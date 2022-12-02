ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several organizations across the region seek toy donations to help families in need enjoy some holiday cheer. We’ve all seen people wearing red aprons ringing bells outside of grocery stores or ads about the Marine Corps ‘Toy’s for Tots’ campaign that let you know donations are needed. But that doesn’t always mean there are enough donors.

ROCKFORD, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO