《TEXAS GOLDIE》
4d ago
this guy stayed at the hotel I stay at in DFW he was crazy abusive but when my wife called laws they didn't take anyone to jail cause I'm sure she said not to press charges..most of the time he'd have a beer in his hands and I've only seen him a few times this past month..they bounced around hotel to hotel.
Kat R
4d ago
so glad they caught him!! her and her children deserve justice!! she was taken from them entirely too soon because of this selfish, disgusting abuser. absolutely sickening… prayers for her family :(
Dallas police arrest Texas man for two murders in 36-hour period
Dallas, Texas police and U.S. Marshals arrested Diavian Roberts for allegedly shooting and killing two people within a 36-hour period in the Dallas area.
Missing Irving child found, suspect in custody
IRVING, Texas (FOX 44) – An Amber Alert issued for a missing Irving, Texas child has been discontinued after the child was found and reported safe. The Irving Police Department said Monday afternoon that four-month-old Gianina Martinez is in the process of being reunited with her family. Gianina was previously believed to be in imminent […]
fox4news.com
Man arrested for Family Dollar shooting charged in second murder
DALLAS - The man accused of killing a Family Dollar employee in Dallas was captured after allegedly committing a second murder in Lancaster. The 22-year-old suspect sits in jail accused of killing two men in two different cities within 36 hours. The Dallas and Lancaster police departments worked together in...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BUSH, CHRISTIAN FAITH; B/M; POB: LAS CRUSES NM; AGE: 30; ADDRESS: DESOTO TX; OCCUPATION:...
fox4news.com
Deep Ellum Assault Trial: Man acquitted of most serious charge
DALLAS - A Dallas County jury found a man seen on video beating a woman in Deep Ellum guilty of assault and obstruction. Austin Shuffield was on trial for a 2019 fight that was captured on cellphone video. Jurors found him guilty of assault and obstruction but not guilty of...
Courthouse News Service
Attorneys for ex-cop say killing of Black woman in her home was ‘tragic accident’
FORT WORTH, Texas (CN) — On the first day of his murder trial, attorneys for white former Fort Worth cop Aaron Dean told jurors Monday that his fatal shooting of Black homeowner Atatiana Jefferson through her window during a welfare check was a “tragic accident." Dean, 38, of...
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Hill County burglary
HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Hill County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify some suspects in a burglary. The burglary occurred around 2 p.m. Friday on Highway 31, outside of Hubbard. You can view pictures of the male suspect, female suspect, and their vehicle below.
Former Deep Ellum Bartender Austin Shuffield found guilty of assault
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A Dallas County jury has found Austin Sheffield guilty of obstruction and assault.The former bartender was indicted on two felony and two misdemeanor charges for assaulting L'Daijohnique Lee, 27, in a parking lot in 2019.Lee said the night of the assault, she had pulled into a parking lot that night and blocked Shuffield in as he was trying to leave. He got out of his truck to asked her to move but after his approach, the two began arguing.In a cell phone video, captured by a witness across the street, Shuffield was seen holding a gun by his...
Deep Ellum bartender found guilty of obstruction, assault linked to 2019 incident captured on video
A Dallas County jury on Monday found Deep Ellum bartender Austin Shuffield guilty of obstruction and assault in response to a 2019 incident that was captured on video.
What we know about Tanner Horner, man accused of killing Athena Strand
'You kind of forget that you never know who your neighbor is.'
1 Person Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
The Dallas Police Department reported a motor vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred on Mockingbird Lane near Abrams. According to the police, the car was heading east on Mockingbird Lane when it flipped and hit a parked vehicle. It then continued rolling before coming to a stop in front of a house.
WFAA
Who is Tanner Horner, the man who confessed to abducting and killing 7-year-old Athena Strand?
PARADISE, Texas — On Friday night, Wise County officials gave the heartbreaking update that 7-year-old Athena Strand, who had been missing since Wednesday, Nov. 30 and had an AMBER Alert issued on the morning of Dec. 1, was found dead less than 10 miles from her home. In a...
'Pink out for Athena': North Texas school districts to wear pink in Memorium
Athena Strand, 7, was abducted and murdered by a FedEx deliveryman who authorities said did not know the girl's family.
Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive
Detectives obtained surveillance video of the suspect involved in the homicide. The first part of the video is the suspect walking from the back of the store. The second part of the video is the suspect entering the store. Dallas Police Department’s Homicide Unit asks that if anyone knows the...
fox4news.com
Suspect arrested in deadly shooting of Dallas Family Dollar employee
DALLAS - Dallas police announced they arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Family Dollar employee on Thursday night. Diavian Roberts, 22, was arrested on Saturday night by the US Marshal’s Task Force. Roberts is charged with the murder of 46-year-old Tenery Walker. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Dallas police...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Rowlett (Rowlett, TX)
The Rowlett Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Saturday. The accident occurred on the eastbound lanes of Interstate 30 over Lake Ray Hubbard at about 3:40 p.m.
fox4news.com
Athena Strand: Memorial service for 7-year-old to be held Tuesday
PARADISE, Texas - The community will come together to remember Athena Strand, a 7-year-old girl kidnapped and killed by a delivery driver earlier this week. First Baptist Church Cottondale will hold a candlelight memorial service to remember the young girl's life on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. ◀︎ ▶︎...
dallasexpress.com
Human Remains Found Near Area Dallas Firefighter Disappeared
An old bicycle and bones that may belong to a former Dallas firefighter who went missing five years ago were discovered by a man who was out for a hike in Rains County. On November 30, 2022, the Rains and Hunt County sheriff’s offices, along with the Texas Rangers, responded to a call to investigate the findings of human skeletal remains. The bones and other evidentiary items were located in Rains County, according to a news release.
fox4news.com
Athena Strand found dead after being kidnapped by delivery driver: Wise County sheriff
WISE COUNTY, Texas - The search for a missing Wise County little girl has come to a terrible end. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin confirmed that 7-year-old Athena Strand’s body was found Friday afternoon in Boyd, Texas. It's about six miles from the Cottondale Fire Department. Akin says a...
