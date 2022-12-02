Read full article on original website
Related
oc-breeze.com
FTOC holds largest toy giveaway in Orange County for second year in a row
The most wonderful time of the year is finally here and nonprofit community health center, Families Together of Orange County, is dedicated to ensuring a joyous holiday season for the whole community with the largest toy giveaway in Orange County. The organization is continuing its tradition of giving away 20,000 toys to underprivileged children at the 18th Annual Christmas Together event taking place on Sunday December 18th.
Fontana Herald News
Several big entertainment events are planned at Yaamava’ Theater in December
Several big entertainment events are planned at Yaamava’ Theater in Highland during the month of December. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Hombres G will be performing. Hombres G is a Spanish pop-rock band formed in Madrid and considered one of Spain's most prominent pop groups. Other shows include:. • Thursday,...
Famous mariachi leader celebrates holidays with 'Merry-achi Christmas' performances in Cerritos
A world-famous mariachi leader is bringing a musical welcome to the spirit of the holiday with "Merry-achi Christmas."Jose Hernandez led his groups 'Sol de Mexico' and 'Reyna de Los Angeles' as they played at the Cerritos Performing Arts Center Saturday. Hernadez performed on the trumpet."This is like a celebration. It's become a tradition for a lot of families. So I'm glad to be part of that," he said. 'Merry-achi Christmas' is in its 24th year. It has one more performance Saturday night in Cerritos before moving to Santa Barbara.
iheart.com
There's A Tamale Festival Happening THIS Weekend In Long Beach!
Do you love tamales? There is an international tamale festival coming to Long Beach this weekend!. Bucket Listers teamed up with LB Living to bring the Long Beach International Tamale Festival back for their second year at Long Beach City College. The festival will have tamales from all different regions of Latin America along with Latin-inspired dishes, drinks, tequila tastings, live music, art workshops for kids, performances, shopping, best homemade tamales contest and more! The festival takes place on Sunday, December 4th with general admission tickets being $15 and the VIP tickets being $45.50. The VIP tickets include a VIP designated area, VIP bar, 1 tamale, 1 beer, tequila tasting and a collectable enamel pin. For more information or to buy your tickets, click here.
coastreportonline.com
Fun OCC events going on this December
With the holiday season here, students have to look no further than Orange Coast College for festive holiday activities. To kick off the winter season and celebrate the end of the fall semester, OCC is hosting various events to wind down 2022. Open Mic Night. On Dec. 5, the Associated...
Goodbye Old Friend
Like many others, I was sad to hear that Malibu Kitchen is closing its doors. When I first moved to Malibu, I was told that the food at Malibu Kitchen was out of this world but that its proprietor was a bit on the grumpy side. The food there is so delicious that my bride and I have been steady customers, and rarely a week or even a few days go by that we don’t order Chinese chicken salad, curry chicken, brownies, tuna fish, coleslaw, and so much more. I have never been disappointed with the food we have bought there.
oc-breeze.com
Top Ten Stories for November 27 through December 03
Top Ten Stories for November 27 through December 03 include a fatal pedestrian accident, the future veterans cemetery, and holiday plans. Top Ten Stories for November 27 through December 03 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Huntington Beach Police...
sandytoesandpopsicles.com
Orange County Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies (2022)
Tree Lightings are the perfect way to begin the holidays here in Orange County! Many OC cities are having wonder Tree Lighting presentations. Most are FREE and included holiday performances, Santa, activities and more!. Here is aa huge list of OC Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremonies listed by city. Tree Lighting...
An LA couple renovated an old bungalow and built a lifestyle brand in the process. They just sold their Instagram-famous house for $1 million — check it out.
In true LA style, Laura Genevieve didn't just rebuild a house. She built a lifestyle brand, and a 44,000-strong Instagram following along the way.
oc-breeze.com
Lakewood to hold meeting about Palms Park building renovations
Lakewood residents are invited to a public meeting to hear and offer their thoughts about major repairs and renovations planned for the Palms Park community building. The meeting will bring together residents, community stakeholders, and the project team to ensure that the proposed facility improvements and design concepts meet the needs and expectations of the community.
