are at it. In the past two years, some respiratory illnesses were...
KETV.com
'People need help': Omaha's mental health care crisis
OMAHA, Neb. — This story discusses suicide. If you or anyone you know are struggling with mental health, call 988 or text VOICE to 20121. In grainy gas station surveillance video, Ruben Jimenez browses the snack selection. He meanders slowly. Like many teens, he has a phone in hand. The video is the last his family has of him. The 16-year-old took his own life in October.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County flu cases nearly triple as season gets off to early start
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Flu season made its appearance earlier than usual this year, and high numbers are concerning health officials in Nebraska. “Normally, flu season, we start seeing flu cases in mid-December, late December, sometimes in January. But this one started in early November,” said Tim Timmons with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
harlanonline.com
New veterinarian starts at local clinic
HARLAN — Kristen Westergaard-Bladt, Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine, began practicing at Harlan Veterinary Associates & Referral Center this week. She will completely take over in January as Matthew Sternberg, Doctor of Veterinarian Medicine, moves on to other opportunities with Virbac Animal Health as a Professional Services Veterinarian. His last day is Dec. 30.
KETV.com
Omaha Public Schools proposes new school bus plan, including cutting some students from routes
OMAHA, Neb. — Finding a way to and from school could potentially become more challenging for an estimated 3,000 OPS students next year. Omaha Public Schools has proposed cutting some students from bus routes. The district released recommendations Monday to "improve reliability" for students and families. They also told...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska hospitals say it's getting harder to get insurers to pay them
Julie Lattimer had had a pretty good experience with Bright Health for most of the time she had a health insurance policy with the company, so she was surprised when a routine $60 lab charge was denied back in August. The Lincoln woman said she was even more surprised by...
KETV.com
Omaha City Council to pass housing affordability action plan
From giving builders incentives to creating more 'middle' options. The Omaha City Council will vote on an action plan Tuesday, something the state requires. It aims to cut through decades worth of red tape. City Council President Pete Festersen says Omaha's working to tackle the housing crisis. "There's a number...
KETV.com
Omaha organization teams up with The Salvation Army for a sensory-friendly event
OMAHA, Neb. — Outside several Omaha grocery stores, you can find red kettles from the Salvation Army accompanied by bell ringers during the holiday season. On Monday, a different team took over for the volunteers. The Autism Action Partnership has been partnering with the Salvation Army for the last...
doniphanherald.com
Cat found in closed plastic tote in Omaha expected to be OK
OMAHA — A cat found Friday morning in a closed plastic tote struggling to breathe has been turned over to the Nebraska Humane Society. Richard Koester said he was at an apartment building at 30th and Burt streets looking for a shop vacuum when fellow maintenance worker Brian Rodgers told him about seeing the cat in the hallway.
KETV.com
Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...
KETV.com
Nebraska legislative candidate calls for recount in November's election
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Nebraska legislative candidate called for a recount Monday from November's election. In Lincoln, Russ Barger requested the recount in the District 26 election. Barger lost by over 1% of the vote to George Dungan, which is below the automatic recount threshold. Barger posted $6,000 for...
KETV.com
Lincoln legislative candidate calls for recount by hand
The 2022 Nebraska election results are almost in the books. However, the losing candidate in Legislative District 26, which covers northeast Lincoln, wants a recount — by hand. Russ Barger, a Republican in the officially nonpartisan race, lost to George Dungan III, a Democrat, by 214 votes. Since the...
KETV.com
4 men accused of shooting, killing 15-year-old girl receive no bond in Douglas County court
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — The four men accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl were in court for the first time Monday. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said officials haven't been able to find a connection between them and the victim — 15-year-old Synthia Elliott. Kash Davis,...
klkntv.com
Over 150 pigs close busy Seward County intersection for hours after trailer flips
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Seward County Sheriff’s Office says there were no major injuries after a tractor-trailer packed with more than 150 pigs flipped. This happened on Thursday as it was going through the roundabout at Highways 6 and 103. Authorities say the Nebraska State Patrol, Pleasant...
Glenwood Woman Arrested After a Traffic Stop.
(Montgomery County) This morning at 12:34 am Deputies with the Montgomery County sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Highway 34 at the Mills/Montgomery County line. Upon investigation Deputies arrested 22-year-old Dezirae Marie Kuhl of Glenwood for Possession of a controlled substance 1st offense. She was transported to the Montgomery County Jail where she is being held on 1000 dollars bond.
Three injured in Mills County accident
(Mills Co) Three people were transported to the hospital following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County on Friday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 45-year-old Joseph Bredberg, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2005 Nissan northbound on 315th Street, approaching the intersection of Highway 34 and 315th Street to turn westbound onto Highway 34. 52-year-old Melissa Pedersen, of Council Bluffs, was driving a 2004 Dodge eastbound on Highway 34, approaching the intersection. A witness was stopped facing westbound on Highway 34 in the turning lane, waiting to turn southbound onto 315th Street. Bredberg failed to yield upon the left turn and was broadsided by Pedersen’s vehicle.
KETV.com
Omaha teen convicted of manslaughter in best friend's death
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha teenager has been convicted in the shooting that killed his best friend. Court records show Blake Miller, 18, changed his plea to no contest and was then convicted of felony manslaughter. Tanner Farrell, 18, died after the shooting in Miller's home near 168th and...
KETV.com
'We are a big community': Hot Shops open house supports local artist, education
OMAHA, Neb. — A bright, fiery oven burning hot with molten glass is the starting point for artist Matthew Shrader. "Being an artist and doing this is my full-time job is exciting and exhausting and rewarding. And all those things. So being able to do what I love is pretty amazing to be able to do that every day," Shrader said.
WOWT
Contractor turns self in after arrest warrant issued for theft
CASS COUNTY, Nebraska (WOWT) - A siding contractor charged with felony theft by deception turned himself in Friday at the Cass County jail in Plattsmouth. Mark Scheidewind, 46, represented Midwest Restorations on a siding order for a Beaver Lake home. The wrong siding was delivered in June and returned but...
Search continues for man in Nebraska woman's disappearance
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged kidnapping and continue asking for help to locate a suspect. Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka, is wanted by the Douglas County Nebraska Sheriff's Office in connection with the disappearance of 43-year-old Cari Allen. Nebraska officials are working to locate...
