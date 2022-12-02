ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AdWeek

KCPQ Reporter Steve Kiggins Says Station Declined to Renew His Contract

Seattle reporter Steve Kiggins told viewers his contract has not been renewed by Fox owned station KCPQ. “That’s probably a good thing,” Kiggins said in an emotional thank you video he posted to Twitter. “I’ve done this a long time.”. Kiggins started his career as a...
KING-5

An 80s movie completely changed the life of a man who grew up in Seattle

ASTORIA, Ore. — In 1987 when Richard Bates was a six year old with a face full of freckles, he first saw a movie that would have life-altering consequences. It's name is "Short Circuit." "Me and my sister must've watched it a thousand times," Bates said. "Short Circuit" is...
wshsolympian.com

The West Seattle Specter

*The following story never happened…But I might just be saying that because Mr. Glover is telling me to…If you encounter the specter, at least I warned you. A week before Halloween, West Seattle’s own Natalie Wiebe had an encounter with a paranormal beast who has been stalking the school. Those who have encountered it call it The West Seattle Specter.
Yakima Herald Republic

‘Friends’ experience coming to Seattle

Sad that the hit sitcom of the 1990s starring Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe and Joey is no longer on Netflix?. "Friends" will be there for you just in time for Valentine's Day. The touring "FRIENDS" experience will be coming to Seattle's Pacific Place at 600 Pine St. from Feb....
southsoundmag.com

Hop Aboard! The Annual Model Train Festival Returns

All aboard the 26th annual Model Train Festival. The Washington State History Museum is bringing families, friends, and train enthusiasts together again Dec. 16–Jan. 1. The train festival brings seven railroad clubs from around the Puget Sound to share their room-size layouts in the museum. Every floor of the museum will come alive with trains, and operators will be available for questions and conversations.
secretseattle.co

5 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss The Dinos Alive Exhibit in Seattle

Calling all dino lovers! You won’t want to miss the Dinos Alive walkthrough adventure happening in Seattle right now. With over 80 specimens of life-sized moving replicas, from the mighty T. Rex to the massive Brachiosaurus, this exhibit promises to give you an out-of-this-world Jurassic experience. Here’s five reasons why you don’t want to miss out on this thrilling dino adventure.
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Seattle Mayor’s top staffer slams judge for creating ‘fentanyl festival’

An influential member of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s inner circle excoriated a judge for helping turn Seattle into a “fentanyl festival,” according to an email exclusively obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) spokesperson emailed three members of Harrell’s team...
102.7 KORD

Go Xmas Shopping in 1 of the Last Huge Washington Toy Stores

Toys stores as I remember are almost completely gone, except I did find one spot in Washington that brings me back. This huge Washington toy store is perfect for finding a gift for that person you love with an "inner child" that is impossible to shop for. Do You Remember...
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Washington

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
seattlemag.com

Seattle Magazine Readers’ Choice Awards 2022

This article originally appeared in the November/December 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Best Ice Cream Shop: Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream. Best San Juan Islands Resort: Rosario Resort & Spa. Entertainment. Best Concert Venue: Gorge Amphitheatre. Best Sports Venue: Climate Pledge Arena. Best Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino. Best Movie...
lhsledger.org

Jollibee Opening in Tacoma Mall

Jollibee, a fried chicken chain originated from the Philippines, will be opening up a restaurant in the Tacoma mall. This will be the second Jollibee in Washington, one restaurant is already established in Tukwila. They are expecting the fried chicken restaurant to open at the end of 2023/early 2024. What...
The Center Square

Some Seattleites want to put a lid on I-5

(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council is considering building a physical lid on top of Interstate-5 to re-join communities long ago separated by the construction of highways. Council Bill 120462 is an amendment to the Seattle Comprehensive Growth Plan that would seek to “reconnect Seattle's street grid...
KOMO News

North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp

SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