There's A Hidden Deli In Los Angeles 'Only The Locals Know About' & Foodies Love It
There's a hidden gem eatery in Los Angeles that foodies deem a mouthwatering hot spot. One content creator, Taylor Offer (@tayloroffer) raved about this "secret deli" in a viral TikTok video on November 21, making it not-so-secret. It's called Gjusta Bakery and It's located on Sunset Avenue in Venice, just...
TMZ.com
L.A.'s Griffith Park Pony Rides Shutting Down, Owner Blames Activists
The Griffith Park Pony Rides and Petting Zoo operation is closing its doors for good, it seems after the City cut ties -- and the owner is blaming activists who've been on his ass. Steve Weeks -- who's been running the place for years now -- broke the news this...
Eater
LA’s Most Important Hot Chicken Restaurant Closes This Month
Kim Prince will close her genre-defining Crenshaw restaurant Hotville Chicken this month, three years and one day after first debuting at the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Mall. Prince, a Nashville native and direct descendant of the original creators of Nashville-style hot chicken, had struggled to find her footing in a crowded LA hot chicken market that often failed to connect her Prince family name to the founders of the food a century ago. Still, despite setbacks, a pandemic, and a recent break-in at the 2,800-square-foot restaurant — which saw two safes stolen as burglars broke through several walls of the structure — Prince says that she’s looking forward to a new future for Hotville Chicken, even if it means partially looking back.
breakingtravelnews.com
The top 4 parks in Santa Ana that you have to visit
There’s something about nature that brings about a sense of calmness and peace. This is why most nature lovers enjoy visiting outdoor spaces, especially those with beautiful scenery within a serene environment. Parks provide a great space to relax and unwind, and whether you are with family, friends, colleagues or doing a solo trip, a hang out can create beautiful memories.
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
pmq.com
This Chicago-Style Pizzeria Named Best in Los Angeles
Gino’s East headed west to Los Angeles in 2019 and has been wowing the locals ever since with two classic styles of Chicago pizza. A pair of women-owned pizzerias—Pizzeria Mozza and Two Saucy Broads Pizza—were finalists in the L.A. Times survey. Gino’s East of Chicago headed west...
spectrumnews1.com
SoCal residents can celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary for a discounted price
ANAHEIM, Calif. — As the Walt Disney Co. prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, Disneyland is offering Southern California residents an opportunity to celebrate at their Anaheim theme parks. Disney announced Thursday that residents living in Southern California within the 90000-93599 zip codes and Northern Baja California...
Rain in SoCal to ease up Tuesday, but chances increase for the weekend
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California on Monday and through much of the upcoming week.
The Best Hot Chocolate, Champurrado, and Seasonal Warm Drinks in Los Angeles
Cobija—blanket—weather has officially started in Los Angeles and everyone is looking to warm up one way or another. Some warm up by picking up some of their favorite tamales, which serve as a great on-the-go meal and double as hand warmers for those working early in the mornings or late at night. And others are looking for a sweet hot drink that will heat things up with one sip. Drinks like champurrado, atole, and of course, chocolate are not only tasty, warm, and thick, but for many, they are a taste of home.
iheart.com
Where to Find Tamale Festivals in Southern California
It's officially Tamale season and the tamale festivals are here!. Indio International Tamale Festival: This event, marking its 30th anniversary, is spread across four days with more than 40 musical acts. Performers include Banda Machos and La Santa Cecilia. New features include Mercadito de Noche with food music and shopping. 5-10 p.m. Dec. 1-2; 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Dec. 3, noon-8 p.m. Dec. 4 at Miles Avenue Park, 82540 Miles Ave, Indio. Free admission, but wristbands for rides and attractions cost $23.95-$49. indiotamalefestival.com.
Comments / 1