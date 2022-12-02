Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother Hides Son Before Committing SuicideStill UnsolvedRockford, IL
12-year anniversary of the Caledonia, Illinois TornadoLimitless Production Group LLCCaledonia, IL
Fireworks cause a large grass fire and a young boy was run over by a trailer during a Holiday event in IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCLoves Park, IL
Officer-involved shooting in Rockton, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockton, IL
Popular discount retail store opens another new location in IllinoisKristen WaltersFreeport, IL
Related
WIFR
Pretzel City Brewfest wins Illinois tourism award
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A fall event in the Pretzel City receives a tourism award from the state at the 2022 Excellence in Tourism awards. The annual beer festival in Freeport won “Best Event organized with a budget of less than three-quarters of a million dollars.” The festival was one of more than a dozen events and tourism strategies to receive an award at the governor’s conference on travel and tourism.
WIFR
Helping Hands Pantry receives $3.5K in donations from village of Machesney Park
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A local food pantry was presented with $3,500 in donations Monday to benefit annual food operations and its holiday toy drive. “These donations signify the village’s continued support of the Helping Hands Pantry. We are very thankful for the hard work the pantry’s volunteers undertake all year round, especially during the holiday season,” said Mayor Steve Johnson at the presentation during the village board meeting Monday night.
WIFR
Rockford residents create new board to improve police department
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The city of Rockford will turn to community members to help improve the trust between area residents and the police department. “My hope is just unifying us and making us a stronger community,” said Jillisa Bondurant, who is a board member for the Civilian Oversight Committee.
WIFR
Support Toys for Tots with 23WIFR at Blain’s Farm & Fleet
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - 23 WIFR is partnering with Blain’s Farm & Fleet to help bring joy to kids during the holidays. This year, we’re taking toy donations from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14 at the Farm & Fleet on East Riverside Boulevard in Loves Park.
WIFR
Vetsroll donates money to South Beloit veteran
SOUTH BELOIT, WIS. (WIFR) - Vetsroll surprised local veteran Nick Parnello Wednesday with money to help his fight against an undisclosed illness. Parnello is an advocate for former military members and president of the Vietnam Veterans Honor Society, he recently entered a new battle this time against a debilitating disease.
WIFR
DQ Grill & Chill is coming to Belvidere
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A new restaurant will break ground in Belvidere this week. Developers will be on-site at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9 to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new DQ Grill & Chill at 1610 North State Street. The new restaurant will sit next to Taco Bell, across...
WIFR
Winnebago Track/XC standout Grace Erb signs NLI to run at Illinois State
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - While Winnebago’s Grace Erb isn’t quite done with her high school running career, the senior has her next steps planned out. The three-sport athlete signed her letter of intent Wednesday to run track and cross country at Illinois State University next year. Erb had...
WIFR
Cloudy and a touch Warmer
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Cloudy skies today with highs in the low 40′s for the next few days. Slight chance for snow early Thursday Morning. Upper 30′s for the weekend with a slight chance for a rain/snow mix on Sunday.
WIFR
Nitty Gritty Dirt Band headed to Coronado in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mark your calendars!. Come see the full Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockford on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Ticket pre-sales start at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 8, and go on sale to the public on Friday, December 9 at Ticketmaster.com, by calling 815-968-5222, or in-person at the BMO Center and Coronado Performing Arts Center box offices.
WIFR
Former RPS 205 Superintendent Alan Brown dies suddenly at 74
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A long-time Rockford mover and shaker dies suddenly while visiting family in Memphis, Tenn. Dr. Alan Brown was a former shop teacher turned superintendent of Rockford schools from 2000-2003. He later served as the director of Rockford’s Burpee Museum; and a local business owner, bringing Taco Betty’s and The Standard to downtown Rockford. Those close to Brown say he died in his sleep.
WIFR
Non-profits seek out donations and gifts for families in need
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Several organizations across the region seek toy donations to help families in need enjoy some holiday cheer. We’ve all seen people wearing red aprons ringing bells outside of grocery stores or ads about the Marine Corps ‘Toy’s for Tots’ campaign that let you know donations are needed. But that doesn’t always mean there are enough donors.
WIFR
Vehicle fire detours traffic at I-39/Bus. 20 exchange in Cherry Valley
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - Motorists are urged to avoid the I-39/U.S. Business 20 exchange as crews on are site due to a large vehicle fire. Winnebago County Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to investigate the cause of the fire and detour traffic from the area.
WIFR
$16M expansion coming to Harlem High School in 2023
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Exciting times for students in the Harlem School District as Harlem High School makes plans to start construction on a new $16 million Career and Technical Education Center. “This will provide students with the opportunity to choose. Do I want to continue to go onto...
WIFR
Thousands of grams of narcotics seized from Rockford residence
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A months-long investigation by Winnebago County Narcotics officers led to a major drug bust Friday in Rockford. The unit executed a search warrant on Friday, Dec. 2 in the 1700 block of Genoa Street. Officers claim they seized nearly 9,000 grams of fentanyl-laced cocaine, 3,000 grams...
WIFR
I-39/Bypass 20 in Cherry Valley reopens after tanker fire
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - The I-39/U.S. Business 20 interchange reopened just after 3 p.m. Tuesday after fire crews battled a propane tanker explosion. Cherry Valley Fire Department shared photos via social media while on scene:. No injuries have been reported. First responding crews arrived just after 9 a.m. Tuesday...
WIFR
I-39/US 20 interchange in Cherry Valley shut down after propane tanker fire
CHERRY VALLEY, Ill. (WIFR) - The I-39/U.S. Business 20 interchange is shut down Tuesday while first responders clean up a propane tanker explosion. No injuries have been reported at this time. First responding crews arrived just after 9 a.m. Tuesday to get the fire under control and detour traffic from...
WIFR
Rockford police promote gun safety with free storage kits
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford Police Department in partnership with Project Child Safe is offering help with gun storage safety. The safe storage of firearms in the home helps prevent accidents and reminds gun owners to keep firearms out of the wrong hands. Police shared the reminder after two...
WIFR
Dog gets blastomycosis after digging in the dirt
GARDEN PRAIRIE, Ill. (WIFR) - From digging around in the yard to losing a lung in the matter of weeks, one family is fighting to save their furry family member. At only three years old, a black lab named Mocha is in the fight of his life after he was diagnosed with blastomycosis that took away his ability to be a normal dog.
WIFR
New scam demands money be deposited into Bitcoin machine to vacate warrant
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A new phone scam scares victims into thinking they have an outstanding warrant with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies issued a scam warning to residents Wednesday after several reports of a person claiming to be “Sgt. Johnson of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.”
WIFR
The importance of storing your firearms safely as a gun owner
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Leaders call on all gun owners to be extra vigilant following the second shooting in the past two weeks involving an unattended gun, and a 6-year-old child. Just this past Sunday, a 6-year-old boy picked up an unguarded firearm that went off and hit a 28-year-old...
Comments / 0