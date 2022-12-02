Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
KCPQ Reporter Steve Kiggins Says Station Declined to Renew His Contract
Seattle reporter Steve Kiggins told viewers his contract has not been renewed by Fox owned station KCPQ. “That’s probably a good thing,” Kiggins said in an emotional thank you video he posted to Twitter. “I’ve done this a long time.”. Kiggins started his career as a...
KING-5
An 80s movie completely changed the life of a man who grew up in Seattle
ASTORIA, Ore. — In 1987 when Richard Bates was a six year old with a face full of freckles, he first saw a movie that would have life-altering consequences. It's name is "Short Circuit." "Me and my sister must've watched it a thousand times," Bates said. "Short Circuit" is...
wshsolympian.com
The West Seattle Specter
*The following story never happened…But I might just be saying that because Mr. Glover is telling me to…If you encounter the specter, at least I warned you. A week before Halloween, West Seattle’s own Natalie Wiebe had an encounter with a paranormal beast who has been stalking the school. Those who have encountered it call it The West Seattle Specter.
Seattle in the Winter: 17 Unique And Fun Things To Do
Many people talk about Seattle being a dreary and rainy place, but I, for one, can vouch that that’s not always the case. Seattle has its fair share of nice days, and I mean REALLY nice days.
Yakima Herald Republic
‘Friends’ experience coming to Seattle
Sad that the hit sitcom of the 1990s starring Chandler, Rachel, Ross, Monica, Phoebe and Joey is no longer on Netflix?. "Friends" will be there for you just in time for Valentine's Day. The touring "FRIENDS" experience will be coming to Seattle's Pacific Place at 600 Pine St. from Feb....
livingsnoqualmie.com
Snoqualmie Casino Guest Hits $1M Jackpot on Light & Wonder’s 5 Treasures Explosion™ Slot Machine
Thanksgiving Weekend will be one to remember for a Snoqualmie Casino Crescent Club Member who hit a potentially life-changing progressive jackpot totaling $1,039,633.73 while playing 5 TREASURES EXPLOSION™ slot machine from slot manufacturer Light and Wonder. Casino team members and fellow guests alike helped the guest celebrate the seven-figure...
southsoundmag.com
Hop Aboard! The Annual Model Train Festival Returns
All aboard the 26th annual Model Train Festival. The Washington State History Museum is bringing families, friends, and train enthusiasts together again Dec. 16–Jan. 1. The train festival brings seven railroad clubs from around the Puget Sound to share their room-size layouts in the museum. Every floor of the museum will come alive with trains, and operators will be available for questions and conversations.
KING-5
Washington salvage company discovers location of famous shipwreck nearly 150 years later
In November of 1875 the steamship S-S Pacific was traveling from Seattle to San Francisco when it collided with another ship. It is believed that 325 people died.
focushillsboro.com
Cold Weather Pattern Expected In December To January In The Northwest, Bringing More Snow To Seattle, Portland, And Oregon
Cold Weather: The most recent weather predictions indicated that Seattle, Oregon, and Portland might get snow throughout the months of December and January due to an upcoming cold weather pattern. Heavy rain, high winds, tornadoes, and snow greeted the arrival of December on the calendar. On the same day, December...
This Is Washington's Top Seafood Restaurant
Cheapism pinpointed the best seafood restaurant in every state, and a Seattle restaurant got the spotlight.
secretseattle.co
5 Reasons Why You Can’t Miss The Dinos Alive Exhibit in Seattle
Calling all dino lovers! You won’t want to miss the Dinos Alive walkthrough adventure happening in Seattle right now. With over 80 specimens of life-sized moving replicas, from the mighty T. Rex to the massive Brachiosaurus, this exhibit promises to give you an out-of-this-world Jurassic experience. Here’s five reasons why you don’t want to miss out on this thrilling dino adventure.
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle Mayor’s top staffer slams judge for creating ‘fentanyl festival’
An influential member of Mayor Bruce Harrell’s inner circle excoriated a judge for helping turn Seattle into a “fentanyl festival,” according to an email exclusively obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office (KCPAO) spokesperson emailed three members of Harrell’s team...
Go Xmas Shopping in 1 of the Last Huge Washington Toy Stores
Toys stores as I remember are almost completely gone, except I did find one spot in Washington that brings me back. This huge Washington toy store is perfect for finding a gift for that person you love with an "inner child" that is impossible to shop for. Do You Remember...
3 Great Steakhouses in Washington
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Washington that are highly praised by local people for their delicious food and amazing service so definitely check them out if you have never been to any of them.
seattlemag.com
Seattle Magazine Readers’ Choice Awards 2022
This article originally appeared in the November/December 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. Best Ice Cream Shop: Molly Moon’s Homemade Ice Cream. Best San Juan Islands Resort: Rosario Resort & Spa. Entertainment. Best Concert Venue: Gorge Amphitheatre. Best Sports Venue: Climate Pledge Arena. Best Casino: Tulalip Resort Casino. Best Movie...
Light snow continues to fall in some parts of Western Washington, but get ready for the rain
After Saturday’s high temperatures in the mid-to-low 40′s, much of the snow that hit the Puget Sound area has melted. However, after temperatures dropped into the 20′s overnight, any moisture that did not melt and evaporate froze. When walking on sidewalks or driving on roads use great...
lhsledger.org
Jollibee Opening in Tacoma Mall
Jollibee, a fried chicken chain originated from the Philippines, will be opening up a restaurant in the Tacoma mall. This will be the second Jollibee in Washington, one restaurant is already established in Tukwila. They are expecting the fried chicken restaurant to open at the end of 2023/early 2024. What...
Popular Seattle gym survives pandemic, now closing after mass tech layoffs
SEATTLE — Some small businesses in downtown Seattle are starting to feel the impacts of the most recent wave of tech layoffs. Pandora Fitness sits on the corner of 8th Ave and Virginia Street, just steps from Amazon's headquarters and companies like Meta. The tech giants announced layoffs in...
Some Seattleites want to put a lid on I-5
(The Center Square) – The Seattle City Council is considering building a physical lid on top of Interstate-5 to re-join communities long ago separated by the construction of highways. Council Bill 120462 is an amendment to the Seattle Comprehensive Growth Plan that would seek to “reconnect Seattle's street grid...
KOMO News
North Seattle business blasts music to deter growing homeless camp
SEATTLE, Wash. — A North Seattle business fed up with a growing homeless encampment, has been blasting music to get the people who are living there to leave. The encampment is stationed on a side street at N 128th St. and Stone Ave. North. Nearby business owners said the...
Big Country News
Lewiston, ID
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!https://www.bigcountrynewsconnection.com/
Comments / 0